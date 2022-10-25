Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Results So Far
Straight Up 61-13, ATS 46-26, o/u 38-33

Saturday, October 29

Ohio State at Penn State

12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -15.5, o/u: 60.5
Rutgers at Minnesota

2:30 BTN
Line: Minnesota -14, o/u: 41
Illinois at Nebraska

3:30 ABC
Line: Illinois -8, o/u: 50.5
Northwestern at Iowa

3:30 ESPN2
Line: Iowa -11, o/u: 37.5
Michigan State at Michigan

7:30 ABC
Line: Michigan -21.5, o/u: 53.5
