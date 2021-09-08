Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Pac-12 Network

Dennis Dodd talks with No. 14 USC football head coach Clay Helton after the Trojans' season-opening 30-7 win over San Jose State. Dodd and Helton discuss what is was like to play in front of a packed Coliseum again and how the Trojans can improve in red-zone efficiency. Then they look ahead to USC's upcoming matchup vs. Stanford. Download the Pac-12 Now App and set alerts for football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.