Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 7-5, ATS: 9-3, Point Total: 10-2

Saturday, September 11

Illinois at Virginia

11:00, ACC Network
Line: Virginia -10, o/u: 55

Indiana State at Northwestern

12:00, Big Ten Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Miami University at Minnesota

12:00, ESPNU
Line: Minnesota -20, o/u: 54

Oregon at Ohio State

12:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 63.5

Youngstown State at Michigan State

12:00, Big Ten Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Rutgers at Syracuse

2:00, ACC Network
Line: Rutgers -2, o/u: 52.5

Ball State at Penn State

3:30, FS1
Line: Penn State -22, o/u: 57

Buffalo at Nebraska

3:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Nebraska -13.5, o/u: 55

Iowa at Iowa State

3:30, ABC
Line: Iowa -4.5, o/u: 45

Purdue at UConn

3:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Purdue -34, o/u: 59

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

7:00, FS1
Line: Wisconsin -25.5, o/u: 52

Howard at Maryland

7:30, Big Ten Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Idaho at Indiana

7:30, Big Ten Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Washington at Michigan

8:00, ABC
Line: Michigan -6.5, o/u: 48.5

