Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 7-5, ATS: 9-3, Point Total: 10-2
Saturday, September 11
Illinois at Virginia
11:00, ACC Network
Line: Virginia -10, o/u: 55
Indiana State at Northwestern
12:00, Big Ten Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Miami University at Minnesota
12:00, ESPNU
Line: Minnesota -20, o/u: 54
Oregon at Ohio State
12:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 63.5
Youngstown State at Michigan State
12:00, Big Ten Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Rutgers at Syracuse
2:00, ACC Network
Line: Rutgers -2, o/u: 52.5
Ball State at Penn State
3:30, FS1
Line: Penn State -22, o/u: 57
Buffalo at Nebraska
3:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Nebraska -13.5, o/u: 55
Iowa at Iowa State
3:30, ABC
Line: Iowa -4.5, o/u: 45
Purdue at UConn
3:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Purdue -34, o/u: 59
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
7:00, FS1
Line: Wisconsin -25.5, o/u: 52
Howard at Maryland
7:30, Big Ten Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Idaho at Indiana
7:30, Big Ten Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Washington at Michigan
8:00, ABC
Line: Michigan -6.5, o/u: 48.5