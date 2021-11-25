Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 75-24, ATS: 67-32, Point Total: 60-38-1
Friday, November 26
Iowa at Nebraska
1:30, BTN
Line: Iowa -1.5, o/u: 41
Saturday, November 27
Ohio State at Michigan
12:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -8.5, o/u: 64.5
Maryland at Rutgers
12:00, BTN
Line: Maryland -1.5, o/u: 53
Penn State at Michigan State
3:30, ABC
Line: Penn State -1.5, o/u: 52
Northwestern at Illinois
3:30, BTN
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 43.5
Indiana at Purdue
3:30, FS1
Line: Purdue -16, o/u: 50.5
Wisconsin at Minnesota
4:00, FOX
Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 39
