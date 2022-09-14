Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.
Results So Far
Straight Up 20-7, ATS 19-7-1, o/u 16-11
UConn at Michigan
12:00, ABC
Line: Michigan -46.5, o/u: 60
Oklahoma at Nebraska
12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -11, o/u: 66.5
Purdue at Syracuse
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Purdue -1, o/u: 58.5
Southern Illinois at Northwestern
12:00, BTN
Line: Northwestern -13.5, o/u: 57
WKU at Indiana
12:00, BTN
Line: Indiana -6.5, o/u: 61.5
Rutgers at Temple
2:00, ESPN+
Line: Rutgers -17.5, o/u: 42.5
Colorado at Minnesota
3:30, ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -27.5, o/u: 46.5
New Mexico State at Wisconsin
3:30, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -37.5, o/u: 46.5
Penn State at Auburn
3:30, CBS
Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 46
Toledo at Ohio State
7:00, FOX
Line: Oho State -32, o/u: 61
Michigan State at Washington
7:30, ABC
Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 56.5
Nevada at Iowa
7:30, BTN
Line: Iowa -23, o/u: 39
SMU at Maryland
7:30, FS1
Line: Maryland -3.5, o/u: 73
