Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Atonio Mafi understands No. 9 UCLA's long, slow road to success under coach Chip Kelly better than most. ''All I know is we started off 0-5 my freshman year, and now we're 6-0, so definitely, like I took the time to realize how far we've come as not just my class but the program in general,'' Mafi said. Going into their third straight game against a ranked opponent at No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, it will be up to left guard Mafi and rest of the Bruins' offensive line to handle the most intimidating and inhospitable venue in the Pac-12.