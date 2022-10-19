Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Results So Far
Straight Up 58-12, ATS 44-24, o/u 35-32

Click on each game for the preview and prediction 

Saturday, October 22

Iowa at Ohio State

12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -29, o/u: 49.5

Indiana at Rutgers

12:00 BTN
Line: Rutgers -3, o/u: 47

Purdue at Wisconsin

3:30 ESPN
Line: Wisconsin -2.5, o/u: 52

Northwestern at Maryland

3:30 BTN
Line: Maryland -13.5, o/u: 50.5

Minnesota at Penn State

7:30 ABC
Line: Penn State -5, o/u: 44.5

