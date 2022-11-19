Big Ten Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 12
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12
Results So Far
Straight Up 74-17, ATS 59-30, o/u 47-41
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, November 5
Illinois at Michigan
12:00 ABC
Line: Michigan -17.5, o/u: 42.5
Wisconsin at Nebraska
12:00 ESPN
Line: Wisconsin -13.5, o/u: 39.5
Northwestern at Purdue
12:00 BTN
Line: Purdue -19.5, o/u: 47.5
Indiana at Michigan State
12:00 BTN
Line: Michigan State -10.5, o/u: 47.5
Ohio State at Maryland
3:30 ABC
Line: Ohio State -27.5, o/u: 64.5
Penn State at Rutgers
3:30 BTN
Line: Penn State -19.5, o/u: 44.5
Iowa at Minnesota
4:00 BTN
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 32.5
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12
Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble
Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race
CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction