Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 39-10, ATS: 32-17, Point Total: 34-13-1
Friday, October 1
Iowa at Maryland
8:00, FS1
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 47.5
Saturday, October 2
Charlotte at Illinois
12:00, BTN
Line: Illinois -11, o/u: 55
Michigan at Wisconsin
12:00, FOX
Line: Wisconsin -1.5, o/u: 43.5
Minnesota at Purdue
12:00, BTN
Line: Purdue -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Ohio State at Rutgers
3:30, BTN
Line: Ohio State -15, o/u: 58
Indiana at Penn State
7:30, ABC
Line: Penn State -12.5, o/u: 53.5
Northwestern at Nebraska
7:30, BTN
Line: Northwestern -11, o/u: 51
WKU at Michigan State
7:30, FS1
Line: Michigan State -11, o/u: 64
