Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 39-10, ATS: 32-17, Point Total: 34-13-1

Friday, October 1

8:00, FS1

Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Saturday, October 2

12:00, BTN

Line: Illinois -11, o/u: 55

12:00, FOX

Line: Wisconsin -1.5, o/u: 43.5

12:00, BTN

Line: Purdue -2.5, o/u: 47.5

3:30, BTN

Line: Ohio State -15, o/u: 58

7:30, ABC

Line: Penn State -12.5, o/u: 53.5

7:30, BTN

Line: Northwestern -11, o/u: 51

7:30, FS1

Line: Michigan State -11, o/u: 64

