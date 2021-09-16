Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 20-6, ATS: 18-8, Point Total: 19-6-1

Saturday, September 18

Cincinnati at Indiana

12:00, ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 50

Michigan State at Miami

12:00, ABC
Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 56

Minnesota at Colorado

12:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Colorado -2, o/u: 48.5

Nebraska at Oklahoma

12:00, FOX
Prediction: Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 23
Line: Oklahoma -22.5, o/u: 62

Northern Illinois at Michigan

12:00, BTN
Line: Michigan -27, o/u: 54

Purdue at Notre Dame

2:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -7.5, o/u: 58.5

Delaware at Rutgers

3:30, BTN
Line: Rutgers -23.5, o/u: 47

Kent State at Iowa

3:30, BTN
Line: Iowa -23, o/u: 56.5

Tulsa at Ohio State

3:30, FS1
Line: Ohio State -25, o/u: 61

Northwestern at Duke

4:00, ACC Network
Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 49.5

Auburn at Penn State

7:30, ABC
Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 53.5

