Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 20-6, ATS: 18-8, Point Total: 19-6-1
Saturday, September 18
Cincinnati at Indiana
12:00, ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 50
Michigan State at Miami
12:00, ABC
Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 56
Minnesota at Colorado
12:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Colorado -2, o/u: 48.5
– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Nebraska at Oklahoma
12:00, FOX
Prediction: Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 23
Line: Oklahoma -22.5, o/u: 62
Northern Illinois at Michigan
12:00, BTN
Line: Michigan -27, o/u: 54
– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Purdue at Notre Dame
2:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -7.5, o/u: 58.5
Delaware at Rutgers
3:30, BTN
Line: Rutgers -23.5, o/u: 47
Kent State at Iowa
3:30, BTN
Line: Iowa -23, o/u: 56.5
Tulsa at Ohio State
3:30, FS1
Line: Ohio State -25, o/u: 61
Northwestern at Duke
4:00, ACC Network
Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 49.5
Auburn at Penn State
7:30, ABC
Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 53.5
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings