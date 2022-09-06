Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Inside ND Sports

The most significant swath in the aftermath of a chance to shock the world that curdled in the fourth quarter Saturday night is that Marcus Freeman still has a team worth tracking what it might turn into. Not that there weren’t plenty of regrets to lament over in the Notre Dame head football coach’s regular-season debut … in the national spotlight … against his alma mater and the highest-ranked team the Irish have ever opened a season against, in No. 2 Ohio State. “We’ve got to learn how to finish, and that’s ultimately what happened in the game,” Freeman said repeatedly in one form or another throughout his 11-minute postmortem with the media.