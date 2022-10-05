Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Results So Far
Straight Up 42-14, ATS 33-22-1, o/u 37-19
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Friday, October 7
Nebraska at Rutgers
7:00, FS1
Prediction: Rutgers 24, Nebraska 23
Line: Nebraska -3, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING
Saturday, October 9
Michigan at Indiana
12:00, FOX
Prediction: Michigan 41, Indiana 17
Line: Michigan -22.5, o/u: 59
Final Score: COMING
Purdue at Maryland
12:00, BTN
Prediction: Purdue 29, Maryland 27
Line: Maryland -3, o/u: 59.5
Final Score: COMING
Wisconsin at Northwestern
3:30, BTN
Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 13
Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: COMING
Ohio State at Michigan State
4:00, ABC
Prediction: Ohio State 44, Michigan State 20
Line: Ohio State -26.5, o/u: 64
Final Score: COMING
Iowa at Illinois
7:30, BTN
Prediction: Illinois 20, Iowa 16
Line: Illinois -3.5, o/u: 35.5
Final Score: COMING
Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
