Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 46-11, ATS: 38-19, Point Total: 36-19-1
Maryland at Ohio State
12:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -21, o/u: 69.5
– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks
Michigan State at Rutgers
12:00, BTN
Line: Michigan State -5, o/u: 50
Wisconsin at Illinois
3:30, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 42.5
– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Penn State at Iowa
4:00, FOX
Line: Iowa -2, o/u: 41.5
Michigan at Nebraska
7:30, ABC
Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 50
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings