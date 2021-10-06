Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 46-11, ATS: 38-19, Point Total: 36-19-1

Maryland at Ohio State

12:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -21, o/u: 69.5

Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Michigan State at Rutgers

12:00, BTN
Line: Michigan State -5, o/u: 50

Wisconsin at Illinois

3:30, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 42.5

Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Penn State at Iowa

4:00, FOX
Line: Iowa -2, o/u: 41.5

Michigan at Nebraska

7:30, ABC
Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 50

Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

Recommended Stories