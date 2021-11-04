Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Big Ten Results So Far

SU: 59-20, ATS: 52-27, Point Total: 47-30-1

Saturday, November 6

12:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -15, o/u: 44

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Ohio State -15, o/u: 64.5

3:30, ABC

Line: Michigan State -3, o/u: 54

3:30, BTN

Line: Wisconsin -13, o/u: 37.5

3:30, FS1

Line: Penn State -10.5, o/u: 55.5

7:00, BTN

Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 40.5

7:30, FOX

Line: Michigan -20, o/u: 50.6

