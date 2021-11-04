Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 59-20, ATS: 52-27, Point Total: 47-30-1
– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Saturday, November 6
Illinois at Minnesota
12:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -15, o/u: 44
Ohio State at Nebraska
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Ohio State -15, o/u: 64.5
Michigan State at Purdue
3:30, ABC
Line: Michigan State -3, o/u: 54
Wisconsin at Rutgers
3:30, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -13, o/u: 37.5
Penn State at Maryland
3:30, FS1
Line: Penn State -10.5, o/u: 55.5
Iowa at Northwestern
7:00, BTN
Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 40.5
Indiana at Michigan
7:30, FOX
Line: Michigan -20, o/u: 50.6
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings