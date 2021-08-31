Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 0-1, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 1-0

Thursday, September 2

Temple at Rutgers

6:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Rutgers -13.5, o/u: 49

Ohio State at Minnesota

8:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 64.5

Friday, September 3

Michigan State at Northwestern

9:00, ESPN
Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 45

Saturday, September 4

Fordham at Nebraska

12:00, Big Ten Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Penn State at Wisconsin

12:00, FOX
Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 51.5

Western Michigan at Michigan

12:00, ESPN
Line: Michigan -17.5, o/u: 67.5

Indiana at Iowa

3:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 46.5

West Virginia at Maryland

3:30, ESPN
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 55

Oregon State at Purdue

7:00, FS1
Line: Purdue -7, o/u: 65

UTSA at Illinois

7:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Illinois -6, o/u: 52.5

