Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Pete Fiutak
·1 min read

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Results So Far
Straight Up 48-14, ATS 36-25-1, o/u 38-21

Click on each game for the preview and prediction 

Saturday, October 15

Penn State at Michigan

12:00 FOX
Line: Michigan -7, o/u: 52.5

Minnesota at Illinois

12:00 BTN
Line: Minnesota -6.5, o/u: 39.5

Maryland at Indiana

3:30 ESPN2
Line: Maryland -11, o/u: 61.5

Wisconsin at Michigan State

4:00 FOX
Line: Wisconsin -7.5, o/u: 49

Nebraska at Purdue

7:30 BTN
Line: Purdue -14, o/u: 58.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories