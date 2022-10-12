Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Results So Far
Straight Up 48-14, ATS 36-25-1, o/u 38-21
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, October 15
Penn State at Michigan
12:00 FOX
Line: Michigan -7, o/u: 52.5
Minnesota at Illinois
12:00 BTN
Line: Minnesota -6.5, o/u: 39.5
Maryland at Indiana
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Maryland -11, o/u: 61.5
Wisconsin at Michigan State
4:00 FOX
Line: Wisconsin -7.5, o/u: 49
Nebraska at Purdue
7:30 BTN
Line: Purdue -14, o/u: 58.5
