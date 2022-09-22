Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

0
CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 4 of the season.

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 31-9, ATS 25-14-1, o/u 28-12

Chattanooga at Illinois

8:30, BTN
Line: Illinois -18.5, o/u: 40

Saturday, September 24

Maryland at Michigan

12:00, FOX
Line: Michigan -16.5, o/u: 65.5

Central Michigan at Penn State

12:00, BTN
Line: Penn State -27.5, o/u: 62.5

Indiana at Cincinnati

3:30, ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -16.5, o/u: 57

Minnesota at Michigan State

3:30, BTN
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 51

Iowa at Rutgers

7:00, FS1
Line: Iowa -7.5, o/u: 34.5

Wisconsin at Ohio State

7:30, ABC
Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 57

Miami University at Northwestern

7:30, BTN
Line: Northwestern -7, o/u: 49.5

Florida Atlantic at Purdue

7:30, BTN
Line: Purdue -19, o/u: 61

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories