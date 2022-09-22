Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

The Associated Press

Now, quarterback Drew Pyne needs to help the Fighting Irish perform at a high level on Saturday when they visit North Carolina (3-0) and a defense that's ranked among the nation's worst. ''We definitely executed together a lot more often, but we're still not quite where we want to be yet,'' Notre Dame center Zeke Correll said, critiquing last weekend's 24-17 victory over California. The win finally provided some glimmers of hope after the struggles that led to back-to-back losses to start the season and were compounded when starting quarterback Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.