Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 4 of the season.
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 31-9, ATS 25-14-1, o/u 28-12
Chattanooga at Illinois
8:30, BTN
Line: Illinois -18.5, o/u: 40
Saturday, September 24
Maryland at Michigan
12:00, FOX
Line: Michigan -16.5, o/u: 65.5
Central Michigan at Penn State
12:00, BTN
Line: Penn State -27.5, o/u: 62.5
Indiana at Cincinnati
3:30, ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -16.5, o/u: 57
Minnesota at Michigan State
3:30, BTN
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 51
Iowa at Rutgers
7:00, FS1
Line: Iowa -7.5, o/u: 34.5
Wisconsin at Ohio State
7:30, ABC
Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 57
Miami University at Northwestern
7:30, BTN
Line: Northwestern -7, o/u: 49.5
Florida Atlantic at Purdue
7:30, BTN
Line: Purdue -19, o/u: 61
