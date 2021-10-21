Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 53-14, ATS: 44-23, Point Total: 41-24-1
Northwestern at Michigan
12:00, FOX
Line: Michigan -23.5, o/u: 50
Illinois at Penn State
12:00, ABC
Line: Penn State -24, o/u: 46.5
Wisconsin at Purdue
3:00, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -2.5, o/u: 40
Maryland at Minnesota
3:30, ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -5, o/u: 54.5
Ohio State at Indiana
7:30, ABC
Line: Ohio State -21, o/u: 60.5
