Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 53-14, ATS: 44-23, Point Total: 41-24-1

Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Northwestern at Michigan

12:00, FOX
Line: Michigan -23.5, o/u: 50

Illinois at Penn State

12:00, ABC
Line: Penn State -24, o/u: 46.5

Wisconsin at Purdue

3:00, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -2.5, o/u: 40

Maryland at Minnesota

3:30, ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -5, o/u: 54.5

Ohio State at Indiana

7:30, ABC
Line: Ohio State -21, o/u: 60.5

