Big Ten Power Rankings: Where’s MSU land after yet another double-digit loss?

For a fourth straight week, we are updating our power rankings following a double-digit Michigan State loss.

The Spartans fell to the Buckeyes on Saturday by the score of 49-20. It wasn’t even that close either, with Ohio State pulling starters early in the second half.

With another tough loss for the Spartans, how low in our power rankings do we have Michigan State? See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in this week’s Big Ten power rankings:

Northwestern

Record: 1-5 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Wisconsin

Next game: at Maryland (Oct. 22)

Only one Big Ten team has a longer losing streak than Michigan State right now, and that’s Northwestern. The Wildcats were blown out by Wisconsin this weekend and appear destined for a winless finish to the rest of the season.

Rutgers

Record: 3-3 (0-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Nebraska

Next game: vs. Indiana (Oct. 22)

Rutgers dropped their third straight game, losing at home to Nebraska on Friday night. This was a game the Scarlet Knights desperately needed to reach bowl eligibility and now it appears they won’t be bowling this postseason.

Indiana

Record: 3-3 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Michigan

Next game: vs. Maryland (Oct. 15)

The Hoosiers played Michigan tight through the first half on Saturday, with the game heading into the break tied. However, things went south in the second half with the Wolverines locking down Indiana en route to a three-touchdown win.

Iowa

Record: 3-3 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Illinois

Next game: at Ohio State (Oct. 22)

Iowa’s defense failed to give up a touchdown this week against Illinois, but their offense also failed to reach the endzone. The Hawkeyes probably should be higher on this list due to their stellar defense but I’m tired of how bad offensively they’ve been to expect anything out this squad this year.

Michigan State

Record: 2-4 (0-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Ohio State

Next game: vs. Wisconsin (Oct. 15)

The result against Ohio State this week was no surprise so no reason to move the Spartans down at this point. They will be fighting for their postseason lives this next week against Wisconsin — this is one of the remaining games they can possibly win to reach bowl eligibility.

Nebraska

Record: 3-3 (2-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Rutgers

Next game: at Purdue (Oct. 15)

Nebraska is 2-1 since firing Scott Frost, with the Cornhuskers picking up their second straight win this past weekend. It wasn’t pretty but Nebraska won’t complain about any wins after how this season started. It’s a sneaky big-game up next for Nebraska with a road trip to Purdue this week.

Wisconsin

Record: 3-3 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Northwestern

Next game: at Michigan State (Oct. 15)

The Jim Leonhard era began with a convincing win over the lousy Wildcats of Northwestern. That game was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Badgers, who will now need to duplicate that road effort at Michigan State this week.

Minnesota

Record: 4-1 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: at Illinois (Oct. 15)

Minnesota was off this week and will look to bounce back next week against Illinois. This matchup with the Fighting Illini will go a long way in deciding the Big Ten West Division race this fall.

Maryland

Record: 4-2 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Purdue

Next game: at Indiana (Oct. 15)

Maryland took care of business as a home favorite against Michigan State but couldn’t do the same thing against Purdue this week. This was a narrow defeat against the Boilermakers so it’s only a slight drop for the Terps who remain in the top half of the Big Ten for now.

Illinois

Record: 5-1 (2-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Iowa

Next game: vs. Minnesota (Oct. 15)

Illinois passed another test on Saturday with an ugly win over Iowa. That’s now wins over Wisconsin and Iowa in back-to-back weeks and Illinois would be the clear favorite in the West Division as long as quarterback Tommy DeVito is out long-term. Without him, their offense will struggle to have any balance against decent upcoming competition.

Purdue

Record: 4-2 (2-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Maryland

Next game: vs. Nebraska (Oct. 15)

I was high on the Boilermakers entering the season, and they are finally starting to live up to my preseason expectations. Purdue has back-to-back road wins in conference play and now has a prime-time matchup against the surging Cornhuskers on deck this week. Keep an eye on the Boilermakers moving forward.

Penn State

Record: 5-0 (2-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: at Michigan (Oct. 15)

The Nittany Lions were off this week and hopefully used the extra week of preparation wisely with a tough game at Michigan looming. The battle between Michigan-Penn State next week will tell us who is the true top competitor to dethrone Ohio State as the league’s top team this year.

Michigan

Record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Indiana

Next game: vs. Penn State (Oct. 15)

It was a sloppy game, but Michigan yet again prevailed this week. The Wolverines remain as the second-best team in our power rankings but the gap between them and Ohio State is continuing to grow, in my opinion.

Ohio State

Record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Michigan State

Next game: vs. Iowa (Oct. 22)

Ohio State left home for the first time this year but it didn’t matter. The Buckeyes were unstoppable against the Spartans and made it look easy as they cruised to another blowout victory.

