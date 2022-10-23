Big Ten Power Rankings: Where does MSU land entering rivalry week matchup vs. Wolverines?

It was a quiet week on the banks of the Red Cedar River, but there was plenty of other action in the Big Ten.

Michigan State was one of four Big Ten teams on a bye this week so there wasn’t much movement in the power rankings for the Spartans. But how their next game plays out at Michigan surely will shift the Spartans either up or down depending on the result.

See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in this week’s Big Ten power rankings:

Northwestern

Record: 1-6 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Maryland

Next game: at Iowa (Oct. 29)

Northwestern failed to take advantage of their best chance at winning another game this year in coming up short against the Taulia Tagovailoa-less Terps. It’s a safe bet that the Wildcats will remain in the basement of the Big Ten for the rest of the year.

Indiana

Record: 3-5 (1-4 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Rutgers

Next game: vs. Penn State (Nov. 5)

Indiana jumped out to a quick lead over Rutgers but things went south from there as the Hoosiers drop yet another game. Indiana has now dropped five straight games and will be hard pressed to win again this year.

Iowa

Record: 3-4 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Ohio State

Next game: vs. Northwestern (Oct. 29)

Iowa’s offense continues to be one of the worst offenses in the country, with the Hawkeyes’ defense outscoring the offense again this week. The Hawkeyes are in serious danger of missing a bowl game and finishing below .500 for the first time since 2012.

Rutgers

Record: 4-3 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Indiana



Next game: at Minnesota (Oct. 29)

Rutgers overcame an early two-touchdown deficit to pick up a massive victory over Indiana this week. That win keeps Rutgers’ bowl hopes alive this year with the Scarlet Knights only two victories away from becoming bowl eligible.

Nebraska

Record: 3-4 (2-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: vs. Illinois (Oct. 29)

Nebraska was off this past weekend with the extra time to prepare for one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten. If the Cornhuskers can knockoff Illinois next week, they’ll certainly move up these rankings.

Minnesota

Record: 4-3 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Penn State

Next game: vs. Rutgers (Oct. 29)

Minnesota was without longtime starting quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday night, but it wouldn’t have mattered had he played. Penn State dominated the Golden Gophers who have now lost three straight and continue to struggle after their impressive start to the year.

Maryland

Record: 6-2 (3-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Northwestern

Next game: at Wisconsin (Nov. 5)

Without Tagovailoa, Maryland is a bottom tier Big Ten team. So while the Terps won this week against the lousy Wildcats, they still drop in our updated power rankings and will struggle to win until he returns to their lineup.

Purdue

Record: 5-3 (3-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Wisconsin

Next game: vs. Iowa (Nov. 5)

Purdue didn’t stand a chance against Wisconsin on Saturday, and again make us wonder how good this team truly is. They have proven to be good enough to win the Big Ten West Division but Saturday’s performance in Madison also proves they can lose to anyone on their schedule.

Michigan State

Record: 3-4 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: at Michigan (Oct. 29)

Michigan State got some much needed rest this week in preparation for their massive rivalry battle against Michigan. The Spartans are getting healthier and will have an opportunity to prove their worth next week as back-to-back wins of this nature would move them up our power rankings.

Wisconsin

Record: 4-4 (2-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Purdue

Next game: vs. Maryland (Nov. 5)

Wisconsin looked like the old Wisconsin this week in a blowout victory over Purdue. The Badgers were able to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Spartans last week and prove they are still a tough team to beat this year.

Penn State

Record: 6-1 (3-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Minnesota

Next game: vs. Ohio State (Oct. 29)

Penn State washed away last week’s terrible performance in Ann Arbor, Mich. with a massive victory over Minnesota in the “White Out” game. The Nittany Lions will get their toughest test yet next week when Ohio State comes to town.

Illinois

Record: 6-1 (3-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: at Nebraska (Oct. 29)

Illinois was on a bye this week and will head to Nebraska next week. While the Fighting Illini didn’t play this weekend, they moved up thanks to other results in the league and at this point are the favorites to win the Big Ten West Division for the first time in program history.

Michigan

Record: 7-0 (4-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: vs. Michigan State (Oct. 29)

Michigan was off this week and will return to the field next week against rival Michigan State. The Wolverines have been impressive all season long and will enter this week’s rivalry matchup as the clear favorite.

Ohio State

Record: 7-0 (4-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Iowa

Next game: at Penn State (Oct. 29)

Ohio State did Ohio State does on Saturday. The Buckeyes cruised to another double-digit blowout victory and remain the clear-cut favorites in the Big Ten. Some will argue Michigan deserves this spot but the my eye test says otherwise.

