Big Ten Power Rankings: Where’s MSU land after wild week of Big Ten hoops?

It was a wild week of Big Ten hoops this past week.

Each of the top five teams from our power rankings lost at least once last week, including Michigan State who dropped a home game vs. Wisconsin. So what can we make out of the “true” contenders for the Big Ten crown?

Let’s see where Michigan State lands in our updated Big Ten power rankings:

No. 14: Nebraska

Record: 7-18 (1-13 in Big Ten)



Nebraska finally picked up their first conference win of the season this past week, with a home victory over Minnesota. The Cornhuskers remain in the basement but maybe this will help them get on a roll?

No. 13: Penn State

Record: 9-12 (4-9 in Big Ten)

Penn State had a pair of close losses this past week, and while the record isn’t great this is still a tough team to beat. Michigan State will have to play well on Tuesday to avoid the upset bid.

No. 12: Maryland

Record: 11-14 (3-11 in Big Ten)

Maryland came close to a massive upset of Purdue on Sunday, but fell just short. The Terps have dropped five straight games and things will most likely get worse before they get better in College Park, Md.

No. 11: Minnesota

Record: 12-10 (3-10 in Big Ten)

Minnesota got a much-needed win over Penn State on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak. The Golden Gophers aren’t going to be dancing but still not a bad first year for new head coach Ben Johnson.

No. 10: Northwestern

Record: 12-11 (5-9 in Big Ten)

The Wildcats knocked off Indiana and came close to upsetting Illinois this past week. Northwestern continues to be a tough out, but simply not good enough to consistently win games.

No. 9: Indiana

Record: 16-8 (7-7 in Big Ten)



Indiana is in a big slump right now and that’s resulted in the Hoosiers dropping down my power rankings. Indiana has lost three straight games and will look to bounce back on Tuesday against Wisconsin.

No. 8: Michigan

Record: 13-10 (7-6 in Big Ten)

It was nearly an incredible week for the Wolverines. Michigan picked up a road win over Penn State and upset Purdue during the week, but fell at home to Ohio State on Saturday. Still a solid week for Michigan as they try to play their ways back into the NCAA Tournament.

No. 7: Iowa

Record: 17-7 (7-6 in Big Ten)

Iowa is quietly having a pretty darn good season, and this past week was especially impressive for the Hawkeyes. Iowa averaged 104 points per game in their two blowout wins last week — keep an eye on the Hawkeyes.

No. 6: Rutgers

Record: 15-9 (9-5 in Big Ten)

Rutgers also had a great week this past week, with two more wins against ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights have won three straight against ranked teams and will have another opportunity this week against Illinois on Wednesday.

No. 5: Michigan State

Record: 18-6 (9-4 in Big Ten)

Michigan State continues to drop in our weekly power rankings after another tough loss — this time at home vs. Wisconsin. The Spartans are still in the hunt for the Big Ten title but they’ll need to find a way to win two tough games this week to remain in it — at Penn State and home vs. Illinois.

No. 4: Wisconsin

Record: 19-5 (10-4 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin had a great win over Michigan State early in the week but then dropped a home matchup to Rutgers. The Badgers are a hard bunch to read but should remain in the hunt for the conference title until the end.

No. 3: Ohio State

Record: 15-6 (8-4 in Big Ten)

Ohio State blew a lead late against Rutgers during the week but backed it up with an impressive road win over Michigan. The Buckeyes will have a pair of home games this week they should win if they are truly a Big Ten championship contender.

No. 2: Illinois

Record: 18-6 (11-3 in Big Ten)

It wasn’t a great week for Illinois who fell by double digits at Purdue and nearly blew a massive lead to Northwestern. The Fighting Illini still seem like the second-best team in the Big Ten but we’ll know more after this next week.

No. 1: Purdue

Record: 22-4 (11-4 in Big Ten)

Purdue has all the talent and pieces to win the national championship. But they also are extremely inconsistent, which makes me worry they won’t live up to their expectations and potential. The Boilermakers are the best team in the Big Ten but they need to become more consistent to become the best team in the country.

