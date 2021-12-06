Big Ten Power Rankings: Where do Spartans land in final batch of rankings?

The college football regular season and championship weekend is officially over.

It was the Michigan Wolverines who were the last ones standing this year in the Big Ten, with a convincing championship game win over Iowa. The Big Ten title was the first for Michigan since 2004, and the Wolverines will now move on to the College Football Playoff.

The Spartans were off this week, but will certainly be preparing for an upcoming big-time bowl game. Michigan State will next take the field against Pitt in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Michigan State ended the season 10-2, and by far exceeded preseason expectations. So where do the Spartans land in the final power rankings of the season? See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in our latest batch of Big Ten power rankings:

No. 14: Indiana

Previous power ranking: No. 14 (same)

Record: 2-10 (0-9 in Big Ten)

Indiana entered the season ranked in the preseason poll, and ended the year with zero wins in Big Ten play. The injury bug got the Hoosiers bad this year, but there definitely is a lot of changes needed in Bloomington, Ind. after a very disappointing season.

No. 13: Northwestern

Previous power ranking: No. 13 (same)

Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Like Indiana, it was a big letdown season for the Wildcats this year. Northwestern entered this season coming off winning the Big Ten West Division last year, but ended up finishing last in the division this year. Northwestern will look to bounce back in 2022.

No. 12: Rutgers

Previous power ranking: No. 12 (same)

Record: 5-7 (2-7 in Big Ten)

Rutgers finishes near the bottom of the league in these power rankings, but overall it was a solid season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers took steps in the right direction and were playing for a bowl game appearance in the final week of the season. Not a bad year for Rutgers at all.

No. 11: Nebraska

Previous power ranking: No. 9 (down two spots)

Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)

There’s not much I can truly say about Nebraska that hasn’t already been said. The Cornhuskers found new ways to lose week after week this year, and ended the season appropriately with a blown lead against Iowa. Scott Frost will be coaching for his job next season, and better win some of these close games if he wants to remain in Lincoln, Neb.

No. 10: Maryland

Previous power ranking: No. 11 (up one spot)

Record: 6-6 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Maryland is going bowling, and that’s an indication of a solid year for the Terps. But after a 4-0 start and countless blowout losses to top-tier opponents, there shouldn’t necessarily be a great feeling around the program. Still, got to give credit to Maryland for finding a way to reach a bowl game when it appeared the wheels had fallen off.

Maryland will face Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 to wrap up the 2021 season.

No. 9: Illinois

Previous power ranking: No. 10 (up one spot)

Record: 5-7 (4-5 in Big Ten)

Illinois had a great season when you take into account the preseason expectations. The Fighting Illini won’t be bowling, but they had a pair of wins over ranked teams and dominated their in-state rival Northwestern in the season finale. That’s a pretty darn good first season for head coach Brett Bielema and the Fighting Illini — who were picked to finish last in the league entering the season.

No. 8: Penn State

Previous power ranking: No. 6 (down two spots)

Record: 7-5 (4-5 in Big Ten)

Penn State was once considered the top team in the league, but things went south fast. The Nittany Lions lost five of their final seven games after a 5-0 start to the year, and failed to live up to their preseason expectations. I still believe Penn State has the talent to be in the top five of the Big Ten but the results just weren’t there for the Nittany Lions this year.

Penn State will face Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022 to wrap up the 2021 season.

No. 7: Purdue

Previous power ranking: No. 8 (up one spot)

Record: 8-4 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Purdue took care of business against Indiana in the season finale to pick up their eighth win of the season — something the Boilermakers haven’t done since 2007. The Boilermakers had wins over top five teams Iowa and Michigan State this year, and overall had an incredibly impressive season for Purdue standards.

Purdue will face Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 to wrap up the 2021 season.

No. 6: Wisconsin

Previous power ranking: No. 3 (down three spots)

Record: 8-4 (6-3 in Big Ten)

On paper, Wisconsin should have been playing for a Big Ten title this weekend. However, the Badgers had few too many hiccups this season and it cost them. While 8-4 is not a bad record, by Wisconsin standards this would be categorized as a disappointing season,

Wisconsin will face Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 to wrap up the 2021 season.

No. 5: Minnesota

Previous power ranking: No. 7 (up two spots)

Record: 8-4 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Minnesota could very well be 10-2 and in a great spot to be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game this holiday season. The Golden Gophers’ home losses to Bowling Green and Illinois were brutal and inexcusable. But overall, Minnesota should be happy with the year — especially after losing arguably their best player in the season opener.

Minnesota will face West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 to wrap up the 2021 season.

No. 4: Iowa

Previous power ranking: No. 4 (same)

Record: 10-3 (7-3 in Big Ten)

Iowa’s defense is really good, but the offense is not. That’s ultimately what held the Hawkeyes back from being higher on this list and competing with the top teams from the East Division. Iowa was dominated in the Big Ten Championship Game by Michigan, but overall this has been a good year for Iowa and can end on a happy note with a bowl win.

Iowa will face Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022 to wrap up the 2021 season.

No. 3: Michigan State

Previous power ranking: No. 5 (up two spots)

Record: 10-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)

What a year for the Spartans. No one — including myself — had the Spartans experiencing this kind of success this season so it’s clear Michigan State exceeded expectations. The blowout loss to Ohio State shows there’s still a lot of room for improvement within the program, but in year two under Mel Tucker fans should be thrilled with this season.

Michigan State will face Pitt in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 to wrap up the 2021 season.

No. 2: Ohio State

Previous power ranking: No. 1 (down one spot)

Record: 10-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)

Ohio State looked like the best team in the Big Ten for most of the season, but simply was outplayed against the Wolverines in their biggest game of the year. I still think Ohio State is arguably the most talented team in the league and maybe even better than the Wolverines, but the results from Nov. 27 are what matters most in comparing the two teams.

Ohio State will face Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022 to wrap up the 2021 season.

No. 1: Michigan

Previous power ranking: No. 2 (up one spot)

Record: 12-1 (9-1 in Big Ten)

The Wolverines entered the season in arguably the bottom half of the Big Ten but will end the season as the league’s top team. Michigan claimed their first Big Ten title in a very long time and looked super impressive along the way — especially down the stretch. Their results speak for themselves, and they are the top team in my final batch of power rankings for the 2021 season.

Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 as part of the College Football Playoff. If the Wolverines win, they’ll play the winner of Alabama-Cincinnati in the National Championship game.

