Big Ten Power Rankings: Where’s MSU land ahead of big-time game vs. Purdue?

We have made it to the final month of the season, with a noticeable separation between the top and bottom teams of the Big Ten. That includes the Spartans who are near the top of the conference.

See where I rank each of the Big Ten teams in our latest batch of Big Ten power rankings:

No. 14: Northwestern

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 12 (down two spots)

Record: 3-5 (1-4 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Minnesota, 41-14

Northwestern returns to the bottom of the Big Ten after a blowout home loss to the banged-up Gophers. Things don’t get easier either with Iowa coming to town on Saturday.

No. 13: Illinois

Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 9 (down four spots)

Record: 3-6 (2-4 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Rutgers, 20-14

Illinois followed up their upset at Penn State with a home loss to Rutgers. That results in the Fighting Illini tumbling towards the bottom of the conference — a place they’re used to at this point in the season.

No. 12: Rutgers

Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 14 (up two spots)

Record: 4-4 (1-4 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win at Illinois, 20-14

Rutgers snapped their four-game losing streak with their first conference win of the season last week. The Scarlet Knights will now welcome the red-hot Badgers to Jersey in what will surely be a tough matchup.

No. 11: Indiana

Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 10 (down one spot)

Record: 2-6 (0-5 in Big Ten)



Last week’s result: Loss at Maryland, 38-35

Indiana has yet to win a conference game, but in their defense, they have had arguably the toughest schedule in the league thus far. Last week’s loss to Maryland was a bad one even for the banged-up Hoosiers, though.

No. 10: Nebraska

Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 11 (up one spot)

Record: 3-6 (1-5 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Purdue, 28-23

Nebraska will potentially be playing for Scott Frost’s job on Saturday after yet another close loss last week. If the Cornhuskers can somehow knock off the Buckeyes, then he’ll be safe for another year and shoot up these rankings.

No. 9: Maryland

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 13 (up four spots)

Record: 5-3 (2-3 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Indiana, 38-35

I don’t think Maryland is really any good but they are the best of the bottom feeders in the Big Ten right now. The Terps need just one more win to become bowl eligible and could very well get that this week against the reeling Nittany Lions.

No. 8: Purdue

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier

Previous power ranking: No. 8 (same)

Record: 5-3 (3-2 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win at Nebraska, 28-23

Purdue already beat a top-five team this year, and they’ll have another chance to do so this week against Michigan State. A win over the Spartans will keep Purdue in the Big Ten West Division race.

No. 7: Iowa

Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 4 (down three spots)

Record: 6-2 (3-2 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss at Wisconsin, 27-7

Iowa has taken a hard tumble in these rankings after another blowout loss. The Hawkeyes will have the opportunity to get back on track this week against Northwestern, but overall I don’t think they are as good as we originally thought.

No. 6: Penn State

Jeffrey Beckey/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 6 (same)

Record: 5-3 (2-3 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss at Ohio State, 33-24

Penn State would be higher on this list had they not overlooked Illinois a few weeks ago. The Nittany Lions played Ohio State tough last week and will now need to prove they haven’t quit on the season in a game they should win against Maryland.

No. 5: Minnesota

Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 7 (up two spots)

Record: 6-2 (4-1 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win at Northwestern, 41-14

Minnesota simply will not go away. The Golden Gophers are in first place in the Big Ten West Division and in a great spot to reach Indy for the first time in program history. They have another winnable matchup this week against Illinois before traveling to Iowa the following week.

No. 4: Wisconsin

Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 5 (up one spot)

Record: 5-3 (3-2 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Iowa, 27-7

Everyone was ready to write off the Badgers (including me) but here they are again. Wisconsin dominated Iowa last week and now appear to again be the favorites in the Big Ten West Division.

No. 3: Michigan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Previous power ranking: No. 3 (same)

Record: 7-1 (4-1 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss at Michigan State, 37-33

The Wolverines still have an outside chance to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff despite last week’s loss to rival Michigan State. But blowing a 16-point second-half lead still has to sting the Michigan faithful and that pain won’t go away anytime soon.

No. 2: Michigan State

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Previous power ranking: No. 2 (same)

Record: 8-0 (5-0 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Michigan, 37-33

If the season ended today, Michigan State would be in the College Football Playoff. That, of course, is not the case and I still think the Buckeyes are ahead of the Spartans but that gap isn’t as big as I once thought.

No. 1: Ohio State

Nicolas Galindo/The Columbus Dispatch

Previous power ranking: No. 1 (same)

Record: 7-1 (5-0 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Penn State, 33-24

Ohio State wasn’t dominant against Penn State last week, but they got the win. That’s what great teams do, and the Buckeyes are still clearly a great team.

