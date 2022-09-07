Big Ten power rankings after Week 1 per PFF grades

It was a mixed week around the Big Ten during Week 1, as conference foes clashed and others opened with games they were expected to win.

Penn State and Purdue’s Thursday night battle alongside Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame highlighted what was a wild week throughout college football and the Big Ten conference.

Wisconsin cruised over Illinois State and earned a spot on this list that Badger fans will be happy about. The defense pitched a shutout while setting records, and Braelon Allen ripped off a 96-yard touchdown run to get things going offensively.

PFF graded overall performances for each Big Ten team, and here is how they stacked up:

Purdue Boilermakers: 0-1

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

211016 Purdue Iowa Fb 009 Jpg

Penn State: 1-0

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 100 (61.6)

Offense rank (grade): 82 (65.4)

Defense rank (grade): 109 (56.8)

Indiana Hoosiers: 1-0

Indiana’s Cam Jones (4) and D.J. Matthews (7) students celebrate the winning the game after the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Overall rank (grade): 98 (62.5)

Offense rank (grade): 102 (59.9)

Defense rank (grade): 91 (64.4)

Iowa Hawkeyes: 1-0

Iowa Hawkeyes defenders Joe Evans (13) Lukas Van Ness (91) Seth Benson (44) and Kaevon Merriweather (26) celebrate a safety against Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum during a NCAA non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Overall rank (grade): 89 (66.9)

Offense rank (grade): 128 (44.5)

Defense rank (grade): 7 (87.9)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 1-0

Sep 3, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Evan Simon (3) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) celebrate after defeating the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans: 1-0

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Overall rank (grade): 64 (75.3)

Offense rank (grade): 81 (65.6)

Defense rank (grade): 38 (77.8)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) celebrates a touchdown catch during the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 58 (77.2)

Offense rank (grade): 31 (77.2)

Defense rank (grade): 75 (69.2)

Northwestern Wildcats: 1-0

Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 53 (78.1)

Offense rank (grade): 35 (76.6)

Defense rank (grade): 87 (66.0)

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 1-1

Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 39 (81.2)

Offense rank (grade): 32 (77.0)

Defense rank (grade): 67 (71.0)

Maryland Terrapins: 1-0

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) runs with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Keonta Jenkins (33) tackles during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 36 (81.9)

Offense rank (grade): 42 (75.1)

Defense rank (grade): 30 (78.8)

Michigan Wolverines: 1-0

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 27 (84.2)

Offense rank (grade): 76 (67.0)

Defense rank (grade): 2 (90.9)

Illinois Fighting Illini: 1-1

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Casey Washington (14) celebrates his game winning catch in the ninth overtime against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 1-0

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz (60) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers: 1-0

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

