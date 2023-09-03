Big Ten power rankings after Week 1: A (mostly) lackluster start to the season

College football has started in earnest with the Big Ten having Week 1 games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

The week kicked off with Minnesota hosting Nebraska, only for the Huskers to do what they’ve been known to do: lose by one score. Friday saw Michigan State struggle in the first half against Central Michigan before asserting itself in the second half. Saturday featured more teams in action: Michigan football, Penn State, and Wisconsin got what appeared to be easy victories, Ohio State had to fight Indiana in Bloomington, Iowa had a typical Iowa victory, Illinois nearly lost to a MAC team, Purdue did lose to a Group of Five team, and Maryland cruised against and FCS team.

Sunday featured Rutgers flexing against Northwestern.

All-in-all, the Big Ten didn’t exactly flex in ways we saw some other teams in other conferences do (Oregon and Oklahoma come to mind in their lopsided contests) but it mostly got the job done. Now that all of the Week 1 games have been decided, here are our Week 1 Big Ten power rankings.

Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Certainly, there are some questions for the reigning two-year Big Ten champions. The running game was lackluster compared to usual as East Carolina crowded the line of scrimmage. The pass defense created pressure but didn’t get home once as the Pirates got rid of the ball quickly. But the pass game was electric and the defense as a whole was impressive.

Michigan didn’t have to do much and still cruised to an easy victory over what’s been a decent Group of Five team. The schedule gets easier the next two weeks before conference play starts.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Nittany Lions played tougher competition than most in Week 1 in West Virginia — though the Mountaineers haven’t had a winning record since 2020 — yet, Penn State’s offense cruised with Drew Allar at the helm, while running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen continued their ascension. The defense was mostly good, particularly against the pass. However, there were some breakdowns in the middle, especially when WVU QB Garrett Greene kept the ball.

Still, the dominant second half made the difference and with one data point, Penn State looked as advertised.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Fickell’s official debut (he did coach in the bowl game) went swimmingly. Though Buffalo has struggled since Lance Leipold left the Bulls, it’s been a tougher MAC team to face, generally. Yet, Wisconsin ran the ball and ran the ball some more. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen were impressive, leading the Badgers’ 314 rushing yards. Tanner Mordecai was an improvement on his predecessor, Graham Mertz, and the defense was mostly solid.

It was the perfect start for the Badgers who face Washington State next.

Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Photo: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Yes, it was a conference game, thus the competition was theoretically more difficult for Ohio State. But Indiana has been a bad team each of the last two years with few signs indicating that IU would suddenly be good in 2023. Yet, the Buckeyes struggled in their 23-3 win, a game where it took all four quarters for the offense to even get to that 20-point score differential. After years of OSU having a high-flying attack, seeing the offense struggle to move the ball against Indiana was jarring. Quarterback Kyle McCord played OK, as did running back Chip Trayanum. But the generally featured stars — Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson — did next to nothing in their 2023 debut. The big plays we’re accustomed to seeing from OSU just weren’t there.

The defense was solid, but again, against Indiana — a team that has struggled mightily on offense, at least over the last year. With FCS-level school Youngstown State on the docket, we’ll see if Ohio State returns to form or has indeed taken a step back.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Facing off against in-state FCS school Towson, Maryland did what it was supposed to do. It was balanced between the run and the pass, and played mostly OK defensively. The run defense may be a little concerning, but the Terps had a good, no worry, win over the Tigers.

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

With Cade McNamara now leading the charge at quarterback, Iowa was a bit more balanced. But that doesn’t mean that the offense suddenly became the air raid.

With 191 yards passing and a touchdown to his former Wolverine teammate, tight end Erick All, McNamara was certainly an improvement on his predecessor, Spencer Petras. The 24-14 win over Utah State is about how you’d expect Iowa to win — this isn’t a Hawkeyes program that has recently eviscerated lesser teams. But we’ll know more about how Iowa really is when it takes on Iowa State next week.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Is Rutgers good or is Northwestern bad? While we don’t really know that just yet, the Scarlet Knights emerged on Sunday as a good-looking, well-coached team. It was aggressive and maybe looked like it belonged in the Big Ten for the first time. Gavin Wimsatt is still not an accurate passer, but he made big plays, regardless. The run game worked better than usual, but the star of the show was the defense. It will be interesting to see where the Scarlet Knights go from here.

Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

Junfu Han-Detroit Free Press

Yes, Michigan State won big in the end, but a moribund first half is what caused the Spartans to fall in the rankings here. MSU was getting outclassed on the line on both sides of the ball in the first 30 minutes against a not-so-good Central Michigan team. It did come alive in the second half, finally finding its footing on both lines, and the Spartans may have something in running back Nathan Carter. Quarterback Noah Kim threw for nearly 300 yards, but he wasn’t exactly precise, going 18-for-31 on the day. He made a couple fo 50-50 throws that were completed and made the difference and got the job done.

The defense settled in once the second half arrived, but also struggled mightily in the first half. We’ll know more about this team in two weeks when Washington comes to town.

Indiana Hoosiers (0-1)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

If Indiana had an offense, there might be a different story being written. The Hoosiers have been terrible the past two years, but if nothing else, the defense stood up against what was thought of as the most prolific offense in the country. IU allowed just 23 points — and it took Ohio State all game to get there — and the Buckeyes looked all out of sorts all game long. Indiana erased all of Ohio State’s Heisman-worthy playmakers, but what it didn’t do was anything of note offensively.

The pass game was abysmal, no matter which of the two quarterbacks were out there. The run game wasn’t much better. Regardless of all of that, given each team’s lot in life, the fact that it took all game for OSU to put IU away means a job well done.

We’ll see if Indiana rebounds and ends up being a decent team in 2023 or if it was a one-off.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

So, Minnesota got the win. That’s the good news. But the days of Tanner Morgan at quarterback and Mo Ibrahim at running back are clearly over.

Now, Nebraska has long played teams tough, and that it did. And the Gophers wrested victory away from defeat with a walk-off field goal, but the offense with Athan Kaliakmanis leading the charge was mediocre, and it didn’t appear as if the run game is a strength. The defense was solid but got gashed in the quarterback keep, though Tyler Nubin flashed as the best player on the field.

This still looks like a team that took a step back but it will have time to grow.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Meet the new Nebraska — same as the old Nebraska.

Even with a new coaching staff and Matt Rhule leading the charge with Scott Frost ousted last season, the result was the same: a one-score loss.

It had very much appeared as if the fortunes for the Huskers were changing and former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims looked like a big positive for Nebraska in Week 1. However, he made a couple of costly turnovers and the offense often stalled. The defense was mostly solid, but we’re not exactly sure whether or not Minnesota’s offense is anywhere close to the level it’s been in recent years.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, it will face a resurgent Colorado team under Coach Prime next week.

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois won, but wow, does it look like it’s fallen off a lot compared to last year.

The Illini went from looking among the best in the West to struggling to beat a MAC team. In fact, it required late-game heroics to even get Illinois to a Week 1 victory over Toledo. Luke Altmyer did OK at quarterback, impressing more in the run than the pass. The defense wasn’t as suffocating as it was with Ryan Walters leading the charge, as well.

This feels like a step-back year for Bret Bielema and company.

Purdue Boilermakers (0-1)

Alex Martin-Journal-Courier

Let’s be clear out of the gates: Fresno State is a good team. But it still shouldn’t contend against the reigning Big Ten West division champions on the road.

Ryan Walters didn’t have the debut he was hoping for, as the defensive-minded head coach saw his pass defense get shredded. The Boilermaker offense was OK, but that’s about it. The positive note was probably wide receiver Deion Burks, who finished with four catches for 152 yards, but the rest of the team is going to need some work.

Northwestern Wildcats (0-1)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern is still bad and it should feel bad.

David Braun takes over the helm, yet it looked rudderless, talentless, and incompetent against Rutgers. Take that as you will.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire