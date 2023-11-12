Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 11: A dark day for Wisconsin

Wisconsin fans may not be huge fans of these power rankings.

Things looked fine a few weeks ago, Wisconsin had just orchestrated an amazing comeback victory vs Illinois and had a great shot to win the Big Ten West.

But since then, things have collapsed. The team fell to top-ranked Ohio State, inexplicably lost at Indiana and now were lifeless in a 24-10 home loss to Northwestern.

It’s been the worst stretch of Wisconsin football I can ever remember.

So, where does the rest of the Big Ten stand? There were big upsets and weird results all weekend in-conference. Here are our Power Rankings coming out of Week 11:

Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten)

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) tries to block a field goal by Michigan State Spartans place kicker Jonathan Kim (97) during the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium.

Week 11 Result: 38-3 loss to Ohio State

Previous Rank: 13 (down 1 spot)

Michigan State was playing off-coverage against Marvin Harrison Jr., and that went about as well as you would expect.

Three drives.

Three Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/F3KXWQPcVq — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 12, 2023

And Kyle McCord suddenly looked like Joe Montana against the Spartan defense. It doesn’t seem to matter who is playing quarterback or cornerback on either side, the Buckeyes always have career passing days against the Spartans.

Indiana (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten)

Nov 4, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana’s Louis Moore (20) starts to celebrate as Josh Sanguinetti runs back a fumble during the second half of a victory over the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Janzaruk-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 48-45 loss to Illinois

Previous Rank: 12 (down 1 spot)

Credit to the Hoosiers, who followed up a huge win against Wisconsin with a spirited battle against Illinois.

But after watching the Badgers fail to move the ball on the Hoosiers, who knew it was allowed to put up 48 points against them? This contest, along with the game in Madison, somehow made me feel even worse about Wisconsin’s season.

Purdue (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) and Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4) react after a call is reversed during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

Week 11 Result: 49-30 win over Minnesota

Previous Rank: 14 (up 2)

Maybe the most surprising result of the weekend was went down at Purdue. Minnesota was very much alive in the West race…until it gave up 604!! total yards to Purdue.

Stat of the game: 353 rushing yards for the Boilermakers and 8.0 yards per rush. Minnesota didn’t show up in a game it badly needed.

Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell leaves the field after their game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-10 loss to Northwestern

Previous Rank: 9 (down 2)

There are many Big Ten teams sitting at 5-5 with a 3-4 conference record. Nearly the entire West division has that record. But there might not be a team in the country coming off a worse two-game stretch than the Wisconsin Badgers.

Losses to Indiana and Northwestern, two teams outside of the nation’s top 70, with the Big Ten West still on the line, after an offseason of hype and excitement.

Things are really bad in Madison.

Minnesota (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Oct 28, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarter back Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs for a first down against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 49-30 loss to Purdue

Previous Rank: 5 (down 5)

Look at us, we trusted Minnesota to play a role in the West race. And the Gophers repaid us by first losing to Illinois, then allowing the aforementioned 604 yards to Purdue.

Wisconsin’s in bad shape. But will P.J. Fleck ever put together a full season at Minnesota? Things always seem good, then terrible losses follow.

Nebraska (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks out of a huddle during their game against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 13-10 loss to Maryland

Previous Rank: 7 (down 2)

Nebraska’s loss to Maryland was bad. The Cornhuskers are like Iowa, in that their offense is bad enough that they can lose to anybody.

But Nebraska still controls its destiny in the Big Ten West. A win vs Wisconsin and a Black Friday win vs Iowa puts the Cornhuskers in Indianapolis.

Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten)

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (center) on the sidelines during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 13-10 win over Nebraska

Previous Rank: 11 (up 3)

Maybe Maryland’s loss to Northwestern wasn’t that bad. More time has given the Wildcats another win in Madison, and Maryland a win against a solid Nebraska team.

Either way, Maryland snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. Now we see if it can give Michigan any sort of a fight.

Northwestern (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-10 win over Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 10 (up 3)

Northwestern’s David Braun might be putting forth the best coaching job in the nation. He took over a team many projected to win just two games this season. Those Wildcats are now 5-5 and have a legitimate shot at making a bowl game.

Northwestern’s 5-5 feels much, much different than Wisconsin’s 5-5, to say the least.

Illinois (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback John Paddock (4) hugs wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) after Paddock threw the winning pass to Williams in the end zone in overtime to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 48-45 win over Indiana

Previous Rank: 8 (up 2)

Here’s another 5-5 Big Ten West team. But Illinois is hot after the insertion of John Paddock at quarterback, having put up 48 points on Indiana a week after Paddock led an amazing game-winning drive vs Minnesota.

Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 22-0 loss to Iowa

Previous Rank: 5 (up 1)

Yes, Rutgers got crushed at Iowa. But there are somehow not enough impressive Big Ten West teams to surpass the Scarlet Knights in the rankings.

Greg Schiano’s team finishes at Penn State and vs Maryland on its quest for an 8-win regular season.

Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten)

Penn State head football coach James Franklin yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA football game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Week 11 Result: 24-15 loss to Michigan

Previous Rank: 3 (down 1 spot)

Penn State is the third-best team in the Big Ten. But its loss to Michigan on Saturday ensured yet another year of finishing with 10 wins and no division title.

So while the Nittany Lions are better than the next team on this list, only one of them still has a chance to win the conference.

Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten)

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 22-0 win over Rutgers

Previous Rank: 4 (up 1)

Alas, we finally have the (somewhat) real contenders in the Big Ten. Iowa clinched a share of the West on Saturday, but will still need another win to completely wrap up the race.

Iowa somehow winning the conference would be the single-biggest upset in my sporting life. But there is a percentage chance it happens, so the Hawkeyes must be ranked in the top three.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Week 11 Result: 38-3 win over Michigan State

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

These rankings haven’t changed all season. Ohio State will visit Michigan in the final week of the season with the same chance to go to to Indianapolis it always has entering the final week of the year.

Want to buy into QB Kyle McCord looking amazing against Michigan State? I’m not quite there, the Buckeyes always roll the Spartans. But what else can be said other than 11-0 Ohio State will meet 11-0 Michigan in two weeks.

Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore reacts while being interviewed with running back Blake Corum (2) following a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-15 win over Penn State

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

Michigan faced its first trust test of the season on Saturday and passed with flying colors.

The Jim Harbaugh-less Wolverines now face Maryland next Saturday before the aforementioned pseudo-Big Ten title vs Ohio State.

Harbaugh’s absence might not even matter. This Wolverines team will win on both lines regardless of who is on the sideline.

