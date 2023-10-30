Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 9: The West is a mess.

Wisconsin fell into the pack of average in the Big Ten West this weekend with a 24-10 loss to Ohio State. The Badgers are 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in Big Ten play, still with four winnable games remaining and the West still up for grabs.

The issue for Wisconsin is, what is the team’s most impressive win? Buffalo is 3-5 and terrible, Georgia Southern is 6-2 but ranked No. 80 in SP+, Purdue is 2-6, Rutgers is Rutgers and Illinois is 3-5.

Not to be Mr. Cold Water, but Wisconsin’s most impressive win is a home triumph against a top-50 Rutgers team. That isn’t the least bit impressive.

That is all said to point out: while the remaining schedule is easy, we don’t know if Wisconsin is any good.

Here is where I rank the Badgers among the rest of the Big Ten after Week 9:

Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 27-12 loss to Minnesota

Previous Rank: 12 (down 2 spots)

Things continue to get worse for the Spartans. Last week, a 49-0 loss to its top rival. Now, yet another Big Ten loss to drop to 0-5 in-conference. Both the Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers are winless in conference, yet it’s the Spartans with legitimate expectations.

A lot more than just a new head coach is needed.

Indiana (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 33-27 loss to Penn Stae

Previous Rank: 14 (up 1)

Indiana gets a bump above Michigan State this week because it’s a Moral Victory Monday in Bloomington. The Hoosiers just almost (kind of, almost) beat Penn State on the road.

If head coach Tom Allen played for a touchdown late instead of a game-tying field goal, maybe we would be talking about the aftermath of the biggest upset in the country this week.

Purdue (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 31-14 loss to Nebraska

Previous Rank: 10 (down 2 spots)

Purdue really stinks. Now for teams like Wisconsin and now Nebraska, what used to look like a solid win is turning into quite the opposite. The Boilermakers are down to No. 82 in ESPN SP+, below both Boston College and Georgia Southern.

Ryan Walters has a lot of work to do.

Illinois (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 11 (no change)

Illinois is in a clear tier after losing to Wisconsin a few weeks ago: worse than the rest of the conference, but probably better than Purdue, Indiana and Michigan State. Yet somehow the Illini upset Maryland a few weeks ago.

This is not the year Bret Bielema desired after a strong 2022. For specifics, the team sits a game behind Northwestern in the conference standings.

Maryland (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 33-27 loss to Northwestern

Previous Rank: 4 (down 6)

Bad, bad, bad. This is the last time we’re buying into Maryland. For once, the team felt like it could take care of business against the poor teams and maybe compete with the good ones. But yet again, Maryland finds its way to a 5-0 start and then completely collapses the rest of the year. We will not buy the hype ever again.

Northwestern (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 33-27 win over Maryland

Previous Rank: 13 (up 4)

Speaking of Northwestern! The Wildcats are somehow 4-4 on the season after luring Maryland into the trap that is Ryan Field on a Saturday afternoon. Seriously, what a coaching job by David Braun and his staff to have this group at .500 despite all it went through entering the year.

There is a realistic scenario they somehow win the West.

Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 7 (down 1)

No big update on Rutgers, except it closes the season with Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and Maryland respectively. So while it sits at 6-2, a 7-5 regular season may be completely acceptable.

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 24-10 loss to Ohio State

Previous Rank: 5 (down 2 spots)

Wisconsin had a chance to capture control of the West, topple the Buckeyes for the first time since 2010 and get the Luke Fickell era started with a defining win. None of that happened, despite the Buckeyes turning the ball over repeatedly and keeping the Badgers in the game.

A run is still possible, though. The Badgers just need four wins and a bit of help.

Nebraska (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 31-14 win over Purdue

Previous Rank: 9 (up 3)

Don’t look now, but Nebraska is on a three-game win streak since a loss to Michigan and are tied for first place in the division. Matt Rhule usually waits a year to start winning at each new program. A 5-3 record this year despite quarterback issues is something to seriously notice.

Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 27-12 win over Michigan State

Previous Rank: 8 (up 3)

Can Minnesota reach Indianapolis after years of failure under P.J. Fleck? No comment. But it has a remaining schedule of Illinois, Purdue, Ohio State and Wisconsin. That is either the making of a program-defining run of winning, or merely a canvas for more devastating defeats.

You pick which is more likely.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 6 (up 2)

Iowa should be 7-1 and in the dark horse Playoff conversation, but we shouldn’t live in the past.

The Hawkeye do not have the offense to win another game this season. But we know the team will still win games, and probably still win the division. That, or Black Friday vs Nebraska is it for Iowa’s title chances.

Penn State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 33-27 win over Indiana

Previous Rank: 3 (no change)

Penn State survived against Indiana, and that’s all that needs to be said. Everything is still attainable for the Nittany Lions if they can just defeat Michigan and get rolling down the stretch.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: 24-10 win over Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

It’s another season, and Ohio State is 8-0, ranked in the top 3 in the country and poised to have a shot at a national title.

The issue is, I don’t think the Buckeyes have the quarterback play to do it. Saturday’s game at Wisconsin should’ve been a 30-point win. But it felt like Kyle McCord held the team back and kept the Badgers alive. So, we’ll see if that ends up mattering when the Buckeyes meet Michigan.

Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Week 9 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

Read about the ongoing sign-stealing scandal at Michigan. The on-field product will not rival the entertainment of that story.

