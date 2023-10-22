Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 8: Wisconsin is back….?

We’re almost through the month of October and the Big Ten conference race is as confusing as ever.

Iowa, which had a clear lead in the West, lost in brutal fashion at home to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Wisconsin took care of business and Ohio State flattened Penn State. There are two top teams in the East, and the West is anybody’s guess at this moment.

One big matchup looms this weekend as the Buckeyes make a trip to Madison. All eyes will be on the Badgers as they look for a season-defining win and a clear leg up in the division.

Before that, here are our Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 8:

Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten)

Indiana's Andre Carter (1) celebrates a tackle during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Week 8 Result: 31-14 loss to Rutgers

Previous Rank: 14 (no change)

Things continue to look bleak in Bloomington, Indiana. Rutgers is usually one of the only winnable conference games on the schedule, yet this year the Scarlet Knights are better than they’ve been in years. This could end up being a 2-10 football team.

Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun

Week 8 Result: 17-9 loss to Nebraska

Previous Rank: 13 (no change)

Northwestern isn’t in last place in the Big Ten West, at least. And given some current situations in the East (Indiana and Michigan State), it’s hard seeing the Wildcats drop to No. 14. Given the turmoil at head coach and current talent level, that should be considered a win.

Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten)

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan

Week 8 Result: 49-0 loss to Michigan

Previous Rank: 12 (no change)

Sign-stealing or not, Michigan was never going to have trouble with its in-state rival. What was once an entertaining showdown for a few years under Mel Tucker, this is now one of the more lopsided rivalries with Michigan sitting atop the country and Michigan State having gone completely downhill.

Illinois (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9)

Week 8 Result: 25-21 loss to Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 10 (down 1)

Illinois’ big win at Wisconsin last year got avenged in hilarious fashion: the Badgers tossing a last-minute touchdown to one of its backup offensive tackles. Illinois is down to No. 66 in ESPN FPI and is in jeopardy of missing a bowl game.

Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1)

Week 8 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 11 (up 1)

Purdue and Illinois both will battle with Northwestern for the bottom spot in the Big Ten West, and both could miss a bowl game. Ryan Walters has a lot of work to do as the Big Ten welcomes in new members and moves away from divisions.

Nebraska (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule

Week 8 Result: 17-9 win over Northwestern

Previous Rank: 8 (down 1)

Nebraska is 4-3 and just a game back of the top spot in the West, yet continues to struggle mightily on offense. Matt Rhule has the program moving in the right direction, though this year’s Cornhuskers might just be good for a late-season upset of an unsuspecting team.

Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27)

Week 8 Result: 12-10 win over Iowa

Previous Rank: 9 (up 1)

Minnesota almost joined the Badgers in falling into the Iowa trap. The Golden Gophers outgained the Hawkeyes by 112 yards, yet needed a penalty call to wipe out a potential game-winning punt return by Cooper Dejean. Even with a loss to Northwestern on the resume, Minnesota is alive in the West.

Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2)

Week 8 Result: 31-14 win over Indiana

Previous Rank: 7 (no change)

Rutgers firmly occupies the ‘good’ tier behind the real contenders in the conference. The Scarlet Knights are up to No. 46 in ESPN FPI and could finish with a winning record. The problem: up next are contests against Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and Maryland. It might be 6-6 when the season concludes.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3)

Week 8 Result: 12-10 loss to Minnesota

Previous Rank: 4 (down 2)

An illegal fair catch penalty on Cooper Dejean’s game-winning punt return was the difference on Saturday. But Iowa was at it again…The Hawkeyes gained 127 total yards and only two yards in the second half. It almost again had a defense/special teams score win the game.

The call on the return was unfortunate. But a team should not be allowed to win a game with the following second-half drive chart:

Iowa second half drives 3 plays, 0 yards – Punt

2 plays, -6 yards – Fumble

3 plays, 3 yards – Punt

3 plays, 3 yards – Punt

3 plays, -18 yards – Punt

3 plays, 27 yards – Punt

3 plays, -7 yards – Interception — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 22, 2023

Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten)

Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.

Week 8 Result: 25-21 win over Illinois

Previous Rank: 6 (up 1)

Don’t look now, but the Badgers are back on top in the Big Ten West. The team didn’t look that good against Illinois, yet found a way to come back late and escape with a victory.

If Wisconsin beats Ohio State Saturday the entire complexion of the conference instantly changes.

Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3)

Week 8 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 5 (up 1)

Maryland’s loss to Illinois is a killer here because without it the Terrapins are the clear No. 4 team in the conference. But shots at Penn State and Michigan still remain on the schedule. There are opportunities to reverse the program’s course in big games.

Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74)

Week 8 Result: 20-12 loss to Ohio State

Previous Rank: 2 (down 1)

Penn State got completely shut down on Saturday. This doesn’t take away from the quality of its team, but the Ohio State game represented a critical crossroad in the season. The Nittany Lions now need to upset Michigan to have any hope at a Big Ten title.

But these records aren’t good:

James Franklin is now: ❌ 2-12 on the road vs Top 25 Teams

❌ 0-10 on the road vs Top 10 Teams

❌ 1-9 vs Ohio State

❌ 1-12 vs Top 5 Teams Will Penn State give him another 10-year extension for this? pic.twitter.com/IfVyUPlH65 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 21, 2023

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19)

Week 8 Result: 20-12 win over Penn State

Previous Rank: 3 (up 1)

Well, the Buckeyes are back to their normal spot at the top of the conference (next to Michigan). Look out this Saturday as the team takes a scary trip to Madison…

Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9)

Week 8 Result: 49-0 win over Michigan State

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

I direct all sign-stealing inquiries to our friends at WolverinesWire. I am just here to again crown Michigan as the best team in the conference, and maybe the best in the country.

