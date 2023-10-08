Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 6: Wisconsin continues to rise

The Big Ten schedule is heating up with most of the out-of-conference play complete and some big conference matchups on the schedule.

There remains a clear three-team group at the top of the conference with Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Behind them, there appear to be 2-3 quality teams before a substantial dropoff.

Wisconsin is firmly in that second group. Its 23-14 win over Rutgers on Saturday move the team’s record to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play. The Badgers have yet to look overly impressive this season, yet it is finding ways to stack wins entering the meat of the conference schedule.

The Badgers rose after the win over Rutgers. Here are our complete Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 6:

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: 23-20 win over Howard

Previous Rank: 14 (no change)

Northwestern barely defeated FCS program Howard this week. The Wildcats dropped 16 spots to No. 88 in ESPN FPI. It remains the worst team in the Big Ten this season

Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Indiana’s Andre Carter (1) celebrates a tackle during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 6 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 13 (no change)

Indiana did not play this week, so it didn’t lose a game. The Hoosiers look ahead to matchups with Michigan, Rutgers, Penn State and Wisconsin. The losing will likely continue in Bloomington.

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Week 6 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 12 (no change)

No change in the bottom three spots in our rankings. The Spartans lost to Iowa’s backup quarterback in Week 5 and are on the ropes after the departure of head coach Mel Tucker.

Some wins could be on the horizon, though. The Spartans have matchups upcoming against Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska and Indiana sandwiched between Michigan and Ohio State.

Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: 20-7 loss to Nebraska

Previous Rank: 10 (down 1 spot)

Illinois looked like an absolute mess against Nebraska on Friday night. The team’s offense was unable to do anything despite the Cornhuskers giving them numerous opportunities to make the game competitive.

Illinois is in last place in the Big Ten West. That is not a sentence I thought we’d be writing in Week 6.

Purdue (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Syracuse Orange, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

Week 6 Result: 20-14 loss to Iowa

Previous Rank: 9 (down 1)

Purdue lost to Iowa’s backup quarterback on Saturday. It did so while the Hawkeyes complete only six passes — five to TE Erick All and one to RB Kaleb Johnson. The Iowa wide receivers combined for zero receptions.

Turnovers still plague the Boilermakers as the team works to establish an identity under Ryan Walters. We’re still clearly a few years away.

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: 52-10 loss to Michigan

Previous Rank: 8 (down 1)

Minnesota got demolished by Michigan on Saturday. Michigan is arguably the best team in the nation, so the loss isn’t surprising. But 52-10 is a margin large enough to knock the Gophers, especially when QB Athan Kaliakmanis completes five of his 15 pass attempts for 52 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Minnesota does not look like a factor in the Big Ten West.

Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: 20-7 win over Illinois

Previous Rank: 11 (up 3)

Nebraska did not look impressive on Saturday, but a Big Ten win is a Big Ten win. The Cornhusker defense continues to battle while the team’s offense works to find a consistent attack. It won’t be a factor in the Big Ten West, but Matt Rhule will stack a few wins this season.

Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: 23-14 loss to Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 7 (no change)

The middle-to-bottom of the Big Ten is a massive jumble. Every team from Rutgers to Illinois could be ranked as one entire group before the cutoff is made to the teams that have an ounce of quality.

Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: 20-14 win over Purdue

Previous Rank: 6 (no change)

Here’s a padlock stat for Iowa: the 2023 Hawkeyes are undefeated in games when they score a point.

Somehow Iowa won a Big Ten football game last night during which its quarterback completed 28% of his passes — zero going to wide receivers. Obviously, the defense created turnovers and the offense did enough to not lose.

Iowa is a fascinating team. A win this weekend in Madison puts the Big Ten West squarely in focus.

Maryland (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws on the run as Towson Tigers linebacker Mason Woods (55) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: 37-17 loss to Ohio State

Previous Rank: 4 (down 1)

Maryland was competitive with Ohio State until it wasn’t. The Terrapins look quite good this year, and would likely be the West favorite if it played in that division. But Maryland still can’t beat the East’s elite teams. Which means it can’t be ranked with them.

Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) runs 95 yards for a touchdown after an interception during the second quarter of their game against Rutgers Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Week 6 Result: 23-14 win over Rutgers

Previous Rank: 5 (up 1)

Wisconsin took care of business Saturday despite still not playing its best game. It looks like the clear West favorite given the lack of strength across the division. Next weekend’s battle with Iowa could very well become the Big Ten West championship.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) runs through Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Week 6 Result: 37-17 win over Maryland

Previous Rank: 3 (no change)

Ohio State continues to look very good, but not entirely dominant. It will face its biggest tests starting on October 21 when Penn State visits Columbus.

Penn State (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 6 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

Penn State remains my pick to win the conference. The Nittany Lions have a top-10 defense, one of the conference’s best quarterbacks in Drew Allar and a lethal rushing attack.

October 21 at Ohio State and November 11 vs Michigan. Those two games will define the conference.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks down field against the UNLV Rebels during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: 52-10 win over Minnesota

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

Michigan steamrolled Minnesota on Saturday and continues to look like the Big Ten’s best team, if not the nation’s best.

