Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 6: Wisconsin continues to rise
The Big Ten schedule is heating up with most of the out-of-conference play complete and some big conference matchups on the schedule.
There remains a clear three-team group at the top of the conference with Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Behind them, there appear to be 2-3 quality teams before a substantial dropoff.
Wisconsin is firmly in that second group. Its 23-14 win over Rutgers on Saturday move the team’s record to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play. The Badgers have yet to look overly impressive this season, yet it is finding ways to stack wins entering the meat of the conference schedule.
The Badgers rose after the win over Rutgers. Here are our complete Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 6:
Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 23-20 win over Howard
Previous Rank: 14 (no change)
Northwestern barely defeated FCS program Howard this week. The Wildcats dropped 16 spots to No. 88 in ESPN FPI. It remains the worst team in the Big Ten this season
Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: BYE
Previous Rank: 13 (no change)
Indiana did not play this week, so it didn’t lose a game. The Hoosiers look ahead to matchups with Michigan, Rutgers, Penn State and Wisconsin. The losing will likely continue in Bloomington.
Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: BYE
Previous Rank: 12 (no change)
No change in the bottom three spots in our rankings. The Spartans lost to Iowa’s backup quarterback in Week 5 and are on the ropes after the departure of head coach Mel Tucker.
Some wins could be on the horizon, though. The Spartans have matchups upcoming against Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska and Indiana sandwiched between Michigan and Ohio State.
Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 20-7 loss to Nebraska
Previous Rank: 10 (down 1 spot)
Illinois looked like an absolute mess against Nebraska on Friday night. The team’s offense was unable to do anything despite the Cornhuskers giving them numerous opportunities to make the game competitive.
Illinois is in last place in the Big Ten West. That is not a sentence I thought we’d be writing in Week 6.
Purdue (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 20-14 loss to Iowa
Previous Rank: 9 (down 1)
Purdue lost to Iowa’s backup quarterback on Saturday. It did so while the Hawkeyes complete only six passes — five to TE Erick All and one to RB Kaleb Johnson. The Iowa wide receivers combined for zero receptions.
Turnovers still plague the Boilermakers as the team works to establish an identity under Ryan Walters. We’re still clearly a few years away.
Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 52-10 loss to Michigan
Previous Rank: 8 (down 1)
Minnesota got demolished by Michigan on Saturday. Michigan is arguably the best team in the nation, so the loss isn’t surprising. But 52-10 is a margin large enough to knock the Gophers, especially when QB Athan Kaliakmanis completes five of his 15 pass attempts for 52 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Minnesota does not look like a factor in the Big Ten West.
Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 20-7 win over Illinois
Previous Rank: 11 (up 3)
Nebraska did not look impressive on Saturday, but a Big Ten win is a Big Ten win. The Cornhusker defense continues to battle while the team’s offense works to find a consistent attack. It won’t be a factor in the Big Ten West, but Matt Rhule will stack a few wins this season.
Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 23-14 loss to Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 7 (no change)
The middle-to-bottom of the Big Ten is a massive jumble. Every team from Rutgers to Illinois could be ranked as one entire group before the cutoff is made to the teams that have an ounce of quality.
Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 20-14 win over Purdue
Previous Rank: 6 (no change)
Here’s a padlock stat for Iowa: the 2023 Hawkeyes are undefeated in games when they score a point.
Somehow Iowa won a Big Ten football game last night during which its quarterback completed 28% of his passes — zero going to wide receivers. Obviously, the defense created turnovers and the offense did enough to not lose.
Iowa is a fascinating team. A win this weekend in Madison puts the Big Ten West squarely in focus.
Maryland (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 37-17 loss to Ohio State
Previous Rank: 4 (down 1)
Maryland was competitive with Ohio State until it wasn’t. The Terrapins look quite good this year, and would likely be the West favorite if it played in that division. But Maryland still can’t beat the East’s elite teams. Which means it can’t be ranked with them.
Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 23-14 win over Rutgers
Previous Rank: 5 (up 1)
Wisconsin took care of business Saturday despite still not playing its best game. It looks like the clear West favorite given the lack of strength across the division. Next weekend’s battle with Iowa could very well become the Big Ten West championship.
Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 37-17 win over Maryland
Previous Rank: 3 (no change)
Ohio State continues to look very good, but not entirely dominant. It will face its biggest tests starting on October 21 when Penn State visits Columbus.
Penn State (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: BYE
Previous Rank: 2 (no change)
Penn State remains my pick to win the conference. The Nittany Lions have a top-10 defense, one of the conference’s best quarterbacks in Drew Allar and a lethal rushing attack.
October 21 at Ohio State and November 11 vs Michigan. Those two games will define the conference.
Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)
Week 6 Result: 52-10 win over Minnesota
Previous Rank: 1 (no change)
Michigan steamrolled Minnesota on Saturday and continues to look like the Big Ten’s best team, if not the nation’s best.