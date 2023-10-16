Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 7: Iowa wins the Big Ten West
Week 7 in the 2023 Big Ten football season saw a big upset. It was not Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan, as all three teams won their games by a combined margin of 156-14.
Unfortunately, it was Iowa as 9-point underdogs coming into Madison, Wisconsin and defeating the Badgers 15-6. Both team’s seasons were effectively on the line, and it was Iowa that played like a team with championship aspirations.
Week 8’s schedule is a massive one. Penn State visits Ohio State, Minnesota visits Iowa and Michigan visits Michigan State. It is now through mid-November when the two division races will be all-but-decided in the format’s final season.
Wisconsin fans may want to look away. But here are our Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 7:
Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 52-7 loss to Michigan
Previous Rank: 13 (down one spot)
Indiana remains one of two teams without a Big Ten win this season. Saturday’s blowout loss at Michigan wasn’t unexpected, yet continued what has been a bleak season for the Hoosiers.
All that, while former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. sits as the current Heisman favorite after Washington’s win at Oregon.
Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: BYE
Previous Rank: 14 (up 1)
Northwestern did not lose this week. It also did not play a football game.
The Wildcats sit No. 88 in ESPN’s FPI, three spots ahead of Indiana at No. 91. It will have a few opportunities late in the season (vs Purdue, at Illinois) to add another game to the win column and avoid finishing the season No. 14 in these rankings.
Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 27-24 loss to Rutgers
Previous Rank: 12 (no change)
Michigan State utterly collapsed against Rutgers on Saturday. It led by 18 points entering the fourth quarter, then conceded a 21-0 run to lose by three. And it found itself on the wrong end of a “he has trouble with the snap” moment:
🏈TOUCHDOWN #RUTGERS🏈#MichiganState drops the punt and #Rutgers scoops it up for the score!
pic.twitter.com/LShyCVhgcY
— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) October 14, 2023
That’s four straight losses for the Spartans. Things are not good.
Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 41-7 loss to Ohio State
Previous Rank: 10 (down 1)
Purdue’s loss to Ohio State Saturday was not surprising, though the Boilermakers now sit 2-5 on the season and seem to be a lock to miss a bowl game. Ryan Walters has a lot of work to do to turn the program back to its 2022 form.
Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 27-24 win over Maryland
Previous Rank: 11 (up 1)
Illinois won its first conference game Saturday in impressive fashion. It now turns ahead to a huge matchup against a reeling Wisconsin team with a bowl appearance still a possibility.
Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: BYE
Previous Rank: 9 (no change)
Minnesota did not play this weekend and did not move in the ranking. It remains alive in the Big Ten West with a massive contest against Iowa next weekend.
Nothing would be more on-brand than the final Big Ten West winner getting to Indianapolis after losing to Northwestern earlier in the season.
Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: BYE
Previous Rank: 8 (no change)
Nebraska also did not play this weekend, and also did not move in the ranking. The Cornhuskers have some life after a dominant win over Illinois and with an easy slate the rest of the way. Matt Rhule’s team could play spoiler to Iowa when the two teams meet on Black Friday to close the season.
Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 27-24 win over Michigan State
Previous Rank: 7 (no change)
Rutgers was tested by a struggling Michigan State team, yet found a late rally and moved one game closer to bowl eligibility. The Scarlet Knights won’t test any of the Big Ten’s best, but this is on pace to be one of the program’s best seasons in recent memory if it can find a few more wins and make a bowl game.
Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 15-6 loss to Iowa
Previous Rank: 4 (down 2)
Wisconsin was in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West and was in a battle with Maryland for the No. 4 spot in the conference. Then Iowa happened. The Hawkeyes held the Badgers out of the end zone and found a two-possession win despite being outgained by nearly 100 yards.
The Badgers now move forward without starting QB Tanner Mordecai who broke his hand on Saturday. The season is far from over, but this weekend all-but-crushed the Badgers’ Big Ten title hopes.
Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 27-24 loss to Illinois
Previous Rank: 5 (no change)
Maryland’s season will be defined by its upcoming contests vs. Penn State and vs. Michigan. Even a 1-1 record in those games would vault the Terrapins into a clear solo tier ahead of Wisconsin, Iowa and the rest of the conference.
But Saturday’s loss against Illinois was a massive disappointment. Another hot start seems to be heading in the direction it usually does at Maryland.
Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 15-6 win over Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 6 (up 2)
What more can be said about this team? It somehow sits at 6-1 on the season despite playing without its starting quarterback, two starting tight ends and having one of the nation’s worst offenses. We currently live in a world where an 11-1 Iowa team could play in the Big Ten Championship despite averaging less than 20 points per game.
Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 41-7 win over Purdue
Previous Rank: 3 (no change)
Look out, Ohio State’s passing offense is starting to round into form. Quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns against an aggressive Purdue defense on Saturday. For a team that has won games with defense thus far, Saturday could point towards the gap between the Buckeyes and Penn State/Michigan not being as large as I thought.
Next up: a season-defining battle with Penn State.
Penn State (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 63-0 win over UMass
Previous Rank: 2 (no change)
A 63-0 win over UMass wasn’t the least bit surprising. Penn State has looked like a College Football Playoff contender all season, and now must actually back it up when it visits Ohio State this weekend.
Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)
Week 7 Result: 52-7 win over Indiana
Previous Rank: 1 (no change)
Michigan fell behind 7-0 a few drives into Saturday’s game against Indiana. And then the Wolverines woke up, and the final score says all you need to know.
Michigan is the clear No. 1 team in the conference, if not in the entire country. It will now look to avoid slip-ups against Purdue and Michigan State before November 11’s game against Penn State could decide the conference.