Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 7: Iowa wins the Big Ten West

Week 7 in the 2023 Big Ten football season saw a big upset. It was not Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan, as all three teams won their games by a combined margin of 156-14.

Unfortunately, it was Iowa as 9-point underdogs coming into Madison, Wisconsin and defeating the Badgers 15-6. Both team’s seasons were effectively on the line, and it was Iowa that played like a team with championship aspirations.

Week 8’s schedule is a massive one. Penn State visits Ohio State, Minnesota visits Iowa and Michigan visits Michigan State. It is now through mid-November when the two division races will be all-but-decided in the format’s final season.

Wisconsin fans may want to look away. But here are our Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 7:

Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

Indiana’s Andre Carter (1) celebrates a tackle during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 7 Result: 52-7 loss to Michigan

Previous Rank: 13 (down one spot)

Indiana remains one of two teams without a Big Ten win this season. Saturday’s blowout loss at Michigan wasn’t unexpected, yet continued what has been a bleak season for the Hoosiers.

All that, while former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. sits as the current Heisman favorite after Washington’s win at Oregon.

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 14 (up 1)

Northwestern did not lose this week. It also did not play a football game.

The Wildcats sit No. 88 in ESPN’s FPI, three spots ahead of Indiana at No. 91. It will have a few opportunities late in the season (vs Purdue, at Illinois) to add another game to the win column and avoid finishing the season No. 14 in these rankings.

Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Week 7 Result: 27-24 loss to Rutgers

Previous Rank: 12 (no change)

Michigan State utterly collapsed against Rutgers on Saturday. It led by 18 points entering the fourth quarter, then conceded a 21-0 run to lose by three. And it found itself on the wrong end of a “he has trouble with the snap” moment:

That’s four straight losses for the Spartans. Things are not good.

Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts after a first down during the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Week 7 Result: 41-7 loss to Ohio State

Previous Rank: 10 (down 1)

Purdue’s loss to Ohio State Saturday was not surprising, though the Boilermakers now sit 2-5 on the season and seem to be a lock to miss a bowl game. Ryan Walters has a lot of work to do to turn the program back to its 2022 form.

Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: 27-24 win over Maryland

Previous Rank: 11 (up 1)

Illinois won its first conference game Saturday in impressive fashion. It now turns ahead to a huge matchup against a reeling Wisconsin team with a bowl appearance still a possibility.

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 9 (no change)

Minnesota did not play this weekend and did not move in the ranking. It remains alive in the Big Ten West with a massive contest against Iowa next weekend.

Nothing would be more on-brand than the final Big Ten West winner getting to Indianapolis after losing to Northwestern earlier in the season.

Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 8 (no change)

Nebraska also did not play this weekend, and also did not move in the ranking. The Cornhuskers have some life after a dominant win over Illinois and with an easy slate the rest of the way. Matt Rhule’s team could play spoiler to Iowa when the two teams meet on Black Friday to close the season.

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: 27-24 win over Michigan State

Previous Rank: 7 (no change)

Rutgers was tested by a struggling Michigan State team, yet found a late rally and moved one game closer to bowl eligibility. The Scarlet Knights won’t test any of the Big Ten’s best, but this is on pace to be one of the program’s best seasons in recent memory if it can find a few more wins and make a bowl game.

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell greets players during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: 15-6 loss to Iowa

Previous Rank: 4 (down 2)

Wisconsin was in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West and was in a battle with Maryland for the No. 4 spot in the conference. Then Iowa happened. The Hawkeyes held the Badgers out of the end zone and found a two-possession win despite being outgained by nearly 100 yards.

The Badgers now move forward without starting QB Tanner Mordecai who broke his hand on Saturday. The season is far from over, but this weekend all-but-crushed the Badgers’ Big Ten title hopes.

Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws on the run as Towson Tigers linebacker Mason Woods (55) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: 27-24 loss to Illinois

Previous Rank: 5 (no change)

Maryland’s season will be defined by its upcoming contests vs. Penn State and vs. Michigan. Even a 1-1 record in those games would vault the Terrapins into a clear solo tier ahead of Wisconsin, Iowa and the rest of the conference.

But Saturday’s loss against Illinois was a massive disappointment. Another hot start seems to be heading in the direction it usually does at Maryland.

Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13), offensive lineman Logan Jones (65), offensive lineman Joe Huber (60) and defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) celebrate with the Heartland Trophy after defeating Wisconsin on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Iowa won the game, 12-6.

Week 7 Result: 15-6 win over Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 6 (up 2)

What more can be said about this team? It somehow sits at 6-1 on the season despite playing without its starting quarterback, two starting tight ends and having one of the nation’s worst offenses. We currently live in a world where an 11-1 Iowa team could play in the Big Ten Championship despite averaging less than 20 points per game.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) runs through Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Week 7 Result: 41-7 win over Purdue

Previous Rank: 3 (no change)

Look out, Ohio State’s passing offense is starting to round into form. Quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns against an aggressive Purdue defense on Saturday. For a team that has won games with defense thus far, Saturday could point towards the gap between the Buckeyes and Penn State/Michigan not being as large as I thought.

Next up: a season-defining battle with Penn State.

Penn State (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 7 Result: 63-0 win over UMass

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

A 63-0 win over UMass wasn’t the least bit surprising. Penn State has looked like a College Football Playoff contender all season, and now must actually back it up when it visits Ohio State this weekend.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks down field against the UNLV Rebels during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: 52-7 win over Indiana

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

Michigan fell behind 7-0 a few drives into Saturday’s game against Indiana. And then the Wolverines woke up, and the final score says all you need to know.

Michigan is the clear No. 1 team in the conference, if not in the entire country. It will now look to avoid slip-ups against Purdue and Michigan State before November 11’s game against Penn State could decide the conference.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire