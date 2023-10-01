Big Ten power rankings after Week 5: Penn State slips from the top

The Week 5 action around the Big Ten resulted in a number of blowouts by the teams you may have expected. Michigan wasted no time taking care of business in its first road trip of the season at Nebraska. Meanwhile, Penn State had another rough outing on offense on the road in Big Ten play before pulling away for a win. Those two results, when compared to each other, showed which team truly deserved to be sitting on top of the Big Ten power rankings this week.

I elevated Penn State to the top spot a week ago despite Ohio State managing to win on the road at Notre Dame. But now, after Week 5, I cannot justify keeping Penn State in the top spot. Not after a poor start at Northwestern two weeks after a bit of an offensive struggle on the road at Illinois. So not only did I knock Penn State off the top spot. I also bumped them down behind a team that didn’t play a down this weekend, Ohio State.

Here is how I have every Big Ten team currently ranked following all of the results from Week 5.

Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Maryland, 44-17

A lot of teams are off to some rough starts this year in the Big Ten, but Indiana may be off to the roughest start overall. The Hoosiers have already been outscored 67-20 in Big Ten games, although they came against Ohio State and Maryland. But the Hoosiers also scored just 14 points against Louisville and needed overtime to beat Akron by two points. And they get to play at Michigan next week. Things aren’t about to get any prettier.

Previous ranking: 14

Next up for Indiana: at Michigan

Nebraska (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Michigan, 45-7

You should all probably know how much of a fan I am of Matt Rhule, but yikes. That was a total butt whuppin’ at home by Michigan. Rhule has a lot of work to do and I expected at least a decent fight from Nebraska. Boy was I mistaken. Nebraska is already 0-2 in Big Ten play and postseason eligibility has quickly become a concern once again in Lincoln with three losses going into October.

Nebraska has a short week to rebound as they hit the road for a Friday night game at Illinois.

Previous ranking: 11

Next up for Nebraska: at Illinois (Friday, Oct. 6)

Illinois (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Last game: Lost at Purdue, 44-19

After such a positive step forward in 2022, the Illini have clearly fallen back in 2023. The first month of the season has seen Illinois drop both Big Ten games by a combined total of 42 points and they were also torched by Kansas in non-conference play. The only wins for Illinois are against Toledo and FAU by a combined total of 8 points.

Previous ranking: 10

Next up for Illinois: vs. Nebraska (Friday, Oct. 6)

Northwestern (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Penn State, 41-13

Northwestern followed up their wild come-from-behind victory against Minnesota in Week 4 by coming out and not looking intimidated at all by Penn State. Tied at halftime though, Northwestern just couldn’t keep Penn State off the scoreboard in the second half. But at least the Wildcats are showing some good fight for a team most wrote off at the start of the season (myself included, I will admit), unlike a few other teams toward the bottom of these power rankings.

Previous ranking: 12

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Howard

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Iowa, 26-16

Things just continue to trend in the wrong direction for Michigan State. The Spartans turned the football over four times on Saturday night at Iowa and that is something you just cannot do against the Hawkeyes. Michigan State dropped to 0-2 in Big Ten play and this team still has its division games against Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State to come their way.

Previous ranking: 9

Next up for Michigan State: at Rutgers (Week 7)

Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Last game: Won vs. Illinois, 44-19

The Boilermakers blew open a game after halftime with three touchdowns in the third quarter against Illinois, which was encouraging to see for Purdue. Purdue is about to enter a tricky stretch on its schedule though, so things could start looking pretty ugly soon with Iowa, Ohio State, and Michigan all coming up in the next four games.

Previous ranking: 13

Next up for Purdue: at Iowa

Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Louisiana, 35-24

Minnesota stepped out of Big Ten play this week for a home game against Louisiana, and the Ragin’ Cajuns made the Gophers earn their victory. Minnesota trailed at halftime but scored three straight touchdowns after halftime to help seal a victory and end a two-game losing skid.

Minnesota has a big one coming up next week for the Little Brown Jug.

Previous ranking: 8

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Michigan

Rutgers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Last game: Won vs. Wagner, 52-3

After taking a beating at Michigan the previous week, Rutgers returned home to hand out a beating of their own. Rutgers dominated their FCS opponent in Week 5 and held Wagner to just 106 yards of total offense. Rutgers rushed for 268 yards as a team and the Scarlet Knights got the expected rebound win. A bowl game is in reach for Rutgers and they could have it locked up before November. Rutgers just needs two more wins for bowl eligibility and they have Michigan State and Indiana on the schedule in the coming weeks. But first, another road trip that could be tricky next week.

Previous ranking: 7

Next up for Rutgers: at Wisconsin

Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Michigan State, 26-16

Iowa won against Michigan State in the most Iowa way possible. The Hawkeyes defense forced four turnovers, the special teams scored all 13 points in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind victory, and the offense gained just 222 yards of offense, and they won by double digits. There is no more textbook example of an Iowa win than this. Iowa did lose starting quarterback Cade McNamara early in the game, which is a legitimate factor.

Previous ranking: 6

Next up for Iowa: vs. Purdue

Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Purdue, 38-17 (Week 4)

Wisconsin was off in Week 5, so the focus was squarely on the immediate future of injured running back Chez Mellusi. Unfortunately for the Badgers, it does appear Mellusi’s season will be done after suffering a leg injury against Purdue in Week 4. The Badgers return to action this week with a home game against Rutgers.

Previous ranking: 5

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Rutgers

Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Indiana, 44-17

The Maryland Terrapins continue to look like a dangerous team in the Big Ten East. We’ll find out just how dangerous they can be with their road game this coming week, but the Terps continue to look good after a big game from Taulia Tagovailoa against Indiana. Tagovailoa passed for five touchdowns and rushed for another as Maryland looks stronger and stronger by the week.

Previous ranking: 4

Next up for Maryland: at Ohio State

Penn State

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Northwestern, 41-13

After elevating Penn State to the top spot last week, Penn State’s sleepy start at Northwestern and erratic passing game have me knocking them down a couple of pegs this week. The defense looks like one of the best the Big Ten has to offer, but there were enough issues to concern James Franklin that showed in the second road trip of the season that could be problematic. Penn State’s worst showings this season both came on the road in Big Ten play, and the offensive struggles were consistent between the two. In a week when Michigan showed what needs to be done in these situations, Penn State doesn’t deserve the top spot.

Previous ranking: 1

Next up for Penn State: vs. UMass (Week 7)

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Notre Dame, 17-14 (Week 4)

The Buckeyes got a deserved week off after a physically demanding win at Notre Dame in Week 4. And with Maryland coming to town next weekend, this bye week was well-placed. The Buckeyes have the best win of the year by any Big Ten team with their win in South Bend, and they could take the top spot next week if they manage to handle Maryland next week.

Previous ranking: 2

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Maryland

Michigan

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Nebraska, 45-7

Go figure that after I dropped Michigan to third in my top-heavy Big Ten power rankings a week ago, the Wolverines went out and blew the doors off Nebraska on the road right from the start. Michigan wasted no time in asserting itself on offense and defense against Nebraska in Lincoln. I expected at least a little bit of a fight from Nebraska but Michigan was Mike Tyson to Nebraska’s Glass Joe. Michigan has not allowed more than 7 points in any of its games so far.

The top three spots in the Big Ten power rankings are still pretty far ahead of the rest of the pack, although the gap with Maryland seems to have closed a bit as the Terrapins continue to string together solid performances. Maryland isn’t about to challenge for the top spot in the Big Ten, most likely, but they do have the look of a real wild card factor in how this division plays out.

You could still put Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State in whatever order you want, and I would not argue much about it. But I do think it is fair to cement Penn State in as the third team for now after two shaky offensive showings on the road in Big Ten play. Michigan has yet to truly be tested but they are doing everything you expect from a team so much better than its competition. This Big Ten East race is going to be fun to watch.

Previous ranking: 3

Next up for Michigan: at Minnesota

