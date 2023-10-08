Big Ten power rankings after Week 6: Michigan asserts itself on top

On a week when Penn State was sitting home and watching the rest of the Big Ten and national college football action, the Nittany Lions should have been keeping a close eye on its top two division hurdles. Ohio State and Micigan each turned in lopsided victories against their Big Ten opponents. Ohio State took a little longer to take care of things but Michigan was on fire right from the jump.

This was an interesting week in the Big Ten as things begin to really heat up in the division races. This weekend’s action saw Iowa and Wisconsin set the stage for a big showdown in the Big Ten West next week, while Ohio State and Michigan continue to set the pace in the East, with Penn State ready to jump back into things after their bye week.

Here is a look at my updated ig Ten power rankings following the results of Week 6.

Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Maryland, 44-17 (Week 5)

Indiana had a week off after getting blown out by Maryland their last time out. The Hoosiers are one of three Big Ten teams without a conference win so far, and the odds of picking one up in their next game are not promising.

Previous ranking: 14

Next up for Indiana: at Michigan

Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Last game: Lost to Nebraska, 20-7

Oh what a difference a year appears to be making for Illinois. A season after making a legitimate push for the Big Ten West Division crown, the Illini are one week into October already on the brink of being ineligible for a postseason bowl game. The star power lost on the roster from last season appears to be making a big difference in the success rate for the Illini. There is still some time to turn things around, but the Illini are fighting an uphill battle at this point.

Previous ranking: 12

Next up for Illinois: at Maryland

Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Illinois, 20-7

Nebraska picked up its first Big Ten win of the year on Friday night on the road at Illinois. The Illini may have been just what the Cornhuskers needed to get in the win column with the Illini continuing to struggle this season. But Nebraska didn’t have the easiest time putting away Illinois. Heinrich Haarberg completed just 12 of his 24 pass attempts for 154 yards but led the team in rushing with 82 yards and a touchdown. Nebraska had three turnovers, but so did Illinois.

Nebraska’s bowl hopes have been elevated greatly as a result of this win to pull even at 3-3 on the year.

Previous ranking: 13

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Northwestern (Week 8)

Northwestern (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Howard, 23-20

Northwestern held off an upset bid by visiting FCS opponent Howard to come away with a win on Saturday. They did so with backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan getting his first start for the Wildcats and accounting for three touchdowns. Northwestern had a 23-7 lead going into the fourth quarter but was able to run off the game’s final 2:28 to prevent Howard from any attempt to tie or take the lead in the end.

Previous ranking: 11

Next up for Northwestern: at Nebraska (Week 8)

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Iowa, 26-16 (Week 5)

If there was a team that may have needed a bye week the most in the Big Ten, it may have been Michigan State. The Spartans lost a tough one at Iowa in their last game and needed a week off from game action to regroup a bit as a program. Safe to say this season has not gone according to plan, but the Spartans need to focus on coming together for the second half of the season which still includes games against Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Previous ranking: 10

Next up for Michigan State: at Rutgers (Week 7)

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Michigan, 52-10

Any hope of Minnesota keeping things competitive with rival Michigan in the battle for the Little Brown Jug was quickly put to rest when Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was intercepted on the second play of the game and it was returned for a touchdown. Minnesota went 3-and-out on the ensuing possession and exchanged field goals on the next two possessions. That was as close as Minnesota got to the Wolverines all night.

Previous ranking: 8

Next up for Minnesota: at Iowa (Week 8)

Purdue (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Last game: Lost at Iowa, 20-14

A week after blowing out Illinois, Purdue came up on the wrong end of a defensive battle at Iowa with just 14 points to show for it. Hudson Card was picked off twice in the loss and sacked six times, Purdue outgained Iowa 343-291 and had 21 first downs to Iowa’s 12, but the Boilermakers just could not finish drives off enough to scratch by the Hawkeyes.

Previous ranking: 9

Next up for Purdue: vs. Ohio State

Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Last game: Lost at Wisconsin, 24-13

Rutgers didn’t exactly get shredded on the road by Wisconsin, but the Scarlet Knights did struggle against the powerful Badgers rushing attack. This was somewhat expected though. Rutgers trailed 17-0 at halftime and 24-6 early in the fourth quarter, so the game was never really in doubt but also not looking like Rutgers was completely outclassed on the road. Baby steps of progress for Rutgers?

Previous ranking: 7

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Michigan State

Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Purdue, 20-14

By now you know the formula for an Iowa win. You’re not going to get a ton of points but you are going to get a strong defensive effort. And against many of Iowa’s opponents, like Purdue, that is all you need to grab a win. Kaleb Johnson did return to the field with 134 rushing yards and a touchdown in the division win over the Boilermakers.

Iowa has a big division matchup on the road next week against Wisconsin. First place in the Big Ten West will be on the line.

Previous ranking: 6

Next up for Iowa: at Wisconsin

Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Rutgers, 24-13

Wisconsin slowly put Rutgers to bed at home this weekend by allowing the running game to take care of business. Braelon Allen rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and the Badgers racked up 213 rushing yards as a team. The defense held Rutgers to 275 yards of offense, but the Badgers did lose the turnover battle (2-1) with a couple of fumbles. Wisconsin hosts Iowa next week for a key Big Ten West battle.

Previous ranking: 5

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Iowa

Maryland (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Ohio State, 37-17

Maryland had a 10-0 lead at Ohio State but could not avoid its own blunders in allowing the Buckeyes to not only seize momentum at halftime but also start to run away with things in the second half. Maryland left three critical points on the field with terrible clock management at the end of the first half, had a pick-six go against them in the first half and left the best wide receiver in the nation open far too many times in the second half.

The good news for Maryland is there are a couple of favorable Big Ten matchups coming their way before hosting Penn State in early November. If Maryland can clean up a few things, they could be back in upset alert mode when the Nittany Lions come to College Park.

Previous ranking: 4

Next up for Maryland: vs. Illinois

Penn State (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Northwestern, 41-13 (Week 5)

Penn State had a bye week after pulling away on the road against Northwestern the previous week. Penn State’s season will see the biggest challenges coming up after the bye week with a road trip to Ohio State on deck after this coming week. Penn State will also host Michigan and have to travel to Maryland in November. Penn State gets a chance to knock off any rust this week at home against lowly UMass.

Previous ranking: 3

Next up for Penn State: vs. UMass

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Maryland, 37-17

Ohio State did not play a great first half at home against Maryland, but the Buckeyes let their talent advantage take over in the second half to capitalize on mistakes by Maryland for a 20-point victory. Kyle McCord passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns with Marvin Harrison Jr. grabbing 8 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Ohio State’s defense also forced two fourth-down stops against the Terrapins.

Previous ranking: 2

Next up for Ohio State: at Purdue

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Minnesota, 52-10

Michigan seems to be a team starting to kick things into high gear. After merely taking care of business in the first few weeks of the season, the Wolverines have yet to really be challenged. But Michigan has won each of their three Big Ten contests by a combined score of 128-24. That trend should continue this week with Indiana coming to Ann Arbor this weekend. Michigan’s first real test may not come until Nov. 11 with a road game at Penn State. By then, Michigan could be the no. 1 team in the nation.

Previous ranking: 1

Next up for Michigan: vs. Indiana

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire