Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 3: Wisconsin rises after ugly win

Week 3 of the final Big Ten season before large-scale conference realignment and the elimination of divisions was much like the first two: the top contenders taking care of business while the rest of the conference looked pedestrian at best.

The top five teams after three weeks are clear to me. After that, it’s anybody’s guess how the rest of the conference shakes out. Most of the West is struggling to win football games, while we know what the bottom of the East usually looks like.

Wisconsin did improve to 2-1 this week, though did so while struggling for three quarters with Georgia Southern. I don’t know what to make of the performance, aside from the team clearly experiencing growing pains on both sides of the football.

After three weeks of action, here are your updated Big Ten Power Rankings:

Northwestern (1-2)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Kenny Fletcher (12) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 38-14 loss to Duke

Previous Rank: 14 (no change)

Northwestern got blown out at Duke on Saturday. Not much else needs to be said (except that Duke is actually pretty good this season).

The Wildcats’ best hope at in-conference wins comes when it faces Nebraska on October 21. Aside from that, the outlook for the Wildcats is quite bleak.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) scrambles during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 3 Result: 21-14 loss to Louisville

Previous Rank: 13 (no change)

Indiana trailed 21-0 at half of this contest but came out of the locker room with some life with Tayven Jackson at quarterback — who finished the contest with 299 yards, one touchdown and one interception. While the Hoosiers didn’t win the contest, it finally showed some life offensively.

Nebraska (1-2)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 35-11 win over Northern Illinois

Previous Rank: 12 (no change)

No change this week after Matt Rhule’s first win at Nebraska. That said, there is a situation to monitor here as Heinrich Haarberg started at quarterback and finished with 158 passing yards, two touchdowns, 98 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. After two weeks of terrible offense and too many turnovers with Jeff Sims under center, there’s a chance the Cornhuskers found something here.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) breaks the tackle of Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Levelle Bailey (6) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35. Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 3 Result: 35-20 loss to Syracuse

Previous Rank: 9 (down 3 spots)

It has not been the best start for Ryan Walters at Purdue. First, a buy game loss at home to Fresno State. Now, another home loss, this time to Syracuse. The Boilermakers were a turnover machine on offense, Hudson Card throwing one interception and the team fumbling the ball three times.

This won’t get any easier. Wisconsin travels to West Lafayette on Friday night for a matchup Purdue hasn’t won since 2003. The Boilermakers are staring at a potential 1-3 start.

Illinois (1-2)

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 30-13 loss to Penn State

Previous Rank: 10 (no change)

Illinois was the heavy underdog entering its matchup against Penn State, so the loss isn’t unexpected. The turnovers were startling, however. QB Luke Altmyer threw four interceptions while the Illini coughed up a fumble. The team is now reeling after two brutal losses in its first three weeks.

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Week 3 Result: 41-7 loss to Washington

Previous Rank: 9 (down 1)

Washington looks like a legit College Football Playoff contender. But Michigan State didn’t stand a chance Saturday, and things do not look optimistic with the Mel Tucker situation ongoing. This looks like a team that could come off the rails if the losses start to pile up.

Rutgers (3-0)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 35-16 win over Virginia Tech

Previous Rank: 11 (up 3)

There might be some inflation at play here, but Rutgers now has looked impressive in three straight contests. Yes, the opposition of Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech isn’t much. But this is Rutgers we’re talking about, a program that is often the doormat of the Big Ten East. They look feisty this season, at the least.

That said, a trip to Michigan looms. So the hype train may slow down a bit.

Minnesota (2-1)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Sean Tyler (2) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 31-13 loss to North Carolina

Previous Rank: 6 (down 1)

Minnesota had trouble with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, as most teams do. But it was another week of one-dimensional offense with QB Athan Kaliakmanis throwing for only 133 yards and one interception.

The top of the Big Ten West is thoroughly unimpressive thus far. Minnesota fits into that category.

Wisconsin (2-1)

Sep 16, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is pressured by Georgia Southern Eagles linebacker Khadry Jackson (9) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 35-14 win over Georgia Southern

Previous Rank: 7 (up 1)

Wisconsin did not rise due to its performance Saturday, which lacked dominance for three quarters. It did so more due to the rest of the Big Ten not playing great football.

The Badgers are expectedly going through some growing pains on the offensive side of the ball, though unexpectedly also doing so on defense. The team has a lot to clean up before Friday’s trip to Purdue.

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) kicks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 3 Result: 41-10 win over Western Michigan

Previous Rank: 4 (down 1)

A 3-0 start for the Hawkeyes has the same questions being asked about their team: can the offense score against good teams. So far, it’s been defense-dominated days against poor competition with a bit of offense mixed in.

Iowa is likely the favorite in the Big Ten West at the moment. But it will need to get its offense in order when it visits Wisconsin later in the season.

Sep 2, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws on the run as Towson Tigers linebacker Mason Woods (55) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 42-14 win over Virginia

Previous Rank: 5 (up 1)

Maryland is a really good football team, which is lost in a Big Ten East led by Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State. It would be the clear favorite in the West if realignment happened tomorrow.

Ohio State (3-0)

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 3 Result: 63-10 win over Western Kentucky

Previous Rank: 3 (no change)

Ohio State’s passing offense finally broke through on Saturday, though against a terrible defense. Up next looms a trip to South Bend, Indiana for a battle with No. 9 Notre Dame. We should learn a lot about the 2023 Buckeyes next Saturday.

Penn State (3-0)

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle during the third quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 30-13 win over Illinois

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

Penn State took care of business at Illinois this weekend, avoiding a potential trap game. Its defense looks like one of the nation’s best, while the offense looks to have a higher ceiling than in previous years with Drew Allar under center.

A big test looms Saturday when Iowa visits State College.

Michigan (3-0)

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks down field against the UNLV Rebels during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Result: 31-6 win over Bowling Green

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

Michigan was thoroughly unimpressive in its 31-6 win over Bowling Green, but that doesn’t really matter. The Wolverines always start the season with poor competition, leading to a 3-0 record and not much real action to react to.

Michigan will occupy the No. 1 spot until it’s tested in conference play, a test which may not come until a November 11 trip to Penn State.

