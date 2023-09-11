Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A bad week for Wisconsin

Week 2 is complete across the college football world, headlined by Texas’ incredible win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Big Ten didn’t have a week to write home about. Its top contenders all played cupcake opponents, while several of the Big Ten West’s best fell in out-of-conference contests (Wisconsin, Illinois and Nebraska).

Related: Five stats that defined Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State

Big Ten play doesn’t begin for a few weeks still, so don’t expect to learn everything about teams until that date arrives. Regardless, we do these rankings every weekend even if Ohio State is playing Youngstown State.

So, here are our Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 2:

Northwestern (1-1)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 38-7 win vs UTEP

Previous Rank: 14 (no change)

Northwestern won a football game for the first time in a calendar year. But a win over UTEP won’t be a needle-mover for these rankings.

The team still projects to struggle in Big Ten play and might get to 2-3 wins on the season.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) scrambles during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: 41-14 win vs Indiana State

Previous Rank: 13 (no change)

Out-of-conference play is tough for these purposes, as we don’t learn much when Northwestern beats UTEP and Indiana beats Indiana State. That said, the Hoosiers could make a bit of a rise in the ranking if the offense continues to roll.

Nebraska (0-2)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tariq Watson (24) defends during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 36-14 loss to Colorado

Previous Rank: 9 (down 3 spots)

Nebraska has a massive quarterback problem. The team hung in with Colorado for much of the game, yet Jeff Sims’ turnovers handed the Buffaloes a blowout win. I think Nebraska could round into form as the year continues, but its QB may hold the team back in big moments.

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 36-7 win over Temple

Previous Rank: 12 (up 1)

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 2-0! It should be mentioned the two wins are against Northwestern and Temple, two of the country’s weaker opponents. But these wins are important for a Rutgers team that will struggle against the Big Ten’s best.

Illinois (1-1)

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 34-23 loss to Kansas

Previous Rank: 8 (down 2)

Illinois now has a shaky win over Toledo and a crushing loss to Kansas on the resume. It’s safe to say the defense is a real question after DC Ryan Walters left for the Purdue job and several top Illini were selected in the NFL Draft. This team has a ways to go if it wants to contend in the Big Ten West.

Purdue (1-1)

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) breaks the tackle of Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Levelle Bailey (6) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35. Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: 24-17 win vs Virginia Tech

Previous Rank: 11 (up 2)

Purdue is trending in the right direction after a disastrous Week 1. That loss to Fresno State is why the Boilermakers are still at No. 11, but this solid win against Virginia Tech might snowball into a rise once Big Ten play begins.

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Week 2 Result: 45-14 win vs Richmond

Previous Rank: 10 (up 2)

Michigan State won decisively against Richmond on the field. The big headline is off the field surrounding head coach Mel Tucker. I doubt Tucker will coach another game for the Spartans, which will affect the on-field product. That said, this ranking is about what teams have done so far. And the Spartans are 2-0 with two big wins against poor competition.

Wisconsin (1-1)

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is tackled from behind by Washington State Cougars defensive end Andrew Edson (95) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 31-22 loss to Washington State

Previous Rank: 7 (down 3)

Wisconsin entered the season with as much hype as anyone in the conference. Early results are not encouraging, as the team looked sloppy in a road loss to Washington State. The Big Ten West is still very much a possibility, but the team needs to prove it before they’re considered a favorite.

Minnesota (2-0)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Sean Tyler (2) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan

Previous Rank: 7 (up 1)

Minnesota is 1-0 in Big Ten play after a Week 1 win over Nebraska and added a pedestrian win over Eastern Michigan this week. The Gophers can be a West contender if QB Athan Kaliakmanis blossoms as the season continues.

Sep 2, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws on the run as Towson Tigers linebacker Mason Woods (55) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 38-20 win over Charlotte

Previous Rank: 6 (up 1)

Maryland is quite good this year, but not close to the level of the Big Ten East’s elites. It has now coasted to two out-of-conference wins, which don’t tell us much. We’ll learn a lot when Big Ten play gets going.

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A general view of Kinnick Stadium before the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 20-13 win over Iowa State

Previous Rank: 5 (up 1)

Iowa isn’t quite averaging 25 points-per-game, but the offense looks a lot better with Cade McNamara at quarterback. The rivalry game against Iowa State is never easy, so credit to the Hawkeyes for taking care of business and looking like the Big Ten West’s best team.

Ohio State (2-0)

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: 35-7 win over Youngstown State

Previous Rank: 3 (no change)

I don’t have much to add here after a win over Youngstown State, except Marvin Harrison Jr. is still very good. The Buckeyes will be tested for the first time in two weeks when they visit Notre Dame.

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: 63-7 win over Delaware

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

Penn State is very good and won by a lot against a bad team, a sentence we can say about each of the top three teams in the conference.

Michigan (2-0)

Sep 4, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; General view Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: 35-7 win over UNLV

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

Michigan’s out-of-conference schedule remains an atrocity, which is an issue for another time. But it took care of business, and is the Big Ten’s best team right now.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire