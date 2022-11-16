Big Ten Power Rankings: Week before showdown, Michigan stays No. 1 over Ohio State

We’re still trying to figure out how the West can be won. Or at least who has the best shot at winning it.

Illinois? Not if Michigan has anything to say about it. And it does.

Purdue? The Boilermakers have the easiest path to the Big Ten championship game, with their final two games against Northwestern and Indiana.

Minnesota? Maybe.

Iowa? Don’t sleep on the Hawkeyes.

It’s a different story in the East, where Michigan and Ohio State are on a collision course for division supremacy. But that’s a week away.

For now, all intrigue rests in the West. May the least awful program win it.

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) rushes in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-491139 ORIG FILE ID: 20221015_lbm_aa1_307.JPG

1. Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 1

This week: Illinois

What to know: A trap game a week before The Game could be just what the run doctor ordered. The ground-centered Wolverines get a tune-up against the No. 7 run defense in the nation.

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs oast Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Lem Watley-Neely (12) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

2. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0)

Last week: 2

This week: at Maryland

What to know: The Buckeyes’ definition of success on Saturday is simple: win and don’t get anyone else hurt.

3. Penn State (8-2, 5-2)

Last week: 3

This week: at Rutgers

What to know: This laugher should be played at a nearby New York City comedy club. It is a joke how easily the Nittany Lions turn the Scarlet Knights into a punchline.

Iowa linebacker Seth Benson fires up the Hawkeyes home crowd in the third quarter against Wisconsin during a NCAA college football game in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

4. Iowa (6-4, 4-3)

Last week: 6

This week: at Minnesota

What to know: No such thing as an upset special in the West, where anybody can beat anybody. That said, Iowa winning at Minny feels like something vaguely approaching a surprise. Nice comeback season for Kirk Ferentz’ guys.

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) scores a touchdown while Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kendall Smith (7) brings him down during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5. Purdue (6-4, 4-3)

Last week: 10

This week: Northwestern

What to know: Don’t look now, but Purdue could win the West. Of course, it’s possible the Boilermakers will look now, get ahead of themselves and blow their chances.

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs with the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium.

6. Illinois (7-3, 4-3)

Last week: 4

This week: at Michigan

What to know: How the mighty have fallen. Well, OK, the Illini were never mighty, but for a while they looked like the strong arm of the West. That arm is now in a sling.

Minnesota Golden Gophers DB Justin Walley (5) runs with the ball following an interception during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

7. Minnesota (7-3, 4-3)

Last week: 5

This week: Iowa

What to know: The over-under point total might be in single digits. Cavemen drawings are more exciting than the Golden Gophers/Hawkeyes playbooks.

Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras during the second quarter Saturday.

8. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 7

This week: at Nebraska

What to know: The Badgers woulda, shoulda and coulda still been in the thick of the race in the West, but a No. 14 defense has not been able to offset a No. 82 offense.

Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman catches a pass in the second quarter vs. Rutgers defensive lineman Mohamed Toure (8) and defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) at Spartan Stadium, Nov. 12, 2022.

9. Michigan State (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 9

This week: Indiana

What to know: Sparty is paying Mel Tucker $9.5 million to become bowl eligible. Guess you have to start somewhere.

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

10. Maryland (6-4, 3-4)

Last week: 8

This week: Ohio State

What to know: Washington D.C. is considering erecting a monument to the Terrapins on the national mall. Naming it Turtle Memorial, in remembrance of a team that always goes into its shell come November.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide-receiver Trey Palmer (3) breaks through the Boilermaker defense during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermaker, at Ross-Ade Stadium, on Oct. 15, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind

11. Nebraska (3-7, 2-5)

Last week: 11

This week: Wisconsin

What to know: A sea of red describes Memorial Stadium when the Badgers come to town. Until Nebraska fans begin feeling blue, that is.

Nov 12, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt (2) and Noah Vedral (0) throw before playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

12. Rutgers (4-6 1-6)

Last week: 12

This week: Penn State.

What to know: The Scarlet Knights are nothing if not predictable, beating the teams they’re supposed to and losing to the ones they’re not. The Nittany Lions are a “not.”

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) pursues Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

13. Northwestern (1-9, 1-6)

Last week: 13

This week: at Purdue

What to know: It’s tempting to predict the Wildcats will hang with Purdue for the duration, and maybe pull off a stunner, but there is just not enough “there” there for NU to get it done.

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Dexter Williams II (5) tries to avoid being tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

14. Indiana (3-7, 1-6)

Last week: 14

This week: at Michigan State

What to know: IU reminds us of the hapless 1962 New York Mets, of which manager Casey Stengel explained: “What’s the sense of asking a man to execute if he can’t execute?” Exactly.

