Big Ten power rankings after Week 1: Is anyone good?

Week 1 of the college football season took place this weekend as most programs in the Big Ten welcomed in out-of-conference opponents to begin preparation for conference play.

The Big Ten is talked about with the SEC as one of the future power conferences in the sport. The thing is, not many Big Ten programs looked the part in Week 1. There was enough of a struggle with easily-winnable games that I received a few texts last night asking if anybody in the conference aside from Michigan was any good.

That’s likely an overreaction, as most Big Ten teams found ways to pull away late (except Purdue…). But it’s safe to say it wasn’t the greatest week of Big Ten football.

So with that, here are our Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 1 of the season:

Northwestern (0-1)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 Result: 24-7 loss to Rutgers

Previous Rank: 14 (no change)

This is not going to be a good season for the Northwestern Wildcats. Take away the Pat Fitzgerald situation and coaching turnover, it is a roster largely devoid of talent (that also went 1-11 last season). The program’s last win was 372 days ago (Week 0 2022 vs Nebraska in Dublin). Its last win on American soil was October 16, 2021 (687 days ago). Things are not good in Evanston.

That’s a snapshot of where the program stands. Sunday’s game against Rutgers could also be used, as the Scarlet Knights rolled to a 24-7 win. There was not one area of the game Northwestern had success in.

A loss to UTEP next week and an 0-12 season becomes a real possibility.

Indiana’s Andre Carter (1) celebrates a tackle during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 Result: 23-3 loss to Ohio State

Previous Rank: 13 (no change)

The good news: Indiana covered and showed a real pulse on defense.

The bad news: The Hoosiers only record 153 total yards, 2.2 yards-per-carry and could not muster any offense against a strong Ohio State defense.

Opening the season Week 1 against a top-5 team in college football is no easy task. While the score often told a story of a closer game than it actually was, the Hoosiers hung in with the Buckeyes and showed some signs of life.

Not every opponent will be Ohio State. But Indiana has some figuring out to do on offense if it wants to reach bowl eligiblity this season.

Rutgers (1-0)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 12 (no change)

It’s hard to fully understand a team’s caliber when it rolls Northwestern. But after a 4-8 2022 season, Rutgers looked somewhat improved. QB Gavin Wimsatt went 17/29 with 163 yards and a touchdown, and also added 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The offense, which has struggled for years, looked to have life under new OC Kirk Ciarrocca.

Matchups within the Big Ten East likely won’t go well for the Scarlet Knights. But credit is due for the opening-week performance.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) breaks the tackle of Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Levelle Bailey (6) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35. Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 Result: 39-35 loss to Fresno State

Previous Rank: 10 (down 1)

Our preseason rankings seems to be right about Purdue this year. Fresno State came into West Lafayette and dropped 487 total yards (371 passing) and four passing touchdowns. The Bulldogs lost the turnover battle, committed twice the amount of penalties as Purdue and still won 39-35. It was not the greatest debut for new head coach Ryan Walters.

The somewhat-good news is Purdue transfer QB Hudson Card looked pretty good and WR Deion Burks is a legitimate weapon. But it’s hard to take silver linings here when Purdue opened its Big Ten West title defense with a terrible out-of-conference loss, especially when they hired a defensive head coach.

Here’s a final stat to consider: Fresno State got paid $1.3 million to enter West Lafayette and hand Walters his first loss.

Michigan State (1-0)

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker runs out with the team before the Central Michigan game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 Result: 31-7 win over Central Michigan

Previous Rank: 10 (up 1)

Michigan State moves up one spot by default, thanks to Purdue. The 31-7 final score does not tell the story of how shaky the Spartans looked for most of the contest.

The Spartans led 10-7 at halftime, 17-7 entering the fourth quarter and pulled away late thanks to a few splash-play touchdowns. Yes, it’s Week 1 where the teams we just saw will likely look much different in November. But the first half of this contest saw an average Central Michigan team consistently win up front.

I will give credit to the Spartans: they held CMU to just 55 second-half yards (before the final drive when the game was long decided). But despite the win, this contest could not have installed much confidence about MSU’s chances in the East.

Nebraska (0-1)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 Result: 13-10 loss to Minnesota

Previous Rank: 9 (no change)

You can take the Scott Frost out of Nebraska, but apparently you can’t keep the team from blowing a late seven-point and losing another one-possession game. The program’s ability to choke games late in the fourth quarter, always in different ways, is unbelievable.

All that said, what were the expectations for Matt Rhule’s debut as head coach? Because watching this new Nebraska team they looked physical, better-coached and strong defensively. Now QB Jeff Sims’ arm could be an issue, but this team already looks much-improved compared to last year.

It’ll still find a way to lose 6-7 one-possession games this year, just watch.

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 Result: 30-28 win over Toledo

Previous Rank: 7 (down 1)

If you spent your Saturday night sweating Illinois’ comeback against Toledo, you weren’t rewarded with much aside from an ugly victory.

There’s a lot to note here. Transfer QB Luke Altmyer did not impress, while Illinois is still looking for a Chase Brown replacement at running back (Altmyer also led the team in rushing). Yet the Illini committed 10 penalties for 100 yards, looked extremely sloppy, only scored seven points in the first half and still had enough for a second half surge to a win.

This team has a lot of potential, but questions still remain about how much the departures of QB Tommy DeVito, RB Chase Brown, S Sydney Brown, CB Devon Witherspoon, DC Ryan Walters and others will matter.

Minnesota (1-0)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) celebrates a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 Result: 13-10 win over Nebraska

Previous Rank: 8 (up 1)

The Week 1 Power Rankings are not the place for drastic overreaction, in either direction. That’s where this Minnesota game is interesting…as the Gophers could not move the ball forward all game and needed three Jeff Sims interceptions and four total Nebraska turnovers to escape with a 13-10 victory. Watching this live, Nebraska looked like the better football team all night.

But Minnesota won. So how can I raise huge alarm bells.

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 Result: 38-6 win over Towson

Previous Rank: 8 (up 2)

I did not get eyes on this contest. But Maryland is good, Taulia Tagovailoa is likely the second-best quarterback in the conference and the Terps dominated Towson in every category.

If it wasn’t for the Big Ten East, Maryland would be an outside contender in the conference.

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) kicks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 Result: 24-14 win over Utah State

Previous Rank: 4 (down 1)

Brian Ferentz’s offense needs to average 25 points-per-game for him to be retained, and the group opened with 24 against SP+ No. 113 team in the nation. That isn’t a confidence-building start.

The great thing is, the game started with a Cade McNamara bomb touchdown and everybody on Twitter, including myself, proclaiming Iowa’s offense back. Then the rest of the game happened and the Hawkeyes were outgained by Utah State 329-284.

Iowa should still be a West co-favorite with Wisconsin. But this was not the offensive explosion the team needed, to say the least.

Wisconsin (1-0)

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs 89 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls during the the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 Result: 38-17 win over Buffalo

Previous Rank: 5 (up 1)

Like Iowa (and Illinois, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska and half of the Big Ten), Week 1 was not the impressive showing everybody expected from the Badgers. The team started slow, only led 14-10 at halftime and despite the new offense, still didn’t seem able to throw the football.

Enter RBs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen, who combined for 298 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. There’s the recipe for success, especially with the defense often in lighter boxes.

In all, an okay debut by Luke Fickell. Nothing earth-shattering, yet still a comfortable win.

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 Result: 23-3 win over Indiana

Previous Rank: 3 (no change)

A program is in an incredible place if a 20-point conference win is considered a disappointment. But that’s what this was, as the Buckeyes were stagnant on offense for a majority of the game and struggled to look like the explosive team we’re used to seeing.

A drop-off from C.J. Stroud to Kyle McCord should be expected, but in that case, Ohio State should be able to run the ball at will with its great RB room. That wasn’t quite the case on Saturday. The Buckeyes averaged 4.6 yards per carry against a defense they should easily top 6+ ypc against. There’s that, and there was also just five combined receptions for 34 yards between all-world wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

The lack of offensive production was a bit alarming. But the talent is obviously all there, and I’d bet Ohio State figures it out soon.

Expect this team to look far different in November. But like most of the conference, it wasn’t the greatest Week 1 performance.

Penn State (1-0)

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 Result: 38-15 win over West Virginia

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

A 24-8 second half made this contest look lopsided (and a buzzer-beater touchdown to cover the spread), but West Virginia was able to hang in with Penn State for a large chunk of this contest.

The good news is Drew Allar looked as-advertised in his first start and the Nittany Lions played a clean, disciplined football game with zero turnovers and only one penalty.

Allar and McCord both enter similar situations as new quarterbacks. Allar was the one that looked the part on Saturday, which is great news for Penn State fans.

Michigan (1-0)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy calls for a snap against East Carolina during the second half of U-M’s 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 Result: 30-3 win over East Carolina

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

There isn’t much to talk about here. J.J. McCarthy looked really good, Blake Corum is healthy and dominant and East Carolina isn’t very good. Michigan can’t be properly judged until conference play begins.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire