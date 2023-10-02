Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 5: Wisconsin remains in the top five

Week 5 of the Big Ten football season is in the books with not much change at the top. We expected the season to be defined by the October and November matchups between the top trio in the East — Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State. That thought remains the case with each program taking care of business thus far this season.

Other battles to watch include the race to be the worst team in the conference, if Maryland can stay strong against an impossible schedule and which sub-par team sits atop the Big Ten West.

The season is ongoing but has yet to reach its crescendo. The coming weeks will tell us a lot about what the final picture will look like.

As we reach that point, here are our Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 5:

Northwestern (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Result: 41-13 loss to Penn State

Previous Rank: 13 (down 1 spot)

Northwestern returns to the bottom of our power rankings after its blowout loss to Penn State. Yes, this game was tied at halftime as the 11 a.m. Ryan Field kickoff was working its usual magic. But Penn State took care of business in the second half, something Minnesota was somehow unable to do just one week ago.

Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) scrambles during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 5 Result: 44-17 loss to Maryland

Previous Rank: 12 (down 1)

Indiana and Northwestern would face off for the No. 14 spot in these rankings, but the two don’t play each other this year. But the Hoosiers are clearly one of the two worst teams in the conference, and showed it again in an uncompetitive loss to Maryland.

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Week 5 Result: 26-16 loss to Iowa

Previous Rank: 11 (down 1)

Michigan State held it close against Iowa until a late Cooper DeJean punt return sealed the contest. This was one of the Spartans’ more winnable games left on the schedule, with upcoming contests still remaining against Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.

Nebraska (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Result: 45-7 loss to Michigan

Previous Rank: 9 (down 2)

Nebraska got obliterated by Michigan yesterday, which is a sentence I think we’ll say quite often about Michigan opponents this season. The Cornhuskers are still struggling to find their identity under new head coach Matt Rhule, as the offense still can’t find a rhythm even with a new quarterback while the defense isn’t yet good enough to carry the team to wins.

Illinois (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs the ball against the Toledo Rockets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Result: 44-19 loss to Purdue

Previous Rank: 7 (down 3)

Illinois had a big opportunity against a struggling Purdue team to give itself life in the Big Ten West. That opportunity went to waste, as the Boilermakers dominated on their way to a 44-19 win. Bret Bielema’s team is nowhere close to last year’s caliber.

Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Hudson Card #1 of the Purdue Boilermakers throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Week 5 Result: 44-19 over Illinois

Previous Rank: 10 (up 1)

Purdue got its first signature moment under new head coach Ryan Walters on Saturday. The win reverses course after a 1-3 start to the season, and makes a repeat Big Ten West title a remote possibility.

Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Result: 35-24 win over Louisiana

Previous Rank: 14 (up 6)

Minnesota returns to its normal ranking after bouncing back from its unfathomable loss to Northwestern. It wasn’t a convincing effort, however. The Golden Gophers still have a lot to clean up before Big Ten play continues.

Rutgers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Result: 52-3 win over Wagner

Previous Rank: 8 (up 1)

Rutgers will not challenge Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan or Maryland atop the Big Ten East. But the Scarlet Knights are now just two wins from bowl eligibility and have been one of the conference’s more impressive teams thus far. Next up is an interesting trip to Madison.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) kicks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 5 Result: 26-16 win over Michigan State

Previous Rank: 6 (no change)

Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara suffered what looked like a serious leg injury in the team’s win over Michigan State. So it looks to be Deacon Hill under center in Iowa City for the foreseeable future. But it’s not as if the offense does much anyway…and that was exactly the case Saturday as the defense and special teams carried the team to a 10-point victory.

Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) makes a heart with his hands in honor of teammate Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) after Mellusi suffered an injury during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 5 (no change)

Wisconsin exits its bye week with a tough stretch of Rutgers, Iowa, Illinois and Ohio State ahead. The Badgers look to be atop a terrible West division, and have still yet to round fully into form under new head coach Luke Fickell.

Maryland (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Sep 2, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws on the run as Towson Tigers linebacker Mason Woods (55) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Result: 44-17 win over Indiana

Previous Rank: 4 (no change)

Maryland is really good. That is a sentence that will be pasted into this part of the column every week until it proves to be untrue.

Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 5 Result: BYE

Previous Rank: 3 (no change)

Ohio State’s Big Ten and National Championship hopes are very much alive and well exiting the bye week. Look ahead to October 21 vs Penn State and November 25 at Michigan for the Buckeyes’ season to be defined.

Penn State (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 5 Result: 41-13 win over Northwestern

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

Penn State didn’t wake up until halftime at Northwestern on Saturday, but that shouldn’t mean much for the Nittany Lions’ long-term outlook. This remains arguably the best team James Franklin has had since 2016. It will have a golden shot at the program’s first College Football Playoff birth.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks down field against the UNLV Rebels during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 Result: 45-7 win over Nebraska

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

Michigan dominated Nebraska on Saturday, but it will still be a few more weeks until the team is truly tested. But until it shows any sign of weakness, it’s the clear No. 1 team in the conference.

