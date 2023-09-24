Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 4: The Big Ten West is really, really, bad
Week 4 of the 2023 college football season is complete and there is one clear takeaway: The Big Ten West absolutely stinks.
Nobody is a bigger fan of the West than myself, and nobody looked forward more to the division’s final year. But in its swan song, the division is hilariously on-brand.
Wisconsin is having growing pains under new head coach Luke Fickell, Purdue is 1-3, Iowa just lost 31-0 at Penn State, Minnesota lost to Northwestern, Illinois has taken a step back after last season and Nebraska will need a few years before it is a contender.
There is no better way for the division to go out. For how bad it is, here are my Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 4:
Minnesota (2-2)
Week 4 Result: 37-34 (OT) loss to Northwestern
Previous Rank: 7 (down 7 spots)
Before you counter this with facts: no, I do not think Minnesota is the worst team in the Big Ten. But a Power Ranking list must have rules. If you as a team lose to Northwestern, you will find yourself at No. 14 for a week.
An absolutely inexcusable loss for P.J. Fleck’s team, who year after year talks like a Big Ten West contender yet never backs it up on the field.
The vaunted Golden Gopher defense allowed Northwestern to rack up 492 total yards, as QB Ben Bryant threw for 396 yards and 4 touchdowns. There aren’t enough words to explain how bad of a loss this was.
Northwestern (2-2)
Week 4 Result: 37-34 (OT) win over Minnesota
Previous Rank: 14 (up 1 spot)
Lots of credit to Northwestern here. I thought its only shot at wins this year were against UTEP and Howard. Yet here we are, and the Wildcats are 1-1 in Big Ten play.
Indiana (2-2)
Week 4 Result: 29-27 (4OT) win over Akron
Previous Rank: 13 (up 1 spot)
A 4OT win over Akron is not the greatest win in the world, but it’s a win nonetheless. The Hoosiers now look ahead to a Big Ten schedule which looks pretty bleak with matchups against the entire Big Ten East and also Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin. The team will likely return to the No. 13 slot as conference play continues.
Michigan State (2-2)
Week 4 Result: 31-9 loss to Maryland
Previous Rank: 9 (down 2 spots)
Michigan State is going through a lot off the field with Mel Tucker out as head coach and the program set to experience large-scale turnover. But on the field, Michigan State just isn’t a good football team.
The Maryland Terrapins entered East Lansing and dominated the game from start to finish, capitalizing on five Spartan turnovers. This was the tale of two teams on opposite trajectories.
Purdue (1-3)
Week 4 Result: 38-17 loss to Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 11 (up 1 spot)
Purdue rises not due to its performance Friday night, but due to the rest of the conference having a forgettable week. The Boilermakers are now 1-3 under new head coach Ryan Walters and puzzlingly look like a team without even an identity on defense.
Nebraska (2-2)
Week 4 Result: 28-14 win over Louisana Tech
Previous Rank: 12 (up 3 spots)
A change from Jeff Sims to Heinrich Haarberg has let to a boost for the 2023 Cornhuskers. The quarterback passed for 107 yards and a touchdown Saturday, while adding 157 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
As we saw against Colorado, Nebraska up to par quite yet under Matt Rhule. But this figures to be a team and program that will improve as the season continues, and as we enter 2024 and beyond.
Rutgers (3-1)
Week 4 Result: 31-7 loss to Michigan
Previous Rank: 8 (no change)
A 24-point loss usually means a drop in the Power Rankings. But the rest of the bottom of the conference either also lost, or barely beat poor competition. This game was closer than the final score indicates, and Rutgers could threaten bowl eligibility this season. I’m not going to knock them for a competitive road loss to one of the top five teams in the country.
Illinois (2-2)
Week 4 Result: 23-17 win over Florida Atlantic
Previous Rank: 10 (up 3 spots)
A six-point home win over Florida Atlantic doesn’t necessarily move the needle. But again, the rest of the conference had a truly forgettable week.
Illinois hopes QB Luke Altmyer continues to improve while the team’s defense works on returning to its 2022 level. It still has an outside shot to win a bad Big Ten West.
Iowa (3-1)
Week 4 Result: 31-0 loss to Penn State
Previous Rank: 5 (down 1 spot)
Iowa looked like Iowa Saturday night at Penn State. QB Cade McNamara threw for 42!! yards while the team gained 76 yards of total offense, recorded only four first downs, had more than 360 punt yards and got shut out on national television.
This was a glaring loss for the Hawkeyes. McNamara was supposed to be the fix after the Spencer Petras era in Iowa City. He looked just like Petras in this contest.
Wisconsin (3-1)
Week 4 Result: 38-17 win over Purdue
Previous Rank: 6 (up 1 spot)
Wisconsin took care of business Friday night at Purdue, though did so at a cost with running back Chez Mellusi now out for the season.
But the Badgers are now the clear favorite in the Big Ten West while its loss at Washington State looks palatable after the Cougars’ big win over Oregon State.
Maryland (4-0)
Week 4 Result: 31-9 win over Michigan State
Previous Rank: 4 (no change)
No change for the Terrapins, who yet again took care of business against an inferior team. The Terps would be the clear favorite in the West if divisions were realigned tomorrow, but unfortunately, it still has to go up against Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan later in the year.
I still think Maryland is good enough to give those teams a scare. It’s an impressive team.
Ohio State (4-0)
Week 4 Result: 17-14 win over Notre Dame
Previous Rank: 3 (no change)
Ohio State snuck by a very good Notre Dame team Saturday night thanks to a dominant defensive performance and a big night from RB TreVeyon Henderson (14 carries, 104 yards, 1 touchdown).
The Buckeyes still look beatable, though. They’re still a national title contender but cannot yet be listed as the favorite to win the Big Ten.
Penn State (4-0)
Week 4 Result: 31-0 win over Iowa
Previous Rank: 2 (no change)
The story here is Penn State’s defense, which has now allowed a total of 35 points through the team’s first four games of the season. Meanwhile, QB Drew Allar continues to impress as the Nittany Lions look like a complete team on both sides of the ball.
They were my preseason pick to win the conference and it’s hard not to feel good about that selection through four weeks.
Michigan (4-0)
Week 4 Result: 31-7 win over Rutgers
Previous Rank: 1 (no change)
Michigan doesn’t look great. But until the Wolverines get beat, they’ll be listed as the No. 1 team in the conference.
It now looks ahead to road games at Nebraska and Minnesota, and doesn’t face a huge test until November 11 at Penn State.