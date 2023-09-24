Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 4: The Big Ten West is really, really, bad

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season is complete and there is one clear takeaway: The Big Ten West absolutely stinks.

Nobody is a bigger fan of the West than myself, and nobody looked forward more to the division’s final year. But in its swan song, the division is hilariously on-brand.

Wisconsin is having growing pains under new head coach Luke Fickell, Purdue is 1-3, Iowa just lost 31-0 at Penn State, Minnesota lost to Northwestern, Illinois has taken a step back after last season and Nebraska will need a few years before it is a contender.

There is no better way for the division to go out. For how bad it is, here are my Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 4:

Minnesota (2-2)

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Week 4 Result: 37-34 (OT) loss to Northwestern

Previous Rank: 7 (down 7 spots)

Before you counter this with facts: no, I do not think Minnesota is the worst team in the Big Ten. But a Power Ranking list must have rules. If you as a team lose to Northwestern, you will find yourself at No. 14 for a week.

An absolutely inexcusable loss for P.J. Fleck’s team, who year after year talks like a Big Ten West contender yet never backs it up on the field.

The vaunted Golden Gopher defense allowed Northwestern to rack up 492 total yards, as QB Ben Bryant threw for 396 yards and 4 touchdowns. There aren’t enough words to explain how bad of a loss this was.

Northwestern (2-2)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Result: 37-34 (OT) win over Minnesota

Previous Rank: 14 (up 1 spot)

Lots of credit to Northwestern here. I thought its only shot at wins this year were against UTEP and Howard. Yet here we are, and the Wildcats are 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Indiana (2-2)

Indiana’s Andre Carter (1) celebrates a tackle during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 4 Result: 29-27 (4OT) win over Akron

Previous Rank: 13 (up 1 spot)

A 4OT win over Akron is not the greatest win in the world, but it’s a win nonetheless. The Hoosiers now look ahead to a Big Ten schedule which looks pretty bleak with matchups against the entire Big Ten East and also Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin. The team will likely return to the No. 13 slot as conference play continues.

Michigan State (2-2)

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Week 4 Result: 31-9 loss to Maryland

Previous Rank: 9 (down 2 spots)

Michigan State is going through a lot off the field with Mel Tucker out as head coach and the program set to experience large-scale turnover. But on the field, Michigan State just isn’t a good football team.

The Maryland Terrapins entered East Lansing and dominated the game from start to finish, capitalizing on five Spartan turnovers. This was the tale of two teams on opposite trajectories.

Purdue (1-3)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Hudson Card #1 of the Purdue Boilermakers throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Week 4 Result: 38-17 loss to Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 11 (up 1 spot)

Purdue rises not due to its performance Friday night, but due to the rest of the conference having a forgettable week. The Boilermakers are now 1-3 under new head coach Ryan Walters and puzzlingly look like a team without even an identity on defense.

Nebraska (2-2)

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Result: 28-14 win over Louisana Tech

Previous Rank: 12 (up 3 spots)

A change from Jeff Sims to Heinrich Haarberg has let to a boost for the 2023 Cornhuskers. The quarterback passed for 107 yards and a touchdown Saturday, while adding 157 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

As we saw against Colorado, Nebraska up to par quite yet under Matt Rhule. But this figures to be a team and program that will improve as the season continues, and as we enter 2024 and beyond.

Rutgers (3-1)

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Result: 31-7 loss to Michigan

Previous Rank: 8 (no change)

A 24-point loss usually means a drop in the Power Rankings. But the rest of the bottom of the conference either also lost, or barely beat poor competition. This game was closer than the final score indicates, and Rutgers could threaten bowl eligibility this season. I’m not going to knock them for a competitive road loss to one of the top five teams in the country.

Illinois (2-2)

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Result: 23-17 win over Florida Atlantic

Previous Rank: 10 (up 3 spots)

A six-point home win over Florida Atlantic doesn’t necessarily move the needle. But again, the rest of the conference had a truly forgettable week.

Illinois hopes QB Luke Altmyer continues to improve while the team’s defense works on returning to its 2022 level. It still has an outside shot to win a bad Big Ten West.

Iowa (3-1)

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) kicks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 4 Result: 31-0 loss to Penn State

Previous Rank: 5 (down 1 spot)

Iowa looked like Iowa Saturday night at Penn State. QB Cade McNamara threw for 42!! yards while the team gained 76 yards of total offense, recorded only four first downs, had more than 360 punt yards and got shut out on national television.

This was a glaring loss for the Hawkeyes. McNamara was supposed to be the fix after the Spencer Petras era in Iowa City. He looked just like Petras in this contest.

Wisconsin (3-1)

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks to an official during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17.

Week 4 Result: 38-17 win over Purdue

Previous Rank: 6 (up 1 spot)

Wisconsin took care of business Friday night at Purdue, though did so at a cost with running back Chez Mellusi now out for the season.

But the Badgers are now the clear favorite in the Big Ten West while its loss at Washington State looks palatable after the Cougars’ big win over Oregon State.

Maryland (4-0)

Sep 2, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws on the run as Towson Tigers linebacker Mason Woods (55) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Result: 31-9 win over Michigan State

Previous Rank: 4 (no change)

No change for the Terrapins, who yet again took care of business against an inferior team. The Terps would be the clear favorite in the West if divisions were realigned tomorrow, but unfortunately, it still has to go up against Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan later in the year.

I still think Maryland is good enough to give those teams a scare. It’s an impressive team.

Ohio State (4-0)

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) runs through Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Week 4 Result: 17-14 win over Notre Dame

Previous Rank: 3 (no change)

Ohio State snuck by a very good Notre Dame team Saturday night thanks to a dominant defensive performance and a big night from RB TreVeyon Henderson (14 carries, 104 yards, 1 touchdown).

The Buckeyes still look beatable, though. They’re still a national title contender but cannot yet be listed as the favorite to win the Big Ten.

Penn State (4-0)

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 4 Result: 31-0 win over Iowa

Previous Rank: 2 (no change)

The story here is Penn State’s defense, which has now allowed a total of 35 points through the team’s first four games of the season. Meanwhile, QB Drew Allar continues to impress as the Nittany Lions look like a complete team on both sides of the ball.

They were my preseason pick to win the conference and it’s hard not to feel good about that selection through four weeks.

Michigan (4-0)

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks down field against the UNLV Rebels during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Result: 31-7 win over Rutgers

Previous Rank: 1 (no change)

Michigan doesn’t look great. But until the Wolverines get beat, they’ll be listed as the No. 1 team in the conference.

It now looks ahead to road games at Nebraska and Minnesota, and doesn’t face a huge test until November 11 at Penn State.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire