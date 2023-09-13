Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2

Where does the Big Ten stand after two weeks of football? While we don’t yet have a complete picture, we do know a little more about each of the conference’s 14 teams.

Michigan remains in the top spot and continues to look like the very best the conference has to offer. Even with a victory in week two, the Northwestern Wildcats hold their spot in last place.

The conference is now in the process of winding down its non-conference schedule over the next couple of weeks. Once conference play begins, we should start to have a more clear picture of who the best of the best are in the Big Ten.

Northwestern (1-1)

The Cats got their first win on American soil in over two years last week in a victory over UTEP. Things will only get more challenging from Northwestern from here on out, and early returns have been unimpressive.

Last Week: Beat UTEP 38-7

Next Week: @ Duke

The Illini had a poor showing in a victory over Toledo two weeks ago and were beaten by Kansas last week. There’s talent on Illinois’ roster, but so far, the results have not translated to the field of play.

Last Week: Lost @ Kansas 34-23

Next Week: vs. Penn State

It’s been a tough start for the Matt Rhule era. Nebraska will now try to get the first win of the season when they host Northern Illinois.

Last Week: Loss @ Colorado 36-14

Next Week: vs. Northern Illinois

New head coach Ryan Walters earned his first victory as a head coach. The Boilermakers went on the road and won at Virginia Tech. It’s still early in his tenure, but a Power Five road victory is noteworthy.

Last Week: Win @ Virginia Tech 24-17

Next Week: vs. Syracuse

After playing tough against Ohio State, the Hoosiers followed it up with a convincing victory over Indiana State. Head coach Tom Allen is on the hot seat, and winning their non-conference games is an essential step in securing his job status.

Last Week: Win vs. Indiana State 41-7

Next Week: vs. Louisville

Rutgers is 2-0 to start the season, but now the schedule gets tougher. The Scarlett Knights are preparing to host Virginia Tech this weekend. The program has been to a bowl game only one time since 2015, and head coach Greg Schiano is looking to change that recent history.

Last Week: Won vs. Temple 36-7

Next Week: vs. Virginia Tech

The Terrapins are looking for the third straight bowl game appearance. With a 2-0 record to start the season, they may very well be on their way to continue that streak.

Last Week: Won vs. Charlotte 38-20

Next Week: vs. Virginia

Last Saturday night, the Luke Fickell era hit a roadblock when the Badgers lost at Washington State. The early results show that the Badgers are still adjusting to new offensive and defensive schemes. Fickell knows how to win, but it will take time.

Last Week: Lost @ Washington State 31-22

Next Week: vs. Georgia Southern

The Gophers haven’t looked great this season, but they’ve come away with two wins. They now prepare for an arduous road trip to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina.

Last Week: Win vs. Eastern Michigan, 25-6

Next Week: @ North Carolina

Much has been discussed about the Spartans off the field. On the field, the team has taken care of business but now heads west to face future Big Ten member Washington.

Last Week: Win vs. Richmond 45-14

Next Week: vs. Washington

The defense continues to look great, but questions remain regarding the offense. After a pair of wins, the Hawkeyes now prepare to welcome Western Michigan to town.

Last Week: Win @ Iowa State 20-13

Next Week: vs. Western Michigan

Penn State (2-0)

Penn State has looked great two weeks into the season, but it’s hard to gain an accurate assessment of just how good this team can be. The Big Ten season will help clarify the answers to the question.

Last Week: Win vs. Delaware 63-7

Next Week: @ Illinois

Ohio State (2-0)

Ohio State hasn’t looked great early in the season. However, there’s so much talent on the roster that you must believe it’s only a matter of time before everything starts to click.

Last Week: Win vs. Youngstown State 35-7

Next Week: vs. Western Kentucky

Michigan (2-0)

From top to bottom, the most talented team in the Big Ten. It could be some time before someone challenges the Wolverines on the field.

Last Week: Win vs. UNLV 35-7

Next Week: vs. Bowling Green

