Big Ten power rankings after Week 8: Changes after Ohio State beat Penn State

There was one big game for the Big Ten in terms of ranked-on-ranked matchups, but there was also the big rivalry game between Michigan football and Michigan State.

The Wolverines eviscerated MSU like it hasn’t in 76 years, putting the Spartans back into the stone age with the 49-0 win. But Ohio State also beat ranked Penn State for its second top 10 win of the season. Which team is better?

We won’t know for certain until the last Saturday in November, but as has been each of the past two years, these rivals are on a collision course for that regular-season finale.

With that in mind, here are our latest Big Ten power rankings.

Michigan football didn’t flinch for a second, marching down the field on the first drive to score a touchdown and never looking back.

The Wolverines were 6-for-7 on third down against an MSU team that entered the game at No. 3 in the nation at opponent third down conversions. The maize and blue were incredible in all three phases, beating the Spartans, 49-0. Next is the bye week.

Make no mistake, Ohio State did not look sharp in its win over top 10 Penn State, but it got yet another great win on the season, and is getting to be more and more battle-tested. Marvin Harrison Jr. particularly showed out with 162 yards receiving.

Next is a road game at Wisconsin.

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)

Well, the dream has died. Penn State looked the part of a contender until it didn’t. Drew Allar was abysmal against the Ohio State defense, going 18-for-42 for 191 yards, while the run game got next to nothing all game. The defense stood strong when it decided to cover Marvin Harrison Jr., but it often chose not to for some oddball reason.

Indiana is up next.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2)

Say it with me: bowl-eligible Rutgers!

Yes, the Scarlet Knights have reached six wins in the month of October, a true feat for a team that was losing to FCS teams while being in the Big Ten. While only accumulating 39 yards passing, RU put up nearly 300 yards on the ground.

It gets tougher from here, though, with Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, and Maryland up next.

Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

It wasn’t pretty without Tanner Mordecai, but Wisconsin got the job done on the road at Illinois. Braedyn Locke completed just over 50% of his passes for 240 yards and Braelon Allen amassed 145 yards rushing. The defense was gashed in the run game, however, which is not something you expect from the Badgers.

Ohio State is up next.

Maryland was on bye this week but will face Northwestern next.

In the most Minnesota vs. Iowa game ever, the Gophers won 12-10. Minnesota managed just 239 yards of total offense but held the Hawkeyes to 127 yards. Next week, it plays Michigan State.

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)

Just when it seemed that Iowa was in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten West, it went out and lost to Minnesota. Deacon Hill lost two fumbles and the defense and special teams couldn’t work their magic. There’s still a good shot, but it no longer looks to be the lock it appeared to be a week ago.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3)

Just like that, Nebraska is now positive in the won-loss column. Sure, it came at Northwestern’s expense, but that hadn’t appeared to be a shoo-in of late. Now the Huskers have strung along two wins in a row and will have another winnable game against Purdue next week.

Illinois lost, but it’s at least putting fear into the heart of teams again. The rushing game was working quite well, but it needs more from Luke Altmyer in the pass game. If there’s an acceptable loss, it was to Wisconsin, playing the Badgers close. Next, the Illini play Minnesota.

Northwestern gave Nebraska all it could handle, but still ended up with a loss. Yet, it’s moved up in the rankings. That has more to do with the teams behind the Wildcats than anything, but close losses signal positive change in Evanston.

Purdue was on bye this week but faces Nebraska this week.

MSU Spartans (2-5)

What positives can be taken from Michigan State at this point? It held Michigan’s rushing attack to under 100 yards? That’s about it.

J.J. McCarthy drove the field through the air with regularity, converted on third down after third down, and the Michigan defense shut out the Spartans. It was the most lopsided result between the two teams since 1947 when the Wolverines won 55-0.

Minnesota looms next week.

Indiana got beat bad by Rutgers. This is a bad team and it should feel bad.

