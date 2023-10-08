Big Ten power rankings after Week 6: More clarity in the conference

There were some big teams on bye in Week 6, but the Big Ten put on some shows in Week 6.

The biggest game in the conference was the Maryland at Ohio State game, where the Terps played OSU close for a half, and even looked better than the Buckeyes, before mistakes piled up. Michigan football was incredibly impressive and looked the part of the No. 2 team in the country against Minnesota. The defense and J.J. McCarthy really took control of the game from the jump. Iowa outlasted Purdue, Wisconsin capitalized on Rutgers‘ mistakes, and Nebraska improved greatly against Illinois. Penn State, Michigan State, and Indiana were on bye.

That said, here are our latest power rankings.

Michigan football continued right where it left off last week against Nebraska, going back on the road and destroying Minnesota, 52-10. Two pick-sixes had the defense rolling, and the offense just methodically moved the ball down the field and scored touchdowns.

In fact, after the game, PJ Fleck said Michigan football is the best team he’s ever coached against. High, high, praise, indeed.

Up next is a home game against lowly Indiana.

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Penn State was on bye this week but faces UMass next week.

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0)

Ohio State had a terrible, terrible first half and looked like a shell of itself, while Maryland more closely resembled the Buckeyes. However, in the second half, the Bucks came alive, and quarterback Kyle McCord threw a career-high 320 yards. The defense stymied the Terps in the second half after allowing a singular touchdown on their first drive.

OSU has Purdue next week and then the big showdown with Penn State the week following.

The score wasn’t as close as it may have appeared.

The Badgers had a 17-0 lead thanks to some key Rutgers mistakes (particularly on special teams). The rush game was electric, with Braelon Allen eclipsing 100 yards yet again.

A home game against Iowa looms.

Maryland Terrapins (5-1)

The Terps should have been ranked heading into Week 6, and they very much looked like the real deal. But the mistakes and lack of capitalization when they had opportunities let Ohio State hang around, and ultimately, the Buckeyes piled on in the second half.

This is still a good team and certainly, outside of a bad half, is making a case that it will be difficult to contend with.

Death, taxes, Cooper DeJean making big plays on defense — all of these things are going to happen, no matter what.

Even without Cade McNamara, Iowa managed to play its style of game, taking a 13-7 lead into the locker room at halftime and finishing from there. Hudson Card threw two interceptions in the game and the Iowa run game kept the Boilermakers at bay.

A road trip to Wisconsin is next.

Rutgers isn’t quite ready to take down one of the big boys, and despite numerous mistakes, the Scarlet Knights continued to battle, even amid a big deficit. This isn’t a team that’s going to win the whole conference, but it’s still trending in the right direction.

A home game against Michigan State is next.

We’re not penalizing Minnesota for losing the way it did to Michigan as every team is losing in similar fashion to the No. 2 team in the country since Jim Harbaugh’s return. The run game, even without Darius Taylor, was decent considering, but the pass game is not ready for prime time.

The Gophers take on Iowa in two weeks.

The Huskers could have given up after losing how it did to Michigan, but it came out and mostly dominated Illinois. It ended up being a game because mistakes plagued Nebraska, but Matt Rhule has this team fighting. Heinrich Haarberg appears to be the answer for this team at quarterback. The way they bounced back is why they’re the biggest mover this week.

Nebraska is on bye but then takes on Northwestern in two weeks.

The Spartans were mercifully on bye this week, but travels to Rutgers this week.

Northwestern barely beat Howard, but credit for the win — because this is not a game that the Wildcats would have won last year. A game with Nebraska is up next.

Purdue is still struggling, apparently, and though it battled Iowa, it couldn’t take down a Hawkeyes team that is now without its starting quarterback in Cade McNamara. The Boilermakers are far behind the Big Ten West winner it was a year ago.

Credit for battling back and keeping Nebraska at bay, but if you can’t beat Nebraska, it’s unclear who the Illini are actually better than. Indiana? Probably just Indiana.

Indiana Hoosiers (2-3)

Indiana was on bye this week and the Hoosiers probably needed it before it heads to Ann Arbor to face Michigan.

