Big Ten power rankings after Week 13: And then there were two

We now have a cemented answer as to who No. 1 is in our Big Ten power rankings.

After switching back and forth with Penn State early in the season, the question then became would Michigan football keep its spot at No. 1 or would Ohio State return to the pinnacle after losing to the Wolverines each of the past two years?

They wouldn’t, and fans in Ann Arbor aren’t exactly consoling Buckeye Nation over that. But what about the rest?

Penn State did worse to Michigan State than any other team did this year, Purdue beat Indiana, Wisconsin beat Minnesota, Iowa beat Nebraska, Maryland beat Rutgers, and Northwestern beat Illinois.

Here is our penultimate Big Ten power rankings before we revisit after bowl season.

What more needs to be said? Michigan football did its talking on the field.

The Wolverines outplayed the Buckeyes, only rarely looking to be in danger of succumbing to rival Ohio State. But mostly, Michigan was in control, even without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines calling the shots.

Michigan goes to Indy next week to face Iowa and is a lock to make the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens against the Hawkeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

There will be no redemption, not this year.

Last year, after getting run off of their own field by Michigan, Ohio State still snuck into the College Football Playoff and nearly beat Georgia. However, with a loaded field, chances are that the Buckeyes will have to merely settle for a New Year’s Six berth.

Maybe in a year, things will go differently. But it will ultimately be 900 days of seething for Buckeye Nation.

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Big wins against Michigan State are going around for the top teams in the conference and Penn State wasn’t going to be left out.

The Nittany Lion defense allowed just 68 total yards to the Spartans at Ford Field. Not 68 yards rushing or 68 yards passing. 68 yards total. Yes, they were that dominant.

Putting up more than 500 yards of offense was also impressive, of course. While fans might be getting antsy in Central Pennsylvania considering the Nittany Lions haven’t beaten the big Big Ten teams, going to a New Year’s Six bowl is a pretty good consolation prize.

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)

Iowa Iowaed its way to another win, this time against a hungry Nebraska team desperate for bowl eligibility. It wasn’t pretty, but it was typical Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are one of two teams in the conference with another game left before bowl season, but they’ll face a tall challenge in the Michigan Wolverines.

Still can’t stop gushing over the Wildcats.

A year after winning just one game, Northwestern is going bowling, and with a game to spare. David Braun got a rivalry win over the hated Illini in his first year, even though it was a nailbiter.

It doesn’t really matter how you win, especially for fans in Evanston in a rivalry game. The important thing is that you do, and Braun and his Wildcats can boast after showing great, unexpected improvement this year.

Maryland Terrapins (7-5)

After losing a heartbreaker to Michigan football last week, Maryland rebounded by resoundingly beating Rutgers, something that didn’t look likely a few short weeks ago. Perhaps playing the Wolverines close gave Maryland some confidence, especially quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who was electric.

Disappointing year overall for the Terps, but they still found a way to be competitive late in the season when they could have hung up their cleats.

This is more what fans were hoping to see when Luke Fickell took over the program around this time last year. Winning games and beating rivals.

The Badgers have rebounded after a bad middle to the season, and it’s certainly something to build on in Madison. Up next: a bowl game.

After starting the season 6-2, Rutgers lost four in a row. While the opponents (Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, and Maryland) make that understandable, it’s still disappointing given how well the Scarlet Knights played early.

Though the month of November isn’t what fans in New Brunswick hoped for, going to a bowl game (as a non-consolation team) is a huge achievement. We’ll see what Rutgers can do in the postseason.

Fans in Lincoln are a bit apoplectic given the earlier trajectory of the Huskers, but this first year under Matt Rhule was certainly a big step forward in the right direction.

Yes, Nebraska lost to Iowa, but there’s weirdly no shame to that. And the only way that the Huskers make it to the postseason is by exception, but fans should still hold their heads high after the season that was.

Illinois went from near the top to near the bottom year over year. The Illini certainly battled back after looking really abysmal to start the year, but could anyone have expected Bret Bielema’s squad to lose to rival Northwestern at the outset of the year?

The program has still improved, but with the new additions next year, sledding will get tougher.

Minnesota moved up despite losing to rival Wisconsin, less because of what the Gophers did and more because of the teams below them.

It’s been a disappointing season compared to preseason expectations, and a lot of that has to do with the lack of obvious runners and Athan Kaliakmanis as the first-year starter at quarterback. Next year could be a rebound year, and PJ Fleck has shown he knows how to get it done, but this year will be one to forget.

The moribund Boilermakers managed to finish the season off with a win in a rivalry game. Though it was against a hapless Indiana team.

The defense improved over the course of the year and the offense showed some good things. This is clearly not Jeff Brohm’s team anymore, and it’s disappointing to miss a bowl game after playing in the Big Ten Championship a year ago. But Ryan Walters needs time to put his stamp on the program, and for better or worse, he’s doing just that.

68 yards of offense. Shutout for the second time this season. Not good.

MSU fans are certainly looking forward to the Jonathan Smith era, which started officially on Saturday. But it’s going to take some time, almost certainly, to rebuild the roster, even via the transfer portal. Never say never, though, because it only took a year for Mel Tucker to do just that. The conference is getting tougher with the new additions next year, though, so it’s fair to ask where do the Spartans fit into the new-look Big Ten?

Congratulations Indiana — you have won the prize for being the absolute worst! No notes.

