Big Ten power rankings after Week 11: Top 2 is even clearer than ever before

The Big Ten has a history of being dominated at the top of the conference by rivals Michigan and Ohio State. Now that both schools have scored wins over Penn State this season, this is unquestionably the case yet again for the 2023 season.

This weekend saw Michigan go on the road and pass its biggest test of the year. The Wolverines were without head coach Jim Harbaugh and were up against the toughest defense they could arguably face all season, and it all happened on the road. And they won. Michigan made a bit of a statement with its overpowering running game and strong defensive performance as Penn State continued to flounder on offense in a big-game situation under James Franklin.

For as rough as Penn State looked against Michigan, and with the memory of the abysmal showing at Ohio State still fresh enough in our memory banks, it is telling that Penn State is still without much question the third-best team in the Big Ten. It has been demonstrated once again there is a clear divide between the top two teams (Ohio State and Michigan) and Penn State, but there is still a bit of a space between Penn State and the rest of the conference.

Penn State”s dominating win over Iowa and Maryland help make that case valid, but how does the full conference look from top to bottom after Week 11 around the Big Ten?

Here are my updated Big Ten power rankings after Week 11’s results.

Purdue (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Minnesota, 49-30

Purdue scored more points against Minnesota in Week 11 than the Boilermakers had scored in their previous four games in a four-game losing streak. Now, all of a sudden, the idea of Purdue ending the year on a 3-game winning streak could be taking form.

Previous ranking: 14

Next up for Purdue: at Northwestern

Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Ohio State, 38-3

The season is almost over for Michigan State and the focus on where the program goes from here can come into full focus. After getting blown out on the road by Ohio State, the Spartans could easily become a program that just walks through the motions these final two weeks, but expect some fight next week against Indiana in a battle for not-last place and the finale in Detroit against Penn State.

Previous ranking: 13

Next up for Michigan State: at Indiana

Indiana (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Illinois, 48-45 (OT)

Indiana’s slim bowl hopes were officially dashed in a wild overtime loss at Illinois. The Hoosiers had a 27-12 lead in the second quarter but needed a touchdown pass from Brendan Sorsby to DeQuece Carter in the final minute of the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Previous ranking: 12

Next up for Indiana: vs. Michigan State

Minnesota (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Purdue, 49-30

Minnesota’s defense was shredded by a Purdue offense that has had more than its fair share of struggles this season. After giving up over 600 yards of offense on the road, Minnesota continues to trend in the wrong direction this season. Minnesota is in danger of not playing in a bowl game at this point.

Previous ranking: 8

Next up for Minnesota: at Ohio State

Northwestern (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Wisconsin, 24-10

Allow me to be among the first to admit I did not see this season from Northwestern coming. I never thought this would turn into a season where Northwestern is the second-best team in the Big Ten West and could go to a bowl game. These Wildcats are one win away from a bowl game.

Previous ranking: 11

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Purdue

Illinois (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Indiana, 48-45 (OT)

Backup quarterback John Paddock turned in one of the top passing performances of the season in all of college football, and nobody could have seen that coming, right? Paddock passed for 507 yards and four touchdowns in an overtime win against Indiana. It is the third win in the last four games for the Illini, who travel to Iowa next week.

Next up for Illinois: at Iowa

Nebraska (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Maryland, 13-10

Nebraska flubbed a chance to clinch long-awaited bowl eligibility with a brutal performance at home against Maryland. The Nebraska defense did its part but the Cornhuskers had five turnovers, including one on a 3rd and Goal in the fourth quarter that led to a game0winning field goal as time expired by Maryland. Nebraska now must one of its two remaining games against Wisconsin or Iowa to return to a bowl game this season.

Previous ranking: 9

Next up for Nebraska: at Wisconsin

Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Iowa, 22-0

Rutgers should feel fortunate it clinched its bowl eligibility a few games ago, because its final stretch has proven to be a challenging one. For the second straight week, Rutgers saw a close game just get away from them in the second half. Now they must go on the road to face a Penn State team looking for a big offensive rebound at home.

Previous ranking: 6

Next up for Rutgers: at Penn State

Wisconsin (5-5. 3-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Northwestern, 24-10

For the third straight week, Wisconsin took a loss and continued to fall out of the division race. And for the fourth time in the last five weeks, Wisconsin failed to score more than 14 points in a game. Safe to say this season has not gone as many expected in the first year under Luke Fickell.

Previous ranking: 5

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Nebraska

Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Nebraska, 13-10

Maryland snapped its four-game losing streak with a walk-off field goal at Nebraska, which clinched bowl eligibility for the Terrapins. It certainly wasn’t pretty but Maryland will take it and run after the last few weeks.

Previous ranking: 7

Next up for Maryland: vs Michigan

Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Rutgers, 22-0

The Iowa Hawkeyes are one step closer to a trip to the Big Ten championship game after another strong defensive outing at home against Rutgers. Iowa’s offense still doesn’t have a recipe to be a major threat for the Big Ten title against a team like Michigan or Ohio State, but all Iowa wants to do right now is get there to the Big Ten championship game and see what they can do.

Previous ranking: 4

Next up for Iowa: vs. Illinois

Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Michigan, 24-15

There is little question the Penn State defense is one of the best in the Big Ten, but even that was not enough to slow down Michigan’s running game enough in a defensive battle. Penn State is having a rough year to be without any playmaking wide receivers to count on. For the second time this season, the offense was dominated by one of the only two teams they are chasing in the Big Ten.

Previous ranking: 3

Next up for Penn State: vs. Rutgers

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Michigan State, 38-3

We are now officially on a collision course for another potential battle between the top two teams in the Big Ten with identical unblemished records. Ohio State continues to do its part after a blowout win at home with big numbers in the passing game to show for it.

Previous ranking: 2

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Minnesota

Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Penn State, 24-15

For the first time all season long, Michigan had a bit of a challenge on its hands. And it passed it with flying colors. With Jim Harbaugh serving a suspension and on the road against the best defense it has faced this season, the Wolverines used their strength in the trenches to their advantage on both sides of the football in a 24-15 road win at Penn State that really didn’t feel quite as close as the final score would suggest.

Previous ranking: 1

Next up for Michigan: at Maryland

