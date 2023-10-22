Big Ten power rankings after Week 8: A deeper separation at the top?

It was quite a week in the Big Ten with some solid defensive performances in the anticipated Penn State-Ohio State game and Wisconsin and Minnesota scoring some big wins in the Big Ten West on the road. Meanwhile, Michigan capped an interesting week by running all over rival Michigan State as the two programs continue to trend in opposite directions.

There is still a pretty clear separation from the top three teams in the Big Ten and the rest of the conference, and this week may have demonstrated there is still a decent gap between the top two and the third. And perhaps from the first and second.

Here is a look at my updated Big Ten football power rankings following the conclusion of Week 8.

Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Rutgers, 31-14

The struggles in Bloomington continue with no real upside appearing to be in sight. Indiana has scored more than 14 points in a game just three times this season, including a 41-point outburst against FCS Indiana State. Next week they hit the road to face a Penn State team looking to regain its confidence on offense. Uh-oh!

Previous ranking: 14

Next up for Indiana: at Penn State

Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Michigan, 49-0

There have been years when Michigan State has at least caused some trouble for rival Michigan. This was not one of those years. The Spartans’ 2023 season continued its horror show with a blowout loss at home against the Wolverines. These Spartans still have to play Ohio State and Penn State.

Previous ranking: 12

Next up for Michigan State: at Minnesota

Illinois (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin, 25-21

Illinois let one slip away at home against Wisconsin. The Illini yielded a pair of touchdown drives over 80 yards as they squandered a 21-7 lead in the fourth quarter against the Badgers.

Previous ranking: 11

Next up for Illinois: at Minnesota (Week 10)

Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Ohio State, 41-7 (Week 7)

A year after taking the Big Ten West crown, the Purdue Boilermakers are now facing quite the uphill battle just to become bowl-eligible this season. After getting crushed at home by Ohio State in Week 7, Purdue got the weekend off before returning to action in Lincoln this coming week. A loss at Nebraska would put Purdue on the edge of postseason ineligibility.

Previous ranking: 13

Next up for Purdue: at Nebraska

Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Nebraska, 17-9

Northwestern’s offense struggled in its second straight Big Ten game, this time on the road against Nebraska. Outside of a surprising come-from-behind victory against Minnesota, Northwestern has not scored more than 13 points in a Big Ten game this season.

Previous ranking: 9

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Maryland

Nebraska (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Win vs. Northwestern, 17-9

Nebraska seems to be coming into its own with its defense. The Cornhuskers have held each of their last two opponents to fewer than 10 points. That is good news with a couple of winnable games coming up for Nebraska. The bowl drought could be close to ending.

Previous ranking: 10

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Purdue

Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Iowa, 12-10

Minnesota’s offense has not been an enjoyable experience this season, but the Gophers got away with it in a road game at Iowa. The defense played a strong game against the Hawkeyes and Minnesota won its first game at Iowa since 1999.

Previous ranking: 8

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Michigan State

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Minnesota, 12-10

Only Iowa could manage to find a way to lose a game at home by only giving up 12 points, all on field goals. Iowa’s offense remains insufferable and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz simply cannot last much longer with the Hawkeyes in his current role.

Previous ranking: 4

Next up for Iowa: at Northwestern (Week 10)

Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Indiana, 31-14

You’re not seeing things. Rutgers is officially bowl eligible following its big road win at Indiana. Rutgers still has some big challenges to come before the end of the regular season, but the Scarlet Knights know they will be getting a bowl trip at the end of the year and that’s a big win for the program.

Previous ranking: 7

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Ohio State (Week 10)

Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Illinois, 25-21

It looked as though Wisconsin was in some serious trouble on the road at Illinois, but the Badgers strung together an 18-point rally in the fourth quarter to leave with a much-needed win. On a day the Big Ten West race swung open with Iowa’s loss, Wisconsin’s come-from-behind win could not have come at a better time.

Previous ranking: 6

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Ohio State

Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Illinois, 27-24 (Week 7)

Maryland needed a bye week after dropping back-to-back games against Ohio State and Illinois. The Terrapins still have the potential to throw a wrench in the Big Ten East race as a spoiler with upcoming home games against Penn State and Michigan. But first, the Terps need to bounce back in the win column to regain some positive vibes.

Previous ranking: 5

Next up for Maryland: at Northwestern

Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Ohio State, 20-12

Penn State fell from the ranks of the unbeatens but the defense alone is enough to cement them still within the top three of the Big Ten. The offensive struggles on the road were not something that could be solved against Ohio State the way they were earlier in the year against Illinois or Northwestern, which is a concern. But Penn State is still firmly in the Big Ten race and College Football Playoff hunt for the moment despite the setback.

Previous ranking: 3

Next up for Penn State: vs. Indiana

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Penn State, 20-12

Ohio State‘s defense smothered and dominated Penn State’s offense and let the play of star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. be the difference in this weekend’s big showdown in the Big Ten East. Ohio State has now won defensive battles with Notre Dame and Penn State and looks like they could be primed to give Michigan a run at the end of the year.

Previous ranking: 2

Next up for Ohio State: at Wisconsin

Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Michigan State, 49-0

After a week of more negative headlines linked to an NCAA investigation, Michigan let out some frustrations against rival Michigan State in decimating fashion in East Lansing. On a day when Ohio State turned in an impressive performance against Penn State, there was nothing Michigan did to suggest they are not the best team in the Big Ten right now.

Previous ranking: 1

Next up for Michigan: vs. Purdue (Week 10)

