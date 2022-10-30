Big Ten football power rankings after week 9: Collision course set.

Here we go again. Another week down in the Big Ten and it’s still looking like Ohio State and Michigan may be on a collision course after the Buckeyes used a dominant fourth quarter to beat Penn State and the Wolverines took care of the Spartans in a slow, methodical business-like game at home.

Outside of that, it sure is looking like Illinois has a major inside track to win the West now after disposing of Nebraska soundly while all the others in the division are more inconsistent than a politician’s stance on an important issue.

After each week we reassess what happened in the heartland and try to make sense of what the pecking order is in the Big Ten and so it is after Week 9. We’re about to hit November when championship teams are forged.

Northwestern Wildcats (1-7, 1-4)

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Iowa, 33-13

Previous week Change 14 no change

The Wildcats haven’t won a game on American soil in over a year. It was a win over Rutgers on October 17, 2021. I think that’s all that needs to be said. This team is limping to the end of the regular season on just one leg. David had better odds against Goliath in biblical sportsbooks and the outcome won’t be repeated against visiting Ohio State next week.

Next Up

vs. Ohio State

Indiana Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4)

Sep 5, 2015; Bloomington, IN, USA; A Indiana Hoosiers helmet sits on the ground while the players warm up before the game at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Previous week Change 13 no change

Indiana was idle this week but we’ve kind of seen the problems in Bloomington. The real question is: How did this team beat Illinois early in the year?

Next Up

vs. Penn State

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4)

Ohio State Football: Preview and prediction for the Rutgers game

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Last Week

Lost at Minnesota, 31-0

Previous week Change 12 no change

The Scarlet Knights are now clearly one of the worst three teams in the league and still need two games to become bowl-eligible. That’s probably not going to happen and you have to wonder when some of the positive signs we’ve seen under Greg Schiano will pay off to a more competitive level in the Big Ten.

Next Up

vs. Michigan

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3)

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Illinois, 26-9

Previous week Change 11 no change

Things have looked better in Lincoln since the firing of Scott Frost, but this is still a wildly inconsistent team with a very low ceiling. It’ll most likely be another year of sitting at home for the postseason.

Next Up

vs. Minnesota

Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3)

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmet on the sidelines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Ohio State, 54-10

Previous week Change 10 no change

Iowa actually scored 33 points this week which feels like about 150 with the way the offense has been in 2022. It has to be nice to win a game easily, but we have to remember that it was against a Northwestern team that simply isn’t very good at the game of American football. Just two more wins and the Hawkeyes will be bowl-eligible.

Next Up

at Purdue

Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3)

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Previous week Change 9 no change

Wisconsin got a chance to rest this week and will now get ready for the home stretch. The Badgers need a ton of help to get back in the West division race but can still go somewhere warm for the postseason. It’s simply not the Wisconsin team we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the last couple of decades or so.

Next Up

vs. Maryland

Michigan State Spartans (3-5, 1-4)

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Michigan, 29-7

Previous week Change 8 no change

It would be easy to look at the Spartans’ record and say that we’re giving them too much credit. The reality is that injuries have hurt significantly and the schedule has been brutal. It doesn’t get any easier with a road trip to Illinois on tap. Sparty will have to find a way to win three of the last four games to hit the road in the postseason.

Next Up

at Illinois

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3)

Oct 26, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Win vs. Rutgers, 31-0

Previous week Change 7 no change

OK, so it was a nice bounce-back win for Minnesota that still has an outside shot at finding its way into a group of teams among the best in the West. The Gophers need a lot of help, but should at least go bowling at the end of the year.

Next Up

vs. Nebraska

Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2)

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Previous week Change 6 no change

Purdue probably would have liked to be on the field this week to get back in the win column, but maybe the week off will help find its top form for the finishing kick of the Big Ten season. If any team is going to catch Illinois, it might be the Boilermakers. First, they have to find a way to beat a good defensive Iowa team, then it’s off to a big one against the Illini.

Next Up

vs. Iowa

Maryland Terrapins (6-2, 3-2)

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of a Maryland Terrapins helmet on the sidelines during the second half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost to Purdue, 31-29

Previous week Change 5 no change

Maryland is already bowl-eligible and probably doesn’t have a shot at the East division title save for some very surprising results by either Ohio State or Michigan. It’s been a good year, and now the Terps might set their sites on trying to ruin OSU’s journey in a couple of weeks.

Next Up

at Wisconsin

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1, 4-1)

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Previous week Change 4 no change

Illinois might be the best story in college football this year and it just keeps on winning and proving people wrong. The schedule hasn’t been all that tough though and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that thinks Bret Bielema’s squad is better than the three ahead in these power rankings.

Next Up

vs. Michigan State

Penn Sate Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Ohio State, 44-31

Previous week Change 3 no change

The Nittany Lions have lost two games in a row, but they were against the two best teams in the league and two of the best teams in the country. Penn State gave Ohio State all it could handle all the way into the fourth quarter but couldn’t finish the deal. This team is still a pretty good ball club and will head into a pretty good bowl game at the end of the 2022 rainbow.

Next Up

at Indiana

Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Michigan State, 29-7

Previous week Change 2 no change

Michigan continues to roll and got the Michigan State monkey off its back Saturday night. The passing game may not be that explosive but the running game and physical nature of this team sure seem to be on a collision course with the colors of scarlet and gray.

Next Up

at Rutgers

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0)

Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced | Buckeyes Wire

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Last Week

Won vs. Penn State, 44-31

Previous week Change 1 no change

Ohio State got a stiff test from Penn State this past weekend but found a way to shift into a higher gear in the fourth quarter and pull away. The combination of offense and defense might be the best in the country. The Buckeyes have a few more games before the massive clash with Michigan on November 26.

Next Up

at Northwestern

[listicle id=99327]

[vertical-gallery id=99338]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire