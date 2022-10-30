Big Ten football power rankings after week 9: Collision course set.
Here we go again. Another week down in the Big Ten and it’s still looking like Ohio State and Michigan may be on a collision course after the Buckeyes used a dominant fourth quarter to beat Penn State and the Wolverines took care of the Spartans in a slow, methodical business-like game at home.
Outside of that, it sure is looking like Illinois has a major inside track to win the West now after disposing of Nebraska soundly while all the others in the division are more inconsistent than a politician’s stance on an important issue.
After each week we reassess what happened in the heartland and try to make sense of what the pecking order is in the Big Ten and so it is after Week 9. We’re about to hit November when championship teams are forged.
Northwestern Wildcats (1-7, 1-4)
Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Lost at Iowa, 33-13
Previous week
Change
14
no change
The Wildcats haven’t won a game on American soil in over a year. It was a win over Rutgers on October 17, 2021. I think that’s all that needs to be said. This team is limping to the end of the regular season on just one leg. David had better odds against Goliath in biblical sportsbooks and the outcome won’t be repeated against visiting Ohio State next week.
Next Up
vs. Ohio State
Indiana Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4)
Sep 5, 2015; Bloomington, IN, USA; A Indiana Hoosiers helmet sits on the ground while the players warm up before the game at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
IDLE
Previous week
Change
13
no change
Indiana was idle this week but we’ve kind of seen the problems in Bloomington. The real question is: How did this team beat Illinois early in the year?
Next Up
vs. Penn State
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4)
Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Lost at Minnesota, 31-0
Previous week
Change
12
no change
The Scarlet Knights are now clearly one of the worst three teams in the league and still need two games to become bowl-eligible. That’s probably not going to happen and you have to wonder when some of the positive signs we’ve seen under Greg Schiano will pay off to a more competitive level in the Big Ten.
Next Up
vs. Michigan
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3)
Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Lost vs. Illinois, 26-9
Previous week
Change
11
no change
Things have looked better in Lincoln since the firing of Scott Frost, but this is still a wildly inconsistent team with a very low ceiling. It’ll most likely be another year of sitting at home for the postseason.
Next Up
vs. Minnesota
Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3)
Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmet on the sidelines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Lost at Ohio State, 54-10
Previous week
Change
10
no change
Iowa actually scored 33 points this week which feels like about 150 with the way the offense has been in 2022. It has to be nice to win a game easily, but we have to remember that it was against a Northwestern team that simply isn’t very good at the game of American football. Just two more wins and the Hawkeyes will be bowl-eligible.
Next Up
at Purdue
Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3)
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
IDLE
Previous week
Change
9
no change
Wisconsin got a chance to rest this week and will now get ready for the home stretch. The Badgers need a ton of help to get back in the West division race but can still go somewhere warm for the postseason. It’s simply not the Wisconsin team we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the last couple of decades or so.
Next Up
vs. Maryland
Michigan State Spartans (3-5, 1-4)
November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Lost at Michigan, 29-7
Previous week
Change
8
no change
It would be easy to look at the Spartans’ record and say that we’re giving them too much credit. The reality is that injuries have hurt significantly and the schedule has been brutal. It doesn’t get any easier with a road trip to Illinois on tap. Sparty will have to find a way to win three of the last four games to hit the road in the postseason.
Next Up
at Illinois
Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3)
Oct 26, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Win vs. Rutgers, 31-0
Previous week
Change
7
no change
OK, so it was a nice bounce-back win for Minnesota that still has an outside shot at finding its way into a group of teams among the best in the West. The Gophers need a lot of help, but should at least go bowling at the end of the year.
Next Up
vs. Nebraska
Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2)
Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
IDLE
Previous week
Change
6
no change
Purdue probably would have liked to be on the field this week to get back in the win column, but maybe the week off will help find its top form for the finishing kick of the Big Ten season. If any team is going to catch Illinois, it might be the Boilermakers. First, they have to find a way to beat a good defensive Iowa team, then it’s off to a big one against the Illini.
Next Up
vs. Iowa
Maryland Terrapins (6-2, 3-2)
Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of a Maryland Terrapins helmet on the sidelines during the second half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Lost to Purdue, 31-29
Previous week
Change
5
no change
Maryland is already bowl-eligible and probably doesn’t have a shot at the East division title save for some very surprising results by either Ohio State or Michigan. It’s been a good year, and now the Terps might set their sites on trying to ruin OSU’s journey in a couple of weeks.
Next Up
at Wisconsin
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1, 4-1)
Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
IDLE
Previous week
Change
4
no change
Illinois might be the best story in college football this year and it just keeps on winning and proving people wrong. The schedule hasn’t been all that tough though and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that thinks Bret Bielema’s squad is better than the three ahead in these power rankings.
Next Up
vs. Michigan State
Penn Sate Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2)
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Lost vs. Ohio State, 44-31
Previous week
Change
3
no change
The Nittany Lions have lost two games in a row, but they were against the two best teams in the league and two of the best teams in the country. Penn State gave Ohio State all it could handle all the way into the fourth quarter but couldn’t finish the deal. This team is still a pretty good ball club and will head into a pretty good bowl game at the end of the 2022 rainbow.
Next Up
at Indiana
Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0)
Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week
Won vs. Michigan State, 29-7
Previous week
Change
2
no change
Michigan continues to roll and got the Michigan State monkey off its back Saturday night. The passing game may not be that explosive but the running game and physical nature of this team sure seem to be on a collision course with the colors of scarlet and gray.
Next Up
at Rutgers
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0)
Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Last Week
Won vs. Penn State, 44-31
Previous week
Change
1
no change
Ohio State got a stiff test from Penn State this past weekend but found a way to shift into a higher gear in the fourth quarter and pull away. The combination of offense and defense might be the best in the country. The Buckeyes have a few more games before the massive clash with Michigan on November 26.
Next Up
at Northwestern
