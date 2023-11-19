Big Ten power rankings after Week 12: Another change at the top

There were some slight changes to my power rankings this week, including at the top spot in the Big Ten. I went back and forth on a few of these changes but am happy to know that the top spot in the Big Ten power rankings is about to be settled on the field this weekend.

There is a clear separation at the top with the top two teams, and I would not argue if you wanted to flip-flop my top two picks. Penn State appears to be clearly in the second tier of the current Big Ten structure all by themselves, although the offensive concerns may have them closer to Iowa than Michigan and Ohio State after another sluggish performance from the offense.

This coming week will not only determine the top spot in the Big Ten power rankings, but also the bottom spot. On the opposite end of the Big Ten spectrum this week from Michigan and Ohio State’s big rivalry game will be the Indiana-Purdue game. The worst record in the Big Ten for the 2023 season is officially on the line.

Here is a look at my updated power rankings for the Big Ten as we enter the final week of the regular season.

Purdue (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Northwestern, 23-16

Previous ranking: 14

Purdue was held scoreless in the first half at Northwestern and was never able to catch up. While their former coach is off to the ACC championship game with Louisville, the Boilermakers are nearly done scuffling through this tough season.

Next up for Purdue: vs. Indiana

Indiana (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Michigan State, 24-21

Previous ranking: 12

The Hoosiers came up oin the losing end of a game against Michigan State to lock in their last place finish in the Big Ten East this season. They will face in-state rival Purdue next week to try and avoid having the worst record in the Big Ten this season.

Next up for Indiana: at Purdue

Michigan State (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Indiana, 24-21

Previous ranking: 13

Michigan State avoided a last-place finish in the Big Ten East after winning a head-to-head matchup with Indiana. The Spartans will look to play a big spoiler role in the regular season finale against Penn State on Black Friday.

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Penn State (Friday in Detroit)

Minnesota (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Ohio State, 37-3

Previous ranking: 11

Minnesota was up against a juggernaut on the road this weekend at Ohio State, and there was little to no chance of causing any trouble for the Buckeyes. Minnesota will go into their final game just playing for bowl eligibility.

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Wisconsin

Illinois (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Iowa, 15-13

Previous ranking: 9

Illinois could not hold on for a defensive victory at Iowa and will simply be playing for bowl eligibility next week against Northwestern. Illinois will have to beat Northwestern to pull it off.

Next up for Illinois: vs. Northwestern

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin, 24-17 (OT)

Previous ranking: 8

After leading Wisconsin 14-0 in the first quarter, Nebraska was outscored 24-3 the rest of the way. Since getting to five wins, Nebraska has now lost four straight games and is in serious risk of yet another season without a bowl game.

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Iowa (Friday)

Northwestern (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Wisconsin, 24-10

Previous ranking: 10

Against all odds, Northwestern is going to a bowl game. The Wildcats have been the most pleasing surprise in the Big Ten this season and David Braun should be a runaway winner for Big Ten coach of the year this season.

Next up for Northwestern: at Illinois

Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Penn State, 27-6

Previous ranking: 7

Rutgers put up a good fight against Penn State for a while but could not get into the end zone for a second straight week. Rutgers can still clinch a winning season with a home win next week to close out the regular season.

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Maryland

Wisconsin (6-5. 4-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Nebraska, 24-17 (OT)

Previous ranking: 6

Wisconsin found a way to gut out a win at home against Nebraska in a game where the winner would become bowl-eligible. The win by the Badgers snapped a dreadful three-game losing streak. Now the Badgers look to block their rivals from Minnesota from becoming bowl-eligible next weekend and win back Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the first time since 2020.

Next up for Wisconsin: at Minnesota

Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Michigan, 31-24

Previous ranking: 5

Maryland did battle back from an early deficit to give Michigan a little bit of a scare, but the Terrapins were unable to come up with the offensive plays it needed in crunch time against a solid Michigan defense. Maryland is already bowl-eligible and will look to secure a fourth-place finish next week against Rutgers.

Next up for Maryland: at Rutgers

Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Illinois, 15-13

Previous ranking: 4

Leave it to Iowa to come from behind to win a game in which neither team scored 20 points to clinch the division and a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa’s lack of offense surprisingly has not come back to haunt them this season as far as the division goes.

Next up for Iowa: at Nebraska (Friday)

Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Rutgers, 27-6

Previous ranking: 3

The offense didn’t look much different this week following an offensive coordinator change but Penn State let the running game and defense carry them to a home victory against Rutgers and keep their New Years Six hopes alive.

Next up for Penn State: at Michigan State (Friday in Detroit)

Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Penn State, 24-15

Previous ranking: 1

A week after passing their first real test at Penn State with authority, Michigan prevailed once again on the road against Maryland. In what was the program’s historic 1,000th all-time win, Michigan had some moments where it needed to respond to avoid an upset. Credit to the Wolverines for doing just that with big defensive stops when it needed them in the final stretch.

Next week’s game against Ohio State is going to be wild.

Next up for Michigan: vs. Ohio State

Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Minnesota, 37-3

Previous ranking: 2

Ohio State may have hit its stride at the perfect time. For the second-straight week, the Buckeyes beat up on their opponent by at least 30 points, and now they are looking primed and ready for next week’s mega matchup with Michigan in a game that will decide the East division for the final time in Big Ten play.

Next up for Ohio State: at Michigan

