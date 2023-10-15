Big Ten power rankings after Week 7: No change among top 3

When the 2023 college football season, the expectation was that Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State would make for one of the best division races in the country. Now, midway through October, all three have done everything needed to live up to that outlook as we begin to see them go head-to-head.

All three of the top teams in the Big Ten blew away their competition this weekend. Michigan manhandled Indiana at home. Ohio State established itself early on the road against Purdue. And Penn State made short work of visiting UMass for a homecoming win.

The Big Ten East may be about to heat up, but the Big Ten West may have just had its top game of the year. And it was an absolute battle of defenses between Iowa and Wisconsin.

There are some changes in my power rankings this week, although my top three remans the same. Here is a look at my updated Big Ten power rankings following the results of Week 7.

Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Michigan, 52-7

I didn’t have many high expectations for Indiana on the road against Michigan, but credit to the Hoosiers for owning a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Hoosiers continue to hold on to the bottom spot in my power rankings this week.

Previous ranking: 14

Next up for Indiana: vs. Rutgers

Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Ohio State, 41-7

Purdue was no match for Ohio State at home this weekend. The Boilermakers were far from competitive against the Buckeyes and nowhere close to embracing their Spoilermaker persona. They’ll now get a week off to try and regroup as bowl eligibility is quickly fading.

Previous ranking: 8

Next up for Purdue: at Nebraska (Week 9)

Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost at Rutgers, 27-24

Things just continue to go in the wrong direction for Michigan State. After coughing up a big lead on the road against Rutgers and returning home with a loss, the Spartans continue to slide in my power rankings.

Previous ranking: 10

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Michigan

Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Maryland, 27-24

Illinois stunned Maryland on the road to pick up their firts Big Ten win of the season. A last-second field goal gave the Illini a win against a Maryland team coming off a road game at Ohio State.

Previous ranking: 13

Next up for Illinois: vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Illinois, 20-7 (Week 6)

The Cornhuskers were off this week but could be in a good spot to even its conference record coming out of the bye week this coming week against Northwestern.

Previous ranking: 12

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Northwestern

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Howard, 23-20 (Week 6)

We have already figured out that Northwestern may not be as bad as initially assumed heading into the season. Let’s see if they can claw their way to an improbable bowl berth. They are only three wins away!

Previous ranking: 11

Next up for Northwestern: at Nebraska

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Michigan, 52-10 (Week 6)

Minnesota may be the team that needed a bye week the most this week. This season has not gone quite according to plan for the Gophers and they were embarrassed their last time out by rival Michigan. Now they go on the road looking to play spoiler at Iowa in the Big Ten West.

Previous ranking: 9

Next up for Minnesota: at Iowa

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Michigan State, 27-24

Believe it or not, but Rutgers is one win away form being eligible for a bowl game this season. And they have an excellent chance to get there with a home game next week against Indiana. After a wild comeback against Michigan State, the Scarlet Knights are feeling good.

Previous ranking: 7

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Indiana

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Iowa, 15-6

Wisconsin is still very much in good hands with head coach Luke Fickell, I firmly believe, but this was just a tad too familiar a result for Wisconsin after coming up short against Iowa in a defensive battle.

Previous ranking: 5

Next up for Wisconsin: at Illinois

Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Illinois, 27-24

Maryland may have had the biggest letdown of the week. After fading on the road against Ohio State the previous week, it felt like Maryland had the perfect rebound opportunity at home against Illinois. Instead, the Terps lost on a last-second field goal and now suddenly have lost two Big Ten games.

Previous ranking: 4

Next up for Maryland: at Northwestern (Week 9)

Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Wisconsin, 15-6

There is nothing about the way Iowa wins games that is sustainable, unless it is? You try figuring out how Iowa keeps getting away with this. Iowa had fewer than 40 passing yards and won a defensive rock fight against Wisconsin to take the top spot in the Big Ten West. Iowa is 6-1 and still has an offensive coordinator on the hot seat.

Previous ranking: 6

Next up for Iowa: vs. Minnesota

Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. UMass, 63-0

Penn State did just about everything right against UMass. After a bit of a slow start on offense on the first two possessions, Penn State poured it on its overmatched opponent for a homecoming win. The defense recorded its second straight shutout at home and scored two touchdowns on punt returns. Now it’s time to ramp up the intensity with the biggest game of the season next week.

Previous ranking: 3

Next up for Penn State: at Ohio State

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Purdue, 41-7

Ohio State seems to have turned the corner it needed, but the Buckeyes could be looking to get through a few more injury concerns than it would like going into next week’s showdown with Penn State. Ohio State’s defense has been locked in and could take control of next week’s matchup.

Previous ranking: 2

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Penn State

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Indiana, 52-7

Once again, Michigan continued to dominate in impressive fashion. After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Michigan rattled off 52 unanswered points to take care of Indiana to remain undefeated.

Previous ranking: 1

Next up for Michigan: at Michigan State

The top three spots have been a mix of the same three teams all season long, and that does not appear likely to change next week as we begin to see Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan face each other. Penn State will visit Ohio State next week and the winner will likely take over the top spot in my power rankings as a result. At least until Michigan gets a crack at Penn State in November.

This is going to be a fun division race, and there could be even more riding on the outcomes of these upcoming head-to-head matchups.

