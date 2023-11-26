Big Ten power rankings after Week 13: Michigan retakes no. 1

After 13 weeks, we have one final change at the top of the Big Ten power rankings. After going back and forth for the top spot for the majority of the season, Michigan found a way to outlast Ohio State for the no. 1 spot in the Big Ten power rankings with a victory in Week 13. Michigan had their doubters and critics throughout the year and had to go through half the season without their head coach on the sidelines. But at the end of the season, they are the only team left without a loss in the Big Ten, making it easy to place them on the top.

But the final weekend of the college football regular season provided a good amount of shuffling in the final power rankings of the season thanks to some wild endings in rivalry weekend around the conference.

So, without any further delay, here is a look at the final power rankings for the Big Ten during this regular season.

Indiana (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Purdue, 35-31

Previous ranking: 13

It was a tough season for the Indiana Hoosiers. Outside of an upset of Wisconsin, Big Ten play was not kind to Indiana and the Hoosiers only won one other game against an FBS opponent this season. Is Tom Allen on a hot seat? That will be something to watch as the program trends in the wrong direction since the 2020 season, but he does have the respect of his players.

Michigan State (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost to Penn State, 42-0

Previous ranking: 12

This season did not go as planned for Michigan State. Not that the expectations were too high for the Spartans this season, but coaching turmoil off the field quickly helped to derail this season. Getting shut out 42-0 in Detroit by Penn State had the look of a program just ready to pack things up and turn the page. They did just that with the hiring of Jonathan Smith from Oregon State. Smith has plenty of work to do.

Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Indiana, 35-31

Previous ranking: 14

Purdue had quite a different year compared to a season ago, which was somewhat expected given the changes in the program. The Boilermakers did show some encouraging signs at the end of the year with wins in two of their final three games, including a rivalry victory over Indiana to close out the season.

Minnesota (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Wisconsin, 28-14

Previous ranking: 11

Minnesota was probably my most disappointing team overall this season. A team I thought would compete for the division championship fell well short of that goal and is not even going to a bowl game this season. As if that was not enough, the Gophers finished the year in last place in the West after losing their last four games of the year while needing just one win to become bowl-eligible.

Illinois (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Northwestern, 45-43

Previous ranking: 10

Illinois was close to going to a bowl game this season but could not hold on to a lead in the fourth quarter against Northwestern. Things blew up pretty quickly for the Illini but a chance to send the game to overtime was thwarted on a potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt by rival Northwestern. Needing just one more win, Illinois lost their final two games of the year against Iowa and Northwestern by a combined total of 4 points.

Nebraska (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Iowa, 13-10

Previous ranking: 9

Life has to be hard for a Nebraska football fan. The bowl drought stretches to seven seasons after coming up one win shy again this season. Nebraska was sitting on 5 wins for the final month of the season and went 0-4 in November with single-score losses in all four games, including a wild ending at home against Iowa on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Rutgers (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Maryland, 42-24

Previous ranking: 7

On the one hand, Rutgers is going to a bowl game. On the other, Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights lost their final four games of the season. Of course, it was somewhat expected Rutgers would have a tough November slate in front of it and there were signs of clear improvement with the program this season.

Wisconsin (7-5. 5-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Minnesota, 28-14

Previous ranking: 6

The bar was set higher for Wisconsin in 2023 in the first year under Luke Fickell, but injuries got in the way all season long. The Badgers are still going to a bowl game and will hope to be a bit more healthy and consistent in 2024 in the new-look Big Ten. Ending the year chopping down a goal post with Paul Bunyan’s Axe and keeping Minnesota home for the bowl season is a nice way to end an up-and-down year.

Northwestern (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten)

Last game: Won at Illinois, 45-43

Previous ranking: 8

If Minnesota was the most disappointing team overall this season, then Northwestern was the clear runaway pick to be the biggest pleasant surprise of the year. The Wildcats started the year with uncertainty at the coaching position but learned along the way that David Braun was the right man for the job for now. Nobody could have honestly picked Northwestern to be one of the three teams in the Big Ten West going to a bowl game this season, but here we are!

Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Rutgers, 42-24

Previous ranking: 5

Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland had their highs and lows this season, so ending the season with a victory in two of the last three games and giving Michigan a decent scare in between was a positive way to close out the regular season for the Terrapins, who will be playing one more game in the bowl season.

Iowa (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Nebraska, 13-10

Previous ranking: 4

You have to hand it to the Iowa Hawkeyes. They don’t have an offense with a pulse and they still found a way to win 10 games and win the Big Ten West division crown by two games. Iowa will be a decisive underdog in the Big Ten championship game next week against Michigan, but they certainly look to have a defense that will show up to play and give Michigan a few struggles along the way.

Next up for Iowa: vs. Michigan (Big Ten championship game)

Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Michigan State, 42-0

Previous ranking: 3

Penn State put together a second-straight 10-2 season and played itself into the New Years Six lineup conversation as the regular season came to a close. A 42-0 thumping of Michigan State away from home was a nice way to put a bow on a season that is highlighted by a strong defensive showing all season long that resulted din three shutouts (including Iowa). Penn State proved they are not one of the top teams in the Big Ten but they still have a bit of separation from the next tier of Big Ten teams. Penn State may truly be in a tier by itself in the Big Ten, but it is still the second tier in the conference.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

Last game: Lost vs. Michigan, 30-24

Previous ranking: 1

After I decided to move Ohio State to the top of my power rankings one last time, of course, they came up short in the final game of the regular season. The Buckeyes had their chances against Michigan but are stuck looking up at their rivals up north for a third consecutive season. But a spot in the College Football Playoff could still be in the cards.

Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Won vs. Ohio State, 30-24

Previous ranking: 2

This was quite a season for Michigan. The Wolverines blitzed through the first two-thirds of their schedule with few truly giving credit for their accomplishments against a weak schedule. And despite the headlines surrounding their head coach, Michigan bulldozed through their final games of the year against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State for tough, challenging victories to prove just who is the best in the Big Ten.

Is this team ready to give Georgia a real run for the national championship? Probably not, but they are clearly deserving of one of the four playoff spots available with or without a Big Ten championship game victory next week against Iowa.

Oh, and Jim Harbaugh will be on the sidelines for the Big Ten championship game.

Next up for Michigan: vs. Iowa (Big Ten Championship Game)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire