Big Ten power rankings after Week 9: Some reshuffling of the deck is in order

As we close the book on the October portion of the college football and Big Ten football schedule, it may be time to start reevaluating a few things about this conference. Heading into November will put the wide-open Big Ten West race back in focus with four teams vying for the top spot in the division, and a fifth not technically out of the picture just yet. And the three-way race in the Big Ten East is still a major storyline, although Penn State gave more reasons to believe they will not be any serious player with its performance against Indiana.

Ohio State got the job done once again and a pair of teams in the West are inching closer to a bowl berth few may have seen coming. And yes, it’s time to throw another team to the cellar of the weekly Big Ten power rankings.

Here is a look at my updated Big Ten power rankings following the results of Week 9.

Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten)

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Minnesota, 27-12

The time has finally come to strongly consider Michigan State as the bottom team in the Big Ten. The offense is dreadful and the defense hasn’t been great either. The Spartans are still searching for their first Big Ten win of the year after scoring just 12 points on the road against Minnesota.

Previous ranking: 13

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Nebraska

Indiana (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten)

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Last game: Lost to Penn State, 33-24

Indiana is still going through a rough season but they gave Penn State a real scare on the road this weekend. The Hoosiers had the game tied at 24-24 with just under three minutes to play and scored touchdowns on plays of 90 and 69 yards earlier in the game. The Hoosiers just couldn’t quite finish the upset effort.

Previous ranking: 14

Next up for Indiana: vs. Wisconsin

Purdue (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Nebraska, 31-14

Purdue is on the brink of not being bowl eligible this season, a far cry from where things stood last season. Purdue’s latest setback came on the road against Nebraska. It’s not about to get any easier next week.

Previous ranking: 11

Next up for Purdue: at Michigan

Illinois (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin, 25-21 (Week 8)

Illinois had the week off after coughing one up the previous weekend against Wisconsin. The Illini are in jeopardy of not making a bowl game this season as they return to action this week on the road in Big Ten play. But at least that loss to Kansas early in the season doesn’t look so terrible now after the Jayhawks knocked off Oklahoma this weekend.

Previous ranking: 12

Next up for Illinois: at Minnesota

Northwestern (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Maryland, 33-27

Once the easy pick to be at the bottom of the Big Ten power rankigns on a regular basis, Northwestern is now seriously in the running for a postseason bowl berth. The Wildcats evened their record this year with a big win over Maryland, putting the Wildcats just two wins shy of a bowl game in what has been quite the turbulent season. And next week’s game appears totally winnable.

Previous ranking: 10

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Iowa

Nebraska (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Purdue, 31-14

Nebraska has won three straight Big Ten games since getting embarrassed at home by Michigan, and the Cornhuskers have won 5 of their last 6 games since starting the season 0-2. The level of competition has been favorable to the Cornhuskers, who have played well on defense in this stretch since the Michigan game. Nebraska is two wins away from ending its bowl drought.

Previous ranking: 9

Next up for Nebraska: at Michigan State

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost vs. Minnesota, 12-10 (Week 8)

Iowa was among the Big Ten teams not in action this weekend, but it may be safe to assume that was not enough time to cure the offensive woes of the Hawkeyes. Iowa is caught in a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West but they may be the only team that can come out on top of the division without an offense you can feel comfortable watching.

Previous ranking: 7

Next up for Iowa: at Northwestern

Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Last game: Won vs. Michigan State, 27-12

Jordan Nubin, who was filling in for Minnesotsa’s top rushers due to injuries, may have come out of nowhere to turn in one of the best rushing performances of the weekend. Nubin carried the football 40 times for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns in Minnesota’s win over Michigan State.

Previous ranking: 8

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Illinois

Maryland (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Northwestern, 33-27

Maryland is suddenly trending in the wrong direction. The Terrapins lost their third straight game with a road loss at Northwestern and now must find a way to regroup before a big home game against Penn State next weekend. Maryland remains one win away from becoming bowl-eligible this season. If Maryland doesn’t pick it up next weekend, they’ll have to find its sixth win at a rising Nebraska, home vs. Michigan, or at Rutgers in the final game of the regular season.

Previous ranking: 4

Next up for Maryland: vs. Penn State

Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Indiana, 31-14 (Week 8)

Rutgers had the week off as it prepares for a massive home game against Ohio State. Can the Scarlet Knights hang with Ohio State in New Jersey? Probably not, but Rutgers is already heading to a bowl game this season so that goal has already been achieved before a difficult end to the regular season.

Previous ranking: 6

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Ohio State, 24-10

Wisconsin could not slow down Ohio State’s big playmakers on offense and not having Braelon Allen for the majority of the game didn’t help the cause. The Badgers have already lost one star running back this season, and any game played without Allen could put the Badgers at a disadvantage on the ground.

Previous ranking: 5

Next up for Wisconsin: at Indiana

Penn State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten)

Hanover Evening Sun

Last game: Won vs. Indiana, 33-24

Penn State won’t have a lot to be too happy about with its performance against Indiana, but the Nittany Lions got the big plays it needed on both sides of the football when it counted the most, in the final three minutes of a tied ballgame. Penn State was far from crisp on offense against Indiana and needs to sharpen things up before next week’s road game at Maryland. Penn State’s offense has been particularly shaky on the road this season.

Previous ranking: 3

Next up for Penn State: at Maryland

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Wisconsin, 24-10

The defense of Ohio State has proven itself to be improved from a year ago and is a big reason why the Buckeyes have taken care of their last two opponents, at home against Penn State and at Wisconsin. And having Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the biggest advantage Ohio State has on offense, but the return of TreyVeon Henderson at running back was a nice lift for the Buckeyes this week at Wisconsin.

Previous ranking: 2

Next up for Ohio State: at Rutgers

Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Michigan State, 49-0 (Week 8)

The two-time defending Big Ten champions from Michigan had the week off and are gearing up for a big finish to the regular season. A road game at Penn State is approaching but first the Wolverines will look to take care of Purdue at home in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten championship game. This one won’t be pretty, just like last year’s matchup in Indianapolis.

By the time next week comes around, we’ll know what the College Football Playoff selection committee thinks of Michigan’s 8-0 record. Is it worthy of serious no. 1 discussion, or is it so soft that the committee will bump another team or two ahead of them compared to the other national polls?

Previous ranking: 1

Next up for Michigan: vs. Purdue

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire