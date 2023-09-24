Big Ten power rankings after Week 4: Results after big games

It was an incredibly interesting week of college football, and the biggest games took place in the Big Ten.

Yes, Michigan football played an unranked Rutgers team, but the Scarlet Knights came to Ann Arbor undefeated and with a lot of confidence and it showed. Penn State hosted Iowa for a ‘white out’ and shut out the Hawkeyes. Ohio State looked worse than Notre Dame for much of the game yet pulled out a late win in South Bend. Maryland started fast against Michigan State, but struggled to put the game away until late. Wisconsin pounded Purdue, Illinois squeaked past FAU, and Nebraska beat up on Louisiana Tech. Indiana looked awful against a really bad MAC team in Akron, but it won in fourth overtime. Meanwhile, Minnesota succumbed in overtime to Northwestern.

With Big Ten Week 4 in the books, here are our latest power rankings.

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 2 1/2 +1

The intention was to move Penn State back down to No. 2, but the Nittany Lions had the best showing against a good team by taking down Iowa, 31-0. There are so many solid offensive weapons that PSU has at its disposal and the defense was outstanding.

Penn State plays at Northwestern next.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 2 1/2 –

That was much better.

Michigan picked up where it left off in Week 2, forgetting about the troubles that Week 3 presented. While the offensive numbers weren’t overwhelming, J.J. McCarthy threw for 214 yards and a touchdown, completing 74% of his passes. Blake Corum is looking more and more like himself, and the defense, except for the first drive, shut down the Scarlet Knights.

Up next is a road game at Nebraska.

Adam Cairns-Columbus Dispatch

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 3 3/4 –

The Buckeyes didn’t look good through much of its game against Notre Dame, but found a way to win as time was close to expiring. The defense kept Sam Hartman in check while Kyle McCord managed 240 yards in the game, while making some gritty plays down the stretch.

This is the best win thus far in the Big Ten, but questions still remain for Ohio State.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 5 4/5 +1

Maryland looked like it was going to do to Michigan State what Washington had, until it didn’t. The Terps held on by securing turnovers, but Maryland certainly has a lot going for it.

A struggling Indiana team is up next.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 6 3/7 +1

The Badgers continue to ascend after their Week 2 loss at Washington State, and Braelon Allen had a big game against Purdue. The defense still appears to be a work in progress, however, though it did managed to secure three turnovers from the Boilermakers.

Up next is a home game against a tough Rutgers team.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 6 6/7 –

Despite the loss to Michigan, Rutgers stays at No. 6. The Scarlet Knights are finally looking like a bona fide Big Ten team, but that also tends to mean losing by 24 points to the Wolverines. Gavin Wimsatt was fine, and the pick six wasn’t his fault, but the run game ran into a brick wall. Michigan managed 415 yards of total offense — not an impressive amount, but J.J. McCarthy looked back to his old self, which isn’t a good sign from RU.

Up next, a matchup against FBS-level Wagner.

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 4 4/7 -3

They are who we thought they were — at least offensively.

The Hawkeyes were abysmal on that side of the ball, getting shut out at Penn State while putting up just 76 yards of total offense. Mistakes piled up and though the defense wasn’t terrible, it still let the Nittany Lions put up 31 points.

Up next is a get right game against Michigan State at home at night.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 8 8/14 +1

Illinois didn’t look good against Florida Atlantic, despite putting up lofty offensive numbers. Luke Altmyer threw for over 300 yards and didn’t throw any interceptions but he accounted for one of two lost fumbles.

A date with Purdue looms next week.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 8 8/10 -1

Well, the good news is Minnesota beat Nebraska to start the season. The bad news is it just lost to Northwestern on the road.

While the Gophers would probably beat the Wildcats eight or nine times out of 10, it’s a very bad look, and it appears that Minnesota has taken a full step back this year.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 13 10/13 +3

The Huskers got back in the win column, albeit against a Group of Five, nonconference team in Louisiana Tech. The run game really got going for Nebraska, led by quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who otherwise had a pedestrian day passing. Anthony Grant added 135 yards on the ground to Haarberg’s 157 yards.

A home game against No. 2 Michigan is next.

Syndication: Lansing State Journal

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 11 8/11 –

Michigan State looked like it was going to fold early to Maryland, going down 21-0 before fighting back a bit and making the Terps uneasy. But three interceptions — two from Noah Kim and one from Katin Houser — kept the Spartans from mounting the comeback.

It will be more difficult next week when MSU travels to Iowa for a night game at Kinnick.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 14 12/14 +2

Huge win for Northwestern in Big Ten play against a team that was thought to be good in Minnesota. After trailing the entire game, Ben Bryant found AJ Henning in the end zone to force overtime at Ryan Field, where NU managed to secure victory over the Gophers.

A home game against Penn State is up next.

Rick Janzaruk-Herald-Times

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 10 9/13 -3

Tayven Jackson took a big step back after Week 3 against Louisville, and it really hurt the Hoosiers. Going to triple overtime with lowly Akron, a bad team in the MAC, Tom Allen’s crew is struggling mightily.

A trip to Maryland is up next.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pvs rank Hi/Lo Chg 12 11/14 -2

Purdue actually outgained Wisconsin on Friday night, but two turnovers from quarterback Hudson Card played the difference, along with Braelon Allen having a big day for the Badgers.

A potential get-right game is up next against Illinois.

