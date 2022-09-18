Big Ten Power Rankings: Spartans drop after blowout loss at Washington

It was another rough week for the Big Ten (or at least many in the league) — including our Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan State dropped its first game of the season, with a blowout loss at Washington on Saturday night. The Spartans’ defense failed to pile up stops, creating a hole they simply couldn’t come back from.

We are back for another week with our latest Big Ten power rankings update after all of the week three action. See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in this week’s Big Ten power rankings:

Northwestern

Record: 1-2 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Southern Illinois

Next game: vs. Miami (OH) (Sept. 24)

If you lose to an FCS team then you drop to the bottom of our power rankings. It’s as simple as that and that’s why the Wildcats are the new resident in the Big Ten basement this week.

Nebraska

Record: 1-3 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Oklahoma

Next game: vs. Indiana (Oct. 1)



Nebraska moved up one spot this week but that had nothing to do with their play. The Cornhuskers jumped to an early 7-0 lead before surrendering the next 49 to the Sooners. Nebraska is simply a bad team.

Purdue

Record: 1-2 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Syracuse

Next game: vs. Florida Atlantic (Sept. 24)

Purdue could — and honestly probably should — be 3-0 right now but late game blunders against Penn State and this week vs. Syracuse has cost them. The Boilermakers are in a must-win situation next week against Florida Atlantic to try and get things back on track.

Rutgers

Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Temple

Next game: vs. Iowa (Sept. 24)

Rutgers completed nonconference play with a perfect 3-0 record but this week’s win over Temple wasn’t easy. Things are about to get much tougher for the Scarlet Knights, starting this upcoming week against Iowa.

Indiana

Record: 3-0 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Western Kentucky

Next game: at Cincinnati (Sept. 24)

Like Rutgers, Indiana was able to pick up a win on Saturday to improve to 3-0 but was equally unimpressive. The Hoosiers needed some late-game heroics to survive Western Kentucky’s upset bid. Next week, Indiana won’t get as lucky if in a similar situation against Cincinnati.

Illinois

Record: 2-1 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: vs. Chattanooga (Sept. 22)

Illinois was off this week and will return to action in their final nonconference game of the year this week against Chattanooga. Illinois should win this matchup and complete a perfect nonconference slate.

Iowa

Record: 2-1 (0-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Nevada

Next game: at Rutgers (Sept. 24)

Iowa finally got a little bit of offensive momentum this week, with the Hawkeyes scoring a trio of touchdowns in a shutout win over lousy Nevada. Iowa’s defense is truly elite but the offense is so shaky that it’ll continue to hold the Hawkeyes back this year — especially when the competition gets tougher.

Michigan State

Record: 2-1 (0-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Washington

Next game: vs. Minnesota (Sept. 24)

Michigan State failed its first true test of the 2022 season in a blowout loss at Washington this week. The Spartans’ defense appears to be just as bad as last year, and if things don’t improve quickly this season could go off the rails with multiple tough games coming up.

Wisconsin

Record: 2-1 (0-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. New Mexico State

Next game: at Ohio State (Sept. 24)

Wisconsin bounced back from last week’s upset loss at home to Washington State with a blowout victory over New Mexico State. That win over the Aggies isn’t terribly noteworthy but does move the Badgers up a few spots ahead of their massive road test this week at Ohio State.

Maryland

Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. SMU

Next game: at Michigan (Sept. 24)

Maryland passed its first big test of the year on Saturday, rallying to beat a solid SMU squad. The win completes a perfect nonconference slate and the Terps will get their chance to truly prove their worth this week at Michigan.

Minnesota

Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Colorado

Next game: at Michigan State (Sept. 24)

Minnesota has completely dominated their first three games, with each win being a blowout victory. All of those wins were against weaker competition so it could just all be a sham but we will certainly get a good indication of good the Golden Gophers are this week in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan

Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. UConn

Next game: vs. Maryland (Sept. 24)

This may cause some eyebrow raises but there’s a team that was previously behind the Wolverines that moved their way up, and thus the Wolverines dropped a spot. Michigan has done exactly what they’re supposed to do against three of college football’s worst teams to open the year so we don’t truly know how good the Wolverines are right now. This upcoming week’s matchup against the Terps should be a good test though.

Penn State

Record: 3-0 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Auburn

Next game: vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 24)

Penn State picked up a statement win on Saturday with a blowout victory on the road at Auburn. The Tigers aren’t a particularly great team, but winning on the road at an SEC team is never easy to do. Add that win and a road victory over Purdue to start the year, and you have to feel pretty good about this Penn State squad right now.

Ohio State

Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Toledo

Next game: vs. Wisconsin (Sept. 24)

Ohio State broke out of their offensive “funk” this week in a big win over Toledo. The Buckeyes scored 77 points to pick up a 56-point victory over the Rockets and appear to be back on track to what we all thought Ohio State would be this year.

