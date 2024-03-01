Big Ten power rankings: Purdue remains elite, but what about everyone else?

There are six Big Ten teams that feel comfortably safe within the NCAA Tournament picture. As March gets underway and postseason play approaches, Purdue, Michigan State, Illinois, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern are all projected to dance later this month.

After that, the league remains a confusing jumble of teams trying to figure out where their seasons are headed. Minnesota has sandwiched a two-game winning streak in between two-game losing streaks. Iowa has won three of four to play its way into postseason consideration. So has Ohio State which, under interim coach Jake Diebler, is openly talking about trying to make the NCAA Tournament after beating Nebraska on Feb. 29 despite having lost eight of nine at one point.

The only constant has been Purdue, which is tracking toward winning the league by multiple games for a second consecutive season. Everyone else is fighting for the scraps – everyone except Michigan, which continues to define rock bottom on a seemingly nightly basis.

Here’s how the Big Ten shakes out to this point of the season. Rankings reflect games played through Feb. 29.

1. Purdue (Last week: 1)

The Boilermakers rebounded from a surprising loss at Ohio State by giving Rutgers a 28-point thumping and winning at Michigan to all but wrap up another outright Big Ten title.

2. Illinois (Last week: 2)

Defensively, there are real concerns about what this Illinois team is and what it can become with the time left in the season. Overall, though, there’s no denying that the Illini only take second billing to Purdue in this league.

3. Northwestern (Last week: 4)

It’s a testament to what these Wildcats are that they’ve reached 20 wins for only the sixth time in program history. Northwestern isn’t just Boo Buie, either: Nick Martinelli poured in a career-high 27 to beat Maryland.

4. Wisconsin (Last week: 3)

The Badgers’ game at Indiana was delayed by a second-half fire alarm, which is an appropriate summation of what the season has become. Wisconsin has lost six of eight after starting 8-1 in the Big Ten.

5. Nebraska (Last week: 7)

The Cornhuskers remain safely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament picture, but their road woes are significant. Nebraska is 1-8 in Big Ten games away from Pinnacle Bank Arena after a Leap Day loss at Ohio State.

Feb. 29, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) puts up a shot while guarded by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Jamison Battle (10) during the first half of an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Thursday at Value City Arena.

6. Michigan State (Last week: 5)

The fortress that has been the Breslin Center is showing cracks. Dale Bonner’s last-second 3-pointer lifted Ohio State past the Spartans and gave Michigan State consecutive home losses, a rarity in the Tom Izzo era.

7. Minnesota (Last week: 6)

It takes effort to score 97 points and still lose by eight like the Gophers did at Illinois. After comfortably handling Ohio State on Feb. 22, the Gophers have lost consecutive road games to fall back toward the middle of the pack.

8. Penn State (Last week: 8)

Here’s a fun stat: coach Mike Rhoades has earned three technical fouls since the start of last year’s NCAA Tournament, and each of them has come from referee D.J. Carstensen’s crew. The latest came during the first half of a Feb. 27 loss at Iowa.

9. Iowa (Last week: 9)

Iowa is third in the Big Ten in offense and last in defense but has won three of four and played its way close to the NCAA Tournament bubble. Can Fran McCaffery pull a rabbit out of the hat and make a sixth straight March Madness appearance? Iowa was comfortably projected to be in when the 2020 event was canceled.

Feb 27, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts with an official during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

10. Maryland (Last week: 10)

The computers like the Terrapins, who are ranked just inside the top 50 nationally at KenPom.com, more than the eye test does, but their defense is legit. In conference play, Maryland is allowing a league-low 65.8 points per game.

11. Ohio State (Last week: 12)

There is life in Columbus. The Buckeyes are 3-1 under interim coach Jake Diebler, with all three wins against NCAA Tournament teams. Can Ohio State keep it rolling?

12. Rutgers (Last week: 11)

Michigan’s struggles have been well-documented, but the Scarlet Knights managed to add a new low: Rutgers held the Wolverines to a season-low 78.7 points per 100 possessions in an 82-52 Scarlet Knights win.

13. Indiana (Last week: 13)

Even a home win against Wisconsin, one aided by a fire alarm resulting in a 25-minute second-half delay, can’t move the Hoosiers into the top 100 nationally in the NCAA’s NET rankings, the ratings at KenPom or in adjusted offensive or defensive efficiency.

14. Michigan (Last week: 14)

Since knocking off Wisconsin on Feb. 7, Michigan has lost six straight games, five of which were by double figures. Three of them are by more than 20 points, including a most-recent 82-52 shellacking at Rutgers.

